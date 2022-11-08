Read full article on original website
Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota
Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
Christmas Gifts To Buy Now While Waiting Out A North Dakota Blizzard
The wind is howling. The snow is drifting. The temperature has dropped over 60 degrees from a week ago. Yup, that is the situation being faced across the Dakota's this week. However, it is NOT all bad. Have you ever thought, just maybe Mother Nature is working with you? She maybe thought, folks, you need a break from the rat race to hunker in and enjoy the comforts of home. And hopefully, enjoy it so with the ones you love. (Quick note: for those that are emergency personnel, DOT, various businesses and companies working around the clock to keep the world functioning, you are in our thoughts and prayers. Be Safe.)
Plan Now Your Christmas Tour Across North Dakota
Like it or not, the snow is here and even though there's a chance it may disappear before Thanksgiving, we say, "Embrace it". Get into the holiday spirit, we won't tell anyone. If the thought of curling up in front of the glow from a lit Christmas tree to watch movies would be heavenly, then by golly do just that.
North Dakota Country Fest Adds 3 More Acts To Lineup
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
Was A New State Record Walleye Just Caught In North Dakota?
I recently recorded a fishing report with Mike Peluso where I asked him if a state-record Walleye might be caught this fall in North Dakota. He brought up the fact that some big Walleyes have been caught on Lake Oahe this fall, and he believes the record could fall this fall or next spring for sure.
Here’s How Much It Costs To Run Christmas Lights In ND!
We spend quite a bit of money around the holidays. Gifts, decorations, food -- the list goes on! We know how much those things cost, because we see the price tag right away. What about the ultimate holiday expression/decoration? What about our lights? If you plan on putting lights up this year, you might be interested to know how much it will cost you.
6 Annoying Things North Dakotans Do When It Snows
Winter is here again, kicking a$$ and chewing bubble gum. I wish I could say the worst part of the Winter is the snow or the cold temps, but that's not it. Without fail, every year people forget all the basic rules of Winter. We reset the learning curve. I decided to put together a list of the different things people do in Winter/snowy weather that is beyond ANNOYING. Here we go.
No Bismarck Bubble This Time: Blizzard Warning For Parts Of ND
As much as we need the moisture, I suppose I shouldn't complain, but it looks like it's going to be a longggg winter. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Central North Dakota including Burleigh and Morton counties. This could be a very...
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
There's a building trend across the country and right here in Bismarck/Mandan, that the creation of shop condos. That's building commercial space on the ground level with a living area up above. That way you can have your business downstairs and when it's time to go home you just head upstairs.
Which States Have The Most Miserable Winters? – North Dakota Ranked
It's that time of year again. We're winterizing our homes, pulling out heavy blankets and warm clothes, we're parking in the garage again, and getting our holiday decorations out for the holidays. How Bad Is It?. We aren't operating under the delusion that North Dakota is a walk in the...
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
Is North Dakota Ready To Smoke Pot Legally?
I swear ever since I moved here over 8 years ago the title of this story has been brought up. Things in life happen so fast, when I moved from California to Fargo, North Dakota back in 2014 there was no such thing as a cannabis dispensary - now when I go back home for a couple of days I am blown away, seems like every other street corner either has a Mexican food place OR a dispensary. When I was a kid the drug marijuana seemed so mysterious, and when the funky smell wafted over, people usually made an effort to hide it. I honestly don't come across it too much out there in North Dakota, but I know of many people who are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping things change.
North Dakota’s Most Popular Christmas Movie Is _______?
It might be a little too soon to start watching Christmas movies, but we have to prepare, don't we?. Ever wonder what's the most popular Christmas movie is? Elf? Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer? Love Actually? -- There are so many to choose from. Here's What We Know. A study...
BisMan Alcoholic-WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober And Lose
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. Do you know how you come across conversations by mistake sometimes? I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON $1.9 BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober? To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
How Hard Is It To Find Love In ND? — Here’s What Researchers Found
Finding love isn't always a love-ly experience. It takes a lot of trying and failing, does it not? As it turns out, there are places where finding your sugar-plum soulmate is a lot easier. -- I know life is a scam, I agree. Jk. A company called SlotSource did a...
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In All of North Dakota
One of the great things about Thanksgiving is that there are usually so darn many dishes you're not stuck eating something you really don't like. One of the bad things about Thanksgiving is that there are nervous cooks hoping you like what they brought to the table. Fortunately friends and...
North Dakota’s First Accumulating Snow For Many Coming Soon
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
Will Diesel Shortages Leave North Dakota Shelves Bare?
Diesel fuel has been the headline across news channels, press conferences, and talked about endlessly on social media. The Simple suggestion is that if there is no diesel fuel, no trucks. No trucks, then of course supposedly no goods on the grocery store shelves. The same antics of issuing reasons for worry, stress, and anxiety always seem to stem right around Midterms (or elections in general), and with the 2022 Midterm Elections on the horizon, Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, this too should be no surprise.
The Most Expensive Homes In North Dakota Are In These Cities
Let's pretend we're rich and bougie. Let's take a look and see how some of the highest earners in our state have been living. It's fun to peruse realtor sites and see what's on the market, even if you have no interest in buying, or are nowhere near financially stable enough to buy. -- Hi, that's me.
The 10 Small Towns In NoDak City Folks Like To Frequent The Most
I recently asked a question on our station's social media pages that created a lot of chatter. I was wondering what small town in North Dakota city folks like to frequent the most and why?. I received hundreds of answers on our Facebook pages and from our on-air listeners. It...
