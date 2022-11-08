ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County pumps Marineland Acres drainage system

Flagler County Engineering Department arranged to pump Marineland Acres drainage system, which includes the Sea Colony area, pre-Hurricane Nicole, and began the operation as soon as weather conditions became safe enough to begin operations Thursday. The pond water elevation level has been dropped by 4 feet — and the roadway system by a foot and a half.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm

Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flagler Beach rescue crews save flood victims from impacts of Nicole

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach fire crews managed to rescue 22 people and four pets from rapidly rising flood waters Thursday afternoon as the city continued to suffer from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department. Nicole hit Florida’s east coast early...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Emergency Repairs to A1A to begin

FDOT crews are working on storm damaged sections of A1A where Hurricane Nicole eroded. Dozens of dump trucks are filling damaged areas of the roadway to stabilize it. Flagler Beachfront Winery owner Ken Tarsitano depends on the critical roadway. He and other business owners along it need the corridor repaired as quickly as possible.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

Port Orange dam breaches; voluntary evacuations underway

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A dam in Port Orange’s Cambridge Canal drainage system breached Thursday morning, causing water to flow into nearby residential streets and prompting officials to issue precautionary evacuation orders. News 6 crews at the scene of the dam breach found part of the broken wall...
PORT ORANGE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Are bridges open in Volusia County after Tropical Storm Nicole? Here is what we know

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Some of the bridges in Volusia County have been closed to traffic again due to damage, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "All bridges to the beachside are now CLOSED to traffic except for essential personnel, until further notice," Volusia County Sheriff said in a tweet. He also said a curfew was in place, and asked people to avoid driving on the roadways as buildings in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and others are at risk.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

