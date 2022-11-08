Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Gary Lineker Q&A: England star turned Shakespearean pundit talks World Cup, Maradona-Messi, more
Gary Lineker is laughing, remembering the day before England faced Germany many years ago now. He was playing the role of the team bookmaker and the bets were in. What lines, the players asked themselves, would then-manager Bobby Robson use in his prematch team talk? Lineker had scrawled some of them on the giant sheets of paper on the flip-board in the meeting room at the hotel, each with their odds, before folding the first, blank sheet back over the top of them to keep their coach from discovering what they were up to.
ESPN
No days off, Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays down law to players before World Cup
Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to be available for Manchester United's last game before the World Cup and insisted his international players will not get the weekend off before the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo missed United's 4-2 League Cup win against Aston Villa on Thursday with...
ESPN
Uruguay's World Cup run depends on mix of youth and veterans Suarez, Cavani, Godin
Uruguay captain Diego Godin is a physical embodiment of the dilemmas circling around the mind of coach Diego Alonso. How can he use the veterans in his squad at the World Cup?. Like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera and Martin Caceres, Godin is on his way to a fourth World Cup. Unlike them he goes all the way back to the 2007 Copa America, the first tournament in the epic reign of coach Oscar Washington Tabarez, during which Uruguay made an unexpected return to football's top table.
ESPN
Czech Republic into Billie Jean King Cup semis after upset of US
GLASGOW, Scotland -- The unheralded Czech Republic upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time in four years Friday. The Czechs will meet Switzerland on Saturday in Glasgow after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semi.
ESPN
Caitlin Foord drives Australia to huge win over Sweden as Matildas build toward Women's World Cup
Australia roared to a 4-0 victory over Sweden in Melbourne to make it three wins on the bounce. A Caitlin Foord double as well as goals for Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler earned the Matildas a win over their highest-ranked opponents since their 1-0 defeat of the world No. 1 United States back in 2017.
ESPN
Coco Gauff, Caty McNally doubles win, lift U.S. past Poland at BJK Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland -- Coco Gauff and Caty McNally beat the Polish pair of Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska 6-1, 6-2 to give the United States a 2-1 win at the Billie Jean King Cup team event on Wednesday. Earlier Linette beat Madison Keys 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in singles to force...
ESPN
Darwin Nunez brace leads Liverpool to victory over Southampton
Darwin Nunez scored two goals as Liverpool secured a confident 3-1 victory over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday. Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for Liverpool in the sixth minute, before Southampton levelled through a header from Che Adams in the ninth minute. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
ESPN
Why 800,000 fans vied to see Tom Brady, Bucs face Seahawks in Germany
MUNICH -- For 45-year-old Markus Jantke, there was no way he was going to miss an opportunity to witness the NFL's first regular-season game played in Germany. Not after being a fan since the 1980s, long before NFL games were televised on a weekly basis and long before most of his friends and fellow countrymen had any clue about the sport he'd grown to love despite being 5,000 miles away.
ESPN
Pierre Gasly: Possibility of race ban due to penalty points 'embarrassing'
AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly says he is embarrassed to be one incident away from a potential race ban after amassing ten penalty points on his superlicence this year. If Gasly notches up another two points on his licence before May next year, when the first of his points will expire, he will be forced to miss a race under F1's penalty points rules.
ESPN
USWNT winning culture, mentality disappearing after third-straight loss - Carli Lloyd
Two-time World Cup winner Carli Lloyd said that the current United States women's national team has lost the winning mentality that once defined it after the team fell to its third-straight loss on Thursday. The USWNT went down 2-1 to Germany at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after...
ESPN
The breathtaking story of the free diver who empowered the cast of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
LOOKING DOWN AT his watch, Alex Llinas whispers, "One minute." I inhale slowly, feeling my stomach expand as it fills with air. Hoooold at the top, Llinas says. I place my tongue against my teeth, making a "tss" sound as I slowly exhale. Llinas, who holds two South American free diving records and finished the 2022 season tied for second in the world in depth diving, is in the pool next to me, exhaling with me. I feel my stomach cave in as the air escapes. We've been breathing in sync for the past four minutes in preparation for what's to come next.
Comments / 0