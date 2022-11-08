Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP Hello, everyone, and welcome to this HCPLive® presentation, Advanced Practice Providers’ Perspectives on Sleep Disorders, Insomnia: The Impact on Patient Health. My name is Dr Wendy Wright, and I am an adult and family nurse practitioner and the owner of 2 nurse practitioner-owned and operated primary care clinics. I’m located in Amherst, New Hampshire. We service about 6,500 primary care patients, and I have 11 nurse practitioners who work alongside me. It is my pleasure to be here with you today. And joining me today is Debbie Davis, an adult and acute care nurse practitioner from South Baldwin Medical Group in Foley, Alabama. Debbie, thank you so much for joining me.

AMHERST, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO