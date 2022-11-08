Read full article on original website
Related
Mediatek’s New Kompanio 528 & Pentonic 1000 Chips Ensure Your Chromebooks and TVs Are Ready for the Future
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. MediaTek has been pushing beyond creating just mobile chipsets in recent years. The company offers its Kompanio series of chips for tablets and Chromebooks and the Pentonic line of processors for smart TVs and displays. MediaTek today unveiled the Kompanio 520 and 520 and Pentonic 1000, further expanding its portfolio and providing device makers with more options. Let's take a closer look at what these chipsets have to offer.
Three areas where Google Pixel 7a could feature significant upgrades over Pixel 6a
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google introduced the Pixel 6a mid-range Android smartphone only a few months ago. The rumor cycle, however, has no mercy, and leaks about the Google Pixel 7a have already begun. If the information is accurate (and there are quite a few reasons to believe so), the Pixel 7a could be a significant upgrade over the Pixel 6a.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series starts at $619
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We start today’s deals with a nice selection of Galaxy products currently receiving huge discounts at Amazon.com. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which starts at $619 after receiving a 23 percent discount. This will get you the base model with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. However, you will have to compromise your color selection, as this deal is only available with the Phantom Black color variant.
ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Laptop is currently 36 percent off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. We keep bringing you some of the best deals available on the market. This time, focusing on some of the best Windows laptops, where you will find the ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Laptop receiving a very compelling 36 percent discount. The ZenBook Pro 15 usually sells for $1,400, but today’s offer lets you take one home for just $900, which means you get to score $500 savings.
HUAWEI MateBook 14s and Watch GT 3 SE are now available in the UK
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. HUAWEI today announced that its MateBook 14s laptop with 12th Gen Intel Core processor and Watch GT 3 SE are available for purchase in the UK. Both devices offer excellent value for money. Let's take a look at the features these two devices offer, their pricing, and availability.
Best Screen Protectors for iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. iPhone 14 Pro Max is arguably one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. Priced at $1,099, the smartphone features a big 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports a variable 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by the Ceramic Shield, which Apple says offers four times better drop protection than the competition. Nevertheless, it is made of glass, so it is prone to breaking. It's likely that if you recently bought an iPhone 14 Pro Max, you are in the market for some screen protection. The following article lists some of the best screen protectors for Apple's latest and greatest smartphone, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.
