Pennsylvania State

Cleveland Jewish News

Miller wants to be ‘largest Jewish voice in Congress'

Max L. Miller vowed to be “the largest Jewish voice in Congress on the Republican side of the House of Representatives,” saying he feels it is his duty to represent Jews of all political affiliations. “I feel it is a duty upon myself to represent the Jewish people...
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Sent a Bus of Migrants to Philadelphia, Mayor’s Office Says

Texas authorities have sent a bus of about 50 migrants to Philadelphia without giving a heads up, the mayor’s office was quoted saying by CBS News. The Philadelphia mayor’s office called the decision not to alert them ahead of time “disappointing and irresponsible.” Still, officials said they welcome the migrants to the city. “We are a proud welcoming city and strongly believe that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” the mayor’s office said in a release. “Our diversity is our strength.” The move has become a common occurrence for southern Republican states, with Texas and Florida both busing migrants to Democratic-stronghold cities in what they say is a protest against President Biden’s immigration policies. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas border areas are “overwhelmed” with immigrants as he campaigned last week, explaining why he has regularly sent migrants to other U.S. cities. Read it at CBS News
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Control of the Senate Hangs on Razor-Thin Nevada Race

Just over 800 votes separate Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada’s Senate race as the nation awaits a pivotal results drop from the state’s most populous county. The race could determine if Democrats maintain their Senate majority, as both parties sit at 49 seats with Georgia heading to a December runoff. Laxalt’s lead has shrunk significantly as votes have been reported post-election day, with the Democratic incumbent climbing her way to what could be a decisive victory for the party if she can squeak ahead. Nevada allows ballots to arrive by Saturday as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday, with mail ballot reports tending to provide larger splits for Democrats. Masto currently leads in Clark County—where the bulk of the ballots remain—52 percent to 45 percent. Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent reported 22,000 ballots will be announced from Clark County, the majority of which are mail ballots and drop-off ballots.Read it at Reuters
NEVADA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Republican share of the Jewish vote rises to 33% in midterms, exit poll shows

Thirty-three percent of American Jews who participated in Tuesday’s midterm elections voted Republican, up from 30% in the 2020 election and 24% in 2016, an exit poll conducted by Fox News found. Jews comprised 3% of the American electorate, according to Fox News, which included a question about religion...
Cleveland Jewish News

Two incumbent Jewish Democrats win competitive congressional races

Jewish Democrats breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday as Jewish, pro-Israel Democrats edged out their Republican challengers in two close congressional races. It took The Associated Press until 3:08 a.m. to call the winner of the race to represent Michigan’s 7th Congressional District for incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), a former CIA and Defense Department official.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Recount expected in Judge Synenberg race

Judge Joan Synenberg narrowly lost her bid for reelection to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas after 16 years on the bench by 732 votes to challenger Brian Mooney on Nov. 8. Mooney garnered 152,395 votes, or 50.1%, and Synenberg received 151,663 votes, or 49.9%, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Fake AIPAC’s endorsement of apartheid goes viral and top Jewish exec departs as Twitter turmoil mounts

(JTA) — For a short time Thursday night, Twitter users could see a post that would confuse anyone plugged in to the world of Israel advocacy. “We apartheid,” tweeted an account with the handle AIPAC, the acronym for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The account’s profile picture was the same red-and-blue Jewish star that the organization has long used on the social media platform.
ARIZONA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Nides: US will fight any Israeli attempts at annexation

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on Wednesday that the Biden administration would forcefully oppose any move by Israel’s next government to annex areas in Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank. “We will fight any attempt at annexation,” Nides told Israel’s Channel 11.
Cleveland Jewish News

ADL: CWRU undergraduate student government resolution ‘antisemitic and anti-Israel’

In the days following Case Western Reserve University’s undergraduate student government’s vote to approve a resolution that was inspired by the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel, Anti-Defamation League Cleveland tweeted its response. “The resolution is, at its core, both anti-semitic and anti-Israel,” the Nov. 9 tweet...
CLEVELAND, OH

