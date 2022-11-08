Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson will be out Saturday at No. 3 Michigan because of an injury to his throwing arm. Cornhuskers interim coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Thursday that Thompson will miss his second straight game. He suffered the injury, which affects his ability to grip the ball, in the second quarter of Nebraska's Oct. 29 game against Illinois and did not return. Joseph did not name who would start in Thompson's place against the Wolverines, who rank third nationally in points allowed (12.1 PPG).

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO