Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez scores upset victory in Washington House race
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner, was elected to Washington’s 3rd Congressional district with roughly 51 percent of the vote Saturday night. She defeated Republican nominee Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret and a CIA paramilitary officer who won an endorsement from former President Trump in the primary against Rep. Jaime Herrera…
Cleveland Jewish News
Miller wants to be ‘largest Jewish voice in Congress'
Max L. Miller vowed to be “the largest Jewish voice in Congress on the Republican side of the House of Representatives,” saying he feels it is his duty to represent Jews of all political affiliations. “I feel it is a duty upon myself to represent the Jewish people...
Texas Sent a Bus of Migrants to Philadelphia, Mayor’s Office Says
Texas authorities have sent a bus of about 50 migrants to Philadelphia without giving a heads up, the mayor’s office was quoted saying by CBS News. The Philadelphia mayor’s office called the decision not to alert them ahead of time “disappointing and irresponsible.” Still, officials said they welcome the migrants to the city. “We are a proud welcoming city and strongly believe that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” the mayor’s office said in a release. “Our diversity is our strength.” The move has become a common occurrence for southern Republican states, with Texas and Florida both busing migrants to Democratic-stronghold cities in what they say is a protest against President Biden’s immigration policies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas border areas are “overwhelmed” with immigrants as he campaigned last week, explaining why he has regularly sent migrants to other U.S. cities. Read it at CBS News
Control of the Senate Hangs on Razor-Thin Nevada Race
Just over 800 votes separate Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada’s Senate race as the nation awaits a pivotal results drop from the state’s most populous county. The race could determine if Democrats maintain their Senate majority, as both parties sit at 49 seats with Georgia heading to a December runoff. Laxalt’s lead has shrunk significantly as votes have been reported post-election day, with the Democratic incumbent climbing her way to what could be a decisive victory for the party if she can squeak ahead. Nevada allows ballots to arrive by Saturday as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday, with mail ballot reports tending to provide larger splits for Democrats. Masto currently leads in Clark County—where the bulk of the ballots remain—52 percent to 45 percent. Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent reported 22,000 ballots will be announced from Clark County, the majority of which are mail ballots and drop-off ballots.Read it at Reuters
Cleveland Jewish News
Republican share of the Jewish vote rises to 33% in midterms, exit poll shows
Thirty-three percent of American Jews who participated in Tuesday’s midterm elections voted Republican, up from 30% in the 2020 election and 24% in 2016, an exit poll conducted by Fox News found. Jews comprised 3% of the American electorate, according to Fox News, which included a question about religion...
Cleveland Jewish News
Two incumbent Jewish Democrats win competitive congressional races
Jewish Democrats breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday as Jewish, pro-Israel Democrats edged out their Republican challengers in two close congressional races. It took The Associated Press until 3:08 a.m. to call the winner of the race to represent Michigan’s 7th Congressional District for incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), a former CIA and Defense Department official.
Cleveland Jewish News
Recount expected in Judge Synenberg race
Judge Joan Synenberg narrowly lost her bid for reelection to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas after 16 years on the bench by 732 votes to challenger Brian Mooney on Nov. 8. Mooney garnered 152,395 votes, or 50.1%, and Synenberg received 151,663 votes, or 49.9%, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website.
Cleveland Jewish News
Fake AIPAC’s endorsement of apartheid goes viral and top Jewish exec departs as Twitter turmoil mounts
(JTA) — For a short time Thursday night, Twitter users could see a post that would confuse anyone plugged in to the world of Israel advocacy. “We apartheid,” tweeted an account with the handle AIPAC, the acronym for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The account’s profile picture was the same red-and-blue Jewish star that the organization has long used on the social media platform.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nides: US will fight any Israeli attempts at annexation
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on Wednesday that the Biden administration would forcefully oppose any move by Israel’s next government to annex areas in Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank. “We will fight any attempt at annexation,” Nides told Israel’s Channel 11.
Cleveland Jewish News
ADL: CWRU undergraduate student government resolution ‘antisemitic and anti-Israel’
In the days following Case Western Reserve University’s undergraduate student government’s vote to approve a resolution that was inspired by the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel, Anti-Defamation League Cleveland tweeted its response. “The resolution is, at its core, both anti-semitic and anti-Israel,” the Nov. 9 tweet...
Cleveland Jewish News
Federal agency to investigate Virginia school district’s response to reports of anti-Semitic harassment
The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) this week announced it will investigate whether the Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) in Virginia failed to adequately respond to reports of incidents of anti-Semitic harassment. OCR’s decision to delve into the allegations comes in response to a complaint filed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Department of Education to investigate antisemitism complaint filed in Virginia school district
(JTA) – The U.S. Department of Education says it will investigate allegations of antisemitism within a Northern Virginia public school district brought by the Zionist Organization of America, in a case the ZOA has pursued for more than a year. The federal department’s Office of Civil Rights wrote in...
