ESPN

Gary Lineker Q&A: England star turned Shakespearean pundit talks World Cup, Maradona-Messi, more

Gary Lineker is laughing, remembering the day before England faced Germany many years ago now. He was playing the role of the team bookmaker and the bets were in. What lines, the players asked themselves, would then-manager Bobby Robson use in his prematch team talk? Lineker had scrawled some of them on the giant sheets of paper on the flip-board in the meeting room at the hotel, each with their odds, before folding the first, blank sheet back over the top of them to keep their coach from discovering what they were up to.
ESPN

Uruguay's World Cup run depends on mix of youth and veterans Suarez, Cavani, Godin

Uruguay captain Diego Godin is a physical embodiment of the dilemmas circling around the mind of coach Diego Alonso. How can he use the veterans in his squad at the World Cup?. Like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera and Martin Caceres, Godin is on his way to a fourth World Cup. Unlike them he goes all the way back to the 2007 Copa America, the first tournament in the epic reign of coach Oscar Washington Tabarez, during which Uruguay made an unexpected return to football's top table.
ESPN

Czech Republic into Billie Jean King Cup semis after upset of US

GLASGOW, Scotland -- The unheralded Czech Republic upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time in four years Friday. The Czechs will meet Switzerland on Saturday in Glasgow after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semi.
ESPN

Darwin Nunez brace leads Liverpool to victory over Southampton

Darwin Nunez scored two goals as Liverpool secured a confident 3-1 victory over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday. Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for Liverpool in the sixth minute, before Southampton levelled through a header from Che Adams in the ninth minute. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)
ESPN

Why 800,000 fans vied to see Tom Brady, Bucs face Seahawks in Germany

MUNICH -- For 45-year-old Markus Jantke, there was no way he was going to miss an opportunity to witness the NFL's first regular-season game played in Germany. Not after being a fan since the 1980s, long before NFL games were televised on a weekly basis and long before most of his friends and fellow countrymen had any clue about the sport he'd grown to love despite being 5,000 miles away.
ESPN

Pierre Gasly: Possibility of race ban due to penalty points 'embarrassing'

AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly says he is embarrassed to be one incident away from a potential race ban after amassing ten penalty points on his superlicence this year. If Gasly notches up another two points on his licence before May next year, when the first of his points will expire, he will be forced to miss a race under F1's penalty points rules.
ESPN

The breathtaking story of the free diver who empowered the cast of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

LOOKING DOWN AT his watch, Alex Llinas whispers, "One minute." I inhale slowly, feeling my stomach expand as it fills with air. Hoooold at the top, Llinas says. I place my tongue against my teeth, making a "tss" sound as I slowly exhale. Llinas, who holds two South American free diving records and finished the 2022 season tied for second in the world in depth diving, is in the pool next to me, exhaling with me. I feel my stomach cave in as the air escapes. We've been breathing in sync for the past four minutes in preparation for what's to come next.
