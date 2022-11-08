Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County pumps Marineland Acres drainage system
Flagler County Engineering Department arranged to pump Marineland Acres drainage system, which includes the Sea Colony area, pre-Hurricane Nicole, and began the operation as soon as weather conditions became safe enough to begin operations Thursday. The pond water elevation level has been dropped by 4 feet — and the roadway system by a foot and a half.
Bay News 9
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
fox35orlando.com
Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
click orlando
‘One step forward, three steps back:’ Ormond Beach homeowners face flooding again
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach homeowners are faced with more devastation after Hurricane Nicole came barreling through Central Florida. News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts spoke with Lisa and Bruce Chiarizzi Monday, just a couple days before Nicole made landfall. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm
Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
fox13news.com
Flooding, damage after Tropical Storm Nicole in Volusia County, Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole's worst has passed over some areas of Florida's East Coast, but what's left behind is lots of water, flooding, and wind damage. Updates: https://www.fox13news.com/news/rose-bay-dam-in-port-orange-breaches-several-homes-at-risk.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Part of A1A collapses in Flagler Beach
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A part of State Road A1A is shut down in Flagler County after a section of the road collapsed. Flagler County officials said State Route A1A suffered “significant damage” in Flagler Beach from Tropical Storm Nicole. A1A was shut down Wednesday from South...
click orlando
Flagler Beach rescue crews save flood victims from impacts of Nicole
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach fire crews managed to rescue 22 people and four pets from rapidly rising flood waters Thursday afternoon as the city continued to suffer from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department. Nicole hit Florida’s east coast early...
click orlando
High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
click orlando
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
mynews13.com
Emergency Repairs to A1A to begin
FDOT crews are working on storm damaged sections of A1A where Hurricane Nicole eroded. Dozens of dump trucks are filling damaged areas of the roadway to stabilize it. Flagler Beachfront Winery owner Ken Tarsitano depends on the critical roadway. He and other business owners along it need the corridor repaired as quickly as possible.
Popular Ponce Inlet restaurant damaged in Hurricane Nicole, owner promises to rebuild
PONCE INLET, Fla. — The owner of Racing’s North Turn, a prominent Ponce Inlet beachside eating and live music venue, promised to repair the facility and reopen after its seawall and foundation were damaged by Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. All day Friday,...
click orlando
Port Orange dam breaches; voluntary evacuations underway
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A dam in Port Orange’s Cambridge Canal drainage system breached Thursday morning, causing water to flow into nearby residential streets and prompting officials to issue precautionary evacuation orders. News 6 crews at the scene of the dam breach found part of the broken wall...
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
fox35orlando.com
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
palmcoastobserver.com
Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect as Nicole moves across west Central Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole is moving across west Central Florida with strong winds and a dangerous storm surge. The center of the storm was located about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, the National Hurricane Center reported in its 10 a.m. advisory. A Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge warning remains...
Volusia residents see some homes damaged, partly washed away during worst of Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole swept homes into the ocean and other buildings considered safe at the start of the week, are now dangerous to be around. People in Volusia County are waking up Friday morning to see some buildings that have dropped into the ocean. The destruction...
fox35orlando.com
Are bridges open in Volusia County after Tropical Storm Nicole? Here is what we know
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Some of the bridges in Volusia County have been closed to traffic again due to damage, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "All bridges to the beachside are now CLOSED to traffic except for essential personnel, until further notice," Volusia County Sheriff said in a tweet. He also said a curfew was in place, and asked people to avoid driving on the roadways as buildings in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and others are at risk.
Significant flooding observed in Clay County; Doctors Lake, St. Johns River, Black Creek from Tropical Storm Nicole
Significant flooding observed in Clay County due to Tropical Storm Nicole.Clay County Government. A Clay County assessment crew observed significant flooding along Doctors Lake, St. Johns River and Black Creek, Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd said in a Facebook live update Thursday afternoon.
