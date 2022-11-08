Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. iPhone 14 Pro Max is arguably one of the best smartphones you can buy right now. Priced at $1,099, the smartphone features a big 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports a variable 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by the Ceramic Shield, which Apple says offers four times better drop protection than the competition. Nevertheless, it is made of glass, so it is prone to breaking. It's likely that if you recently bought an iPhone 14 Pro Max, you are in the market for some screen protection. The following article lists some of the best screen protectors for Apple's latest and greatest smartphone, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.

7 HOURS AGO