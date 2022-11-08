ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

Is an 'Indiana Jones' show headed to Disney+?

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago

There's no word from ABC News' parent company, Disney, or its subsidiary Lucasfilm, but Variety reports both companies have been meeting with writers to help get an Indiana Jones series off the ground for Disney+.

It's not known whether the show will be a prequel series, as the Emmy-winning Young Indiana Jones Chronicles was in the early '90s, or some kind of in-universe tie-in to 2023's forthcoming fifth Indy adventure, the last starring Harrison Ford as the man in the hat.

Ford himself cameoed in an episode of ABC's Young Indiana Jones series -- specifically, "Young Indiana Jones and the Mystery of the Blues" in 1993. Each episode of the show was bookended with an elderly -- and eyepatch-wearing -- Indy, played by the late George Hall, looking back at his earlier adventures. Corey Carrier and Sean Patrick Flanery both played the younger Henry Jones Jr., whose adventures took him from the trenches of World War I to the streets of India and beyond.

The fifth Indiana Jones adventure hits theaters June 23, 2023 -- just before Ford's 81st birthday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright is "still processing" on-set accident: "It was really traumatic"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally hits theaters Friday, but there were a few bumps in the road getting there. One of those bumps involved Letitia Wright, who portrays Princess Shuri, the on-screen little sister of the late Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa. Back in August 2021, she was hospitalized with a fractured shoulder, a concussion, as well as other injuries, Variety notes.
102.5 The Bone

Comedian Gallagher dies at 76

Leo Gallagher, the prop comic best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died early Friday, according to multiple reports. He was 76. The death of the comedian, known simply by his last name, was first reported by TMZ. His former longtime manager, Craig Marquardo, also confirmed his death to Variety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Skinniness is back in fashion, but did it ever really go away?

I respect the Halloween tradition of successfully sluttifying that which, on any other night, would refuse to be sluttified. Scrolling through photos last week I saw multiple slutty ghosts, multiple slutty Toy Story characters. I saw many, many cleavages, one attached to a Minion, and I saw both Marge Simpson and Cinderella’s bottoms. But while I always applaud the mission, one which never goes out of style, this year I was struck by something else – the skinniness.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy