Atlantic City, NJ

CBS Philly

Fatal car crash in Bustleton: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 48-year-old man driving a Chevy Cavalier died after a driver in a Dodge Caravan struck his vehicle in Philadelphia's Bustleton section, police say. The incident occurred on the 10000 block of Verree Road at 9:49 p.m. Friday.The Chevy driver backed out of a driveway when a 41-year-old Dodge driver was traveling southbound on Verree Road, officials say. Officials say the Chevy driver was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m.The Dodge driver stayed on the scene, authorities say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Men Shot in SUV; 1 Dies, Other Drives Self to Hospital

An SUV driver managed to drive himself to the hospital after being shot in the back in a shooting that killed his passenger. Police officers rushed to the intersection of North Park Ave and West Somerset Street in North Philadelphia around 11 p.m. Thursday to find evidence of gunfire, but no signs of anyone struck by bullets, investigators said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police seek info on 4 suspects who killed 22-year-old aspiring cop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A reward is available for information in the still-unsolved fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man last year.Police say Khaliyl Gilbert, 22, was fatally shot on Oct. 9, 2021 outside a fast food restaurant on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue, near Broad Street.Surveillance footage released by Philadelphia police shows four people running as others take cover.One wore red pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. Another wore gray or white pants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a red logo on it.The suspects were also wearing masks.Gilbert was an aspiring Philadelphia Police officer who had completed the Police Explorers program. He graduated from Strawberry Mansion High School.  Anyone with information can call 215-686-TIPS. You can submit tips anonymously.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.3 The Point

Arrest made in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Gloucester Township, NJ

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — There has been an arrest in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened in the township on Monday. Officers responded to Black Horse Pike around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian laying in the roadway. The woman, identified as 58-year-old Elaine Hubler, of Hilltop, was attempting to cross the roadway when the driver of a dark vehicle struck her and drove away.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Arrested In Maple Shade Motel Strangling: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for strangling and stabbing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel, authorities said. Alexander Rivera, of the 6300 block of Cardiff Street in the Mayfair section of the city, was taken into custody without incident at his residence on Friday Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.3 The Point

