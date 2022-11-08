Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Polls show most Jewish voters backed Democrats, animated by democracy and abortion concerns
(JTA) — A poll of Jewish voters showed them overwhelmingly listing abortion rights and risks to democracy as their top issues when they voted in midterm elections. The poll commissioned by J Street and another exit poll conducted on behalf of Fox News Channel and the Associated Press also showed substantial majorities of Jews voting Democratic, although they differed on how big the majorities were. That is commensurate with Jewish voting in the past, which favors Democrats two-to-one generally.
Cleveland Jewish News
Republican share of the Jewish vote rises to 33% in midterms, exit poll shows
Thirty-three percent of American Jews who participated in Tuesday’s midterm elections voted Republican, up from 30% in the 2020 election and 24% in 2016, an exit poll conducted by Fox News found. Jews comprised 3% of the American electorate, according to Fox News, which included a question about religion...
Cleveland Jewish News
Miller wants to be ‘largest Jewish voice in Congress'
Max L. Miller vowed to be “the largest Jewish voice in Congress on the Republican side of the House of Representatives,” saying he feels it is his duty to represent Jews of all political affiliations. “I feel it is a duty upon myself to represent the Jewish people...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Republican Lee Zeldin says ‘very close margin’ proves New Yorkers ‘are hitting their breaking point’
Following his loss to New York Governor Kathy Hochul in Tuesday’s election, Jewish Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin sounded an upbeat note on the accomplishments of his campaign. “This race was a once in a generation campaign, with a very close margin in the bluest of blue states,” Zeldin,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Two incumbent Jewish Democrats win competitive congressional races
Jewish Democrats breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday as Jewish, pro-Israel Democrats edged out their Republican challengers in two close congressional races. It took The Associated Press until 3:08 a.m. to call the winner of the race to represent Michigan’s 7th Congressional District for incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), a former CIA and Defense Department official.
Cleveland Jewish News
Would Jews prefer Trump or DeSantis in 2024?
The midterm elections have left Americans more divided than ever. That’s the conclusion drawn by JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin about the mixed results, that will likely result in a divided government in Washington. On this episode of “Top Story,” Tobin argues that the outcome reinforced the sense that partisanship, not candidates, is what determines how most Americans vote. In his view, this feeling will only further deepen a partisan divide that has become something of a political tribal culture war.
Cleveland Jewish News
Recount expected in Judge Synenberg race
Judge Joan Synenberg narrowly lost her bid for reelection to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas after 16 years on the bench by 732 votes to challenger Brian Mooney on Nov. 8. Mooney garnered 152,395 votes, or 50.1%, and Synenberg received 151,663 votes, or 49.9%, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli elections 2022: Making sense of the results
On November 1, the citizens of Israel went to the polls. They clearly elected a more right-wing government. Likud, together with other members of the right-wing parties received 65 seats of the 120 in in the parliament. In this webinar, JNS CEO Alex Traiman answers the following questions:. What are...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pro-Israel watchdog alleges ‘sham hearings’ by controversial UN commission
The pro-Israel organization NGO Monitor is accusing the United Nations commission investigating Israel of ignoring the group’s research in favor of pro-Palestinian testimony that fits the commission’s biases. The U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva created the three-person commission last year following an 11-day conflict between Israel and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Federations allocate $7 million to support JDC’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) on Thursday announced a new allocation of $7 million in aid to Ukraine in response to widespread power outages as well as in anticipation of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country this winter. JFNA’s allocation will help fund the relief efforts...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nides: US will fight any Israeli attempts at annexation
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on Wednesday that the Biden administration would forcefully oppose any move by Israel’s next government to annex areas in Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank. “We will fight any attempt at annexation,” Nides told Israel’s Channel 11.
