Robert Hamilton, MD: The Potential Impact of Identifying Fetal Congenital Heart Block
Hamilton and his team aim to reduce intensive and often unnecessary screening, including weekly fetal cardiac ultrasounds, via autoantibody identification. Robert Hamilton, MD, discusses his upcoming ACR presentation, “Fetal Cardiac Targets Identify the Autoantibodies Associated with Congenital Heart Block,” including the clinical significance of identifying autoantibodies linked to heart block and the next steps for his team.
Robert Hamilton, MD: Autoantibodies Associated with Fetal Cardiac Events
The number of autoantibodies and congenital heart block pregnancies expanded to approximately 30 different autoantibodies to different targets near term. Robert Hamilton, MD, discusses his upcoming ACR presentation, “Fetal Cardiac Targets Identify the Autoantibodies Associated with Congenital Heart Block.” Hamilton and his team hypothesized that maternal antibodies may be characterized based on fetal heart conduction system protein targets.
Building Patient-Centric Management Plans to Help Improve Symptoms for People with Active Psoriatic Arthritis
Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a clinically heterogeneous, chronic, and progressive immune-mediated disease that develops in up to 30 percent of patients with psoriasis and is characterized by a form of inflammation, which can include both the skin and joints.1-3 Around 1.5 million people in the United States are currently living with PsA, and common delays in diagnosis and treatment can lead to worse functional outcomes.4,5 Given that active PsA presents differently in each patient in terms of disease extent, severity, and response to therapy, healthcare professionals face several diagnosis and disease management challenges.2.
Stimulating PD-1 Medication Shows Promise Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis
In data presented during ACR, investigators find peresolimab could be an effective treatment for adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis. A treatment specifically targeting programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) could be an effective tool in treating patients with rheumatoid arthritis. A team, led by Jay Tuttle, Eli Lilly and Company,...
Simvastatin Found to Be Effective for Vitiligo Patients with Dyslipidemia
New research suggests the use of simvastatin treatment may be helpful for patients with nonsegmental vitiligo and dyslipidemia. A daily regimen of 80 mg of simvastatin may be effective as a treatment for nonsegmental vitiligo patients with dyslipidemia, according to a recent study. Vitiligo’s metabolic disturbances are potentially the results...
The Importance of Phenotype Testing in Severe Asthma
Advertorial content funded and developed by GSK. Dr. Ledford is a paid consultant to GSK. Asthma is a disease of the lungs characterized by chronic airway inflammation and fluctuating airflow limitation.1 It is associated with wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing at night or the early morning.2 Approximately 25 million people in the United States have asthma, with over 8% of adults and nearly 6% of children affected by this common condition.1,3.
David R. Lally, MD: What Led to the GATHER Trials for Avacincaptad Pegol
A review of the development of complement inhibitors and how the latest GATHER2 data support avacincaptad pegol for the treatment of geographic atrophy. Geographic atrophy (GA) has long been an unchecked burden of disease progression among patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD)—the most common cause of vision loss among older Americans.
Which Geographic Atrophy Patients May Benefit from Avacincaptad Pegol
David R. Lally, MD, reviews the duration and patient demographic data of the investigative drug. Earlier this week, Iveric Bio announced the initiation of a New Drug Application (NDA) submission of the company’s complement C5 inhibitor agent avacincaptad pegol for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Social Isolation Leads to Worse Outcomes Following Low-Trauma Hip Fracture
Individuals who were socially isolated at time of fracture had significantly worse function, ability to participate in social roles, and depression time of fracture. Avoiding social isolation after a low-trauma hip fracture operation is crucial in avoiding negative outcomes. A team, led by Robyn Lipschultz, Hospital for Special Surgery, evaluated...
A Geographic Atrophy Treatment Breakthrough with David R. Lally, MD
Will the complement C5 inhibitor drug receive FDA approval in 2023? Lally discusses this and more on the latest DocTalk. Over the last decade, the complement inhibitor drug class has emerged as the likely first response to geographic atrophy (GA), a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) progression that currently has no US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies.
Guselkumab Significantly Reduces Disease Activity in TNFi-IR Psoriatic Arthritis
Low levels of disease activity were achieved and increased throughout the study. Guselkumab (GUS) treatment showed significant benefits for patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) who had inadequate response to at least 1 tumor necrosis factor inhibitors (TNFi-IR), according to the study “Guselkumab Efficacy in Psoriatic Arthritis Assessed by Multi-domain Composite Indices: Data from the Phase 3b COSMOS Trial in a TNFi-IR Population,” presented at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2022. Low levels of disease activity were achieved and increased throughout the study.
Defining Variants of Interest vs Variants of Concern
Rodney Rohde, PhD, MS, SM(ASCP)CM, SVCM, MBCM, FACSc: Madeline, in your work, do you talk about the differences between variants of concern and variants of interest, or that type of information around these strains?. Madeline King, PharmD, BCIDP: That’s a great question. In the clinical setting, if I’m talking to...
Less Commonly Used Lipid Lowering Agents in Hypercholesterolemia
Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: We’ll get to where these agents are in the guidelines. Let’s review some of our past agents. We don’t use some of these anymore, or they’re used very infrequently, but some other therapies out there also lower LDL [low-density lipoprotein]. Pam, do you want to mention some of the older agents?
Karan Lal, DO: Topical Berdazimer Gel for Patients with Molluscum Contagiosum
A discussion with Dr. Lal regarding a recent 12-week trial evaluating the use of topical berdazimer gel for molluscum contagiosum. During a recent interview with HCPLive, Karan Lal, DO, MS, FAAD, the director of pediatric dermatology and cosmetic surgery for Affiliated Dermatology Scottsdale, spoke on recent clinical trial data regarding berdazimer gel. Lal also holds the social media chair position for the Society for Pediatric Dermatology.
Insomnia in Clinical Practice
Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP Hello, everyone, and welcome to this HCPLive® presentation, Advanced Practice Providers’ Perspectives on Sleep Disorders, Insomnia: The Impact on Patient Health. My name is Dr Wendy Wright, and I am an adult and family nurse practitioner and the owner of 2 nurse practitioner-owned and operated primary care clinics. I’m located in Amherst, New Hampshire. We service about 6,500 primary care patients, and I have 11 nurse practitioners who work alongside me. It is my pleasure to be here with you today. And joining me today is Debbie Davis, an adult and acute care nurse practitioner from South Baldwin Medical Group in Foley, Alabama. Debbie, thank you so much for joining me.
Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Subvariants on Vaccination
Rodney Rohde, PhD, MS, SM(ASCP)CM, SVCM, MBCM, FACSc: I’m a credentialed specialist in virology and microbiology as well as public health. My background is in testing, including some of the molecular testing that Wendy and Dr JAM were talking about. It’s interesting to hear you talk about it because when I speak to the public, which is what we’re doing now, I can’t overemphasize how critically important it is for good science communication and good health literacy.
Opioid Use for Bothersome Pain in Rheumatoid Arthritis Could Increase Thromboembolism Risk
Data from an analysis of more than 15,000 adults with rheumatoid arthritis using opioids or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for bothersome pain provide insight into the comparative risks of cardiovascular events and death associated with use of either agent among this patient population. A new-user active comparator study presented at...
Lipid Lowering Agents Beyond Statins: Bempedoic Acid
Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: These are definitely important tools. But as mentioned, PCSK9 inhibitors, both the monoclonal antibodies and inclisiran, are injectable. There’s still a role for additional oral agents, particularly in lower-risk patients. We have a new oral agent that’s FDA approved, bempedoic acid. I’m hoping Jorge can explain what it is, how it works, and the evidence behind it from trials.
