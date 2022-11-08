Texas authorities have sent a bus of about 50 migrants to Philadelphia without giving a heads up, the mayor’s office was quoted saying by CBS News. The Philadelphia mayor’s office called the decision not to alert them ahead of time “disappointing and irresponsible.” Still, officials said they welcome the migrants to the city. “We are a proud welcoming city and strongly believe that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” the mayor’s office said in a release. “Our diversity is our strength.” The move has become a common occurrence for southern Republican states, with Texas and Florida both busing migrants to Democratic-stronghold cities in what they say is a protest against President Biden’s immigration policies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas border areas are “overwhelmed” with immigrants as he campaigned last week, explaining why he has regularly sent migrants to other U.S. cities. Read it at CBS News

TEXAS STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO