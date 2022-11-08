ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
ESPN

'Probably my last shot': How Marcus Mariota has helped the Falcons become a playoff contender

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When Marcus Mariota was trying to figure out his immediate future as an NFL quarterback in March, he was intrigued by the Atlanta Falcons. They offered a familiarity with the staff, going back to Mariota's days with coach Arthur Smith with the Tennessee Titans. They offered a reasonably good contract -- two years, $18.75 million with $6.75 million guaranteed. Perhaps more important than anything else: The Falcons offered a chance to start.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Hackett on Russell Wilson wristband: 'If it helps, why not do it?'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett expounded Thursday on why quarterback Russell Wilson wore a wristband with a play sheet on it for the first time this season in the 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Oct. 30 in London. The Broncos (3-5) had some early-season struggles with...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Why 800,000 fans vied to see Tom Brady, Bucs face Seahawks in Germany

MUNICH -- For 45-year-old Markus Jantke, there was no way he was going to miss an opportunity to witness the NFL's first regular-season game played in Germany. Not after being a fan since the 1980s, long before NFL games were televised on a weekly basis and long before most of his friends and fellow countrymen had any clue about the sport he'd grown to love despite being 5,000 miles away.
ESPN

How the Dez Bryant no-catch call changed the NFL forever

WE ALL SAW IT. It happened right before our very eyes. Fifty-two point three million of us watched it live on television. Untold millions have watched it since, in its YouTube afterlife. And to watch it once is to watch it many times, almost by definition -- nobody even had the chance to watch it just once, since the replays started rolling as soon as the ball was whistled dead. The play itself took about seven seconds, snap to signal. The ensuing deliberation took another four minutes, give or take, and the controversy the play generated has lasted for nearly eight years and counting.
ESPN

Oliver's second-half TDs help Holy Cross stay unbeaten

WORCESTER, Mass. --  Peter Oliver ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns and undefeated Holy Cross held off Bryant 36-29 on Saturday. Holy Cross (10-0), ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, won its 15th straight regular-season game and its 10 wins to begin a season is its best run since 1991 (11-0). The Crusaders have already clinched their fourth straight automatic bid from the Patriot League.
WORCESTER, MA
ESPN

Panthers' Baker Mayfield: From brink of stardom to brink of irrelevance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The visitor's locker room was eerily quiet as the Carolina Panthers processed their overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons 11 days ago. Players were devastated at going from the high of PJ Walker's 62-yard, game-tying touchdown that was called the "throw of the year'' by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the low of failed opportunities to win on missed kicks by Eddy Pineiro.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Turner's late TD pass sends UConn past No. 19 Liberty 36-33

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. --  Zion Turner came to UConn with dreams of leading the struggling program back into the mix for a bowl. Little did he know itd happen so fast. The freshman quarterback connected with Kevens Clercius for a 30-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter Saturday, leading UConn to a 36-33 win over No. 19 Liberty.
LYNCHBURG, VA
ESPN

Colts place linebacker Shaquille Leonard on injured reserve

The tumultuous season of Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is taking another detour. After he was ruled out of the Sunday game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, the Colts placed Leonard on injured reserve Saturday. Leonard experienced a setback in his road to returning from offseason back surgery, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Cincinnati overcomes East Carolina rally, wins 27-25

CINCINNATI --  Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Coe kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 27-25 on Friday night. Cincinnati led 24-12 at halftime but a 13-point third quarter gave East Carolina a 25-24 lead heading to the fourth. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
ESPN

Nick Saban takes blame for Tide's struggles: 'I put it on me'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Nick Saban is frustrated that his football team has lost two games by four points total, with both defeats coming on the last play of the game. ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide when Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal for a 52-49 victory as time expired at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. Last week, LSU handed Alabama a 32-31 loss when Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor in overtime at Tiger Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN

NFL midseason predictions: Playoff teams, Super Bowl picks, breakouts

We've hit the midway point of the 2022 NFL season. Nine weeks down, nine to go. The first half was filled with surprises, from teams on unexpected playoff tracks to struggling veteran quarterbacks. But a lot can still happen over the two months remaining in the regular season. So we...
ESPN

Hoops hotbed Camden is ready for No. 1 prospect D.J. Wagner to make history

CAMDEN, N.J. -- On a sunny Saturday just before the start of the school year, hundreds of people flock to Wiggins Waterfront Park for a block party. They turn out to pick up backpacks and school supplies given away by Nike and Subaru, to shoot hoops and eat free food, but mostly they come to celebrate a young man.
CAMDEN, NJ
ESPN

Kentucky's Tshiebwe misses second game with knee injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. --  Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last seasons consensus national player of the year, was sidelined a second consecutive game for the fourth-ranked Wildcats on Friday night against Duquesne. Though the 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe (right knee) and sophomore forward Daimion Collins (personal reasons) were out again, senior point...
LEXINGTON, KY
ESPN

Uchenna Nwosu is the Seahawks' best free agent signing in a decade

RENTON, Wash. – Bruce Irvin was excitedly discussing his first sack in nearly three years after the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday when a question about fellow outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu caused him to shift into an almost reverent tone. “He’s the real deal,”...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Hendricks leads UCF against Florida State after 23-point game

Florida State Seminoles (0-1) at UCF Knights (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Florida State Seminoles after Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points in UCF's 98-95 overtime loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. UCF went 18-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Knights allowed opponents to score 68.2...
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

College football Week 11: Scott Van Pelt's Winners

No. 7 LSU (-3.5, 62) at Arkansas. Noon ET on ESPN, Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas. Van Pelt's pick: Arkansas (+3.5) Right out of the gate and punching you in the face with the GPG -- the General Principle Game. What? Van Pelt, give us some warning. How can you just start with that? How can I NOT? You either see things a certain way, or I can't explain it to you. LSU just beat Alabama. Arkansas just lost to Liberty. LSU is favored by how many? 3.5? Figure it out. Hogs at noon.
GEORGIA STATE

