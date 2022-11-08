ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Fantasy Football Week 10: Tight End rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
When T.J. Hockenson got moved from the Detroit Lions to the rival Minnesota Vikings at the NFL Trade Deadline, many fantasy managers were left with a bit of anxiety about their star tight end. And it's easy to understand why. The tight end position has been a headache for fantasy managers the past few years, so it's hard to be immediately happy whenever a change occurs. And this was a relatively big change.

Hockenson was moving from a fun offense — by "fun," I mean an offense that can score but is part of a team that can't stop anyone from scoring — to a potent scoring attack, but one already loaded with options. He went from being a top-two target in Detroit to an offense that already featured All-World wide receiver Justin Jefferson, crafty veteran Adam Thielen and explosive running back Dalvin Cook. Where would Hockenson end up in that pecking order?

Well, if Week 9 was any indication, then fantasy managers have nothing to worry about.

Not only did Hockenson deliver for fantasy managers (he scored 11.5 points — and we all know it's a win any time you can get double-digits from your tight end), but he was second on the team in targets (9) behind Jefferson. This is crucial, especially when you consider that the game ended up being relatively low-scoring (quarterback Kirk Cousins did throw 40 times, however).

Nonetheless, Hockenson's ability and explosiveness at the tight end position is well-known from his tenure as a Lion. The Vikings would be remiss if they were to not use him — or feature him — in favor of an aging Thielen or someone further down the receiving pecking order.

Here's the tight end position — check out where Hockenson and the rest of the tight end options landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 10:

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start tips for Week 10 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 10 lineups!. Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Germany) Start: Geno Smith, Cade Otton. Smith is among the league leaders in completion percentage, YPA and QBR and...
Fantasy Football Bust Candidates: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in for a rough one in Week 10

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is not an endorsement to bench them in Week 10. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars. Aside from examining this week's matchups, this can also serve as a reminder not to overreact if one of your high draft picks disappoints in Week 10.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bold fantasy football predictions for Week 10: Jacoby Brissett is a top-5 QB

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 10. Which will come to pass?. Scott Pianowski: We have to forget the early part of Cole Kmet's season. The Bears' offense was a hide-and-hope show, with little creativity or proactivity in the passing game. Kmet has three touchdowns in two weeks and is coming off his biggest target day of the year. And consider how he's scoring of late, benefiting off play design and feasting on defenses that are petrified of Justin Fields' running ability. These are chippies.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tampa, FL
