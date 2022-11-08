ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Gary Patterson built TCU football, now he's trying to end its dream season

By Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXxD0_0j3at6Ny00

Gary Patterson built TCU football.

Now, as a “special assistant coach” at Texas, which hosts the Horned Frogs Saturday, he’s tasked with, well, not necessarily destroying the program he led brilliantly for nearly 22 seasons only to be essentially fired just a year ago, but at least ending its dream season.

TCU is 9-0 and ranked No. 4 nationally, under new coach Sonny Dykes. It controls its destiny for not just the Big 12 championship, but a spot in the College Football Playoff.

It’s an achievement that was unfathomable back in 2000, when Patterson took over in Fort Worth.

From 1960-1997, TCU went 136-262-13, a meager .330 winning percentage. It was one of the worst programs in the country and got left behind when the Southwest Conference broke up. Its fate appeared to be just another mid-major also-ran, spinning like a tumbleweed from one non-power conference to the next.

Then Patterson took over for Dennis Franchionne, who got TCU to 10 wins but promptly left for Alabama. Not only did Patterson make the Frogs even better, he stayed. There were 10 10-win seasons, including a 13-0 Rose Bowl championship team and two top-three finishes in the polls.

TCU began to matter to fans in Fort Worth, to recruits in the Metroplex and to the monied alums who raised over $100-million to turn aging and limited Amos Carter Stadium into the so-called “Camden Yards of College Football.”

All of it was enough to gain membership in the Big 12, or, in other words, access to the big time.

It’s why no single figure in recent college football is as important to a single school as Patterson is to TCU.

He is TCU. Or was.

On Halloween 2021, after a loss to Kansas State dropped TCU to 3-5, the school told Patterson he could finish out the season, but his time was up. The program had slipped into mediocrity. Patterson, 62, promptly resigned from a school that had years prior erected a statue of him on campus.

In January, he joined the staff of Steve Sarkisian at Texas, the school he obsessed over beating maybe more than any other.

TCU defeated Texas in seven of its last 10 matchups under Patterson, who not only despised the Longhorns and their power and money, but knew nothing built credibility, especially in recruiting, like defeating the state’s flagship program.

And now … it’s Dykes who is trying to not just extend his perfect start at TCU and keep the Frogs on pace for the playoffs, but enjoy his own statement victory down in the state capital. It’s a night game, on national television. The ESPN pregame show will be there. The Frogs are betting underdogs (-7) but at least partially the hunted for a change.

And it will be Patterson, a defensive genius with deep knowledge of many of TCU’s best players, who will play a role in stopping a high-powered offense (43.1 points per game) led by quarterback Max Duggan (24-2 TD-to-interception) and running back Kendre Miller (1,009 yards and 12 TDs) and a deep receiving corps.

“Gary works 24-7 to beat anybody,” Sarkisian said with a laugh Monday when asked if Patterson was staying up to stop the Frogs. “He's got an unbelievable work ethic about him … This week hasn't been any different. He does a great job of advanced scouting for us, of getting ahead for opponents that are on the come. He does a great job of relaying his thoughts and information to the defensive staff.”

At TCU, it’s an odd situation, but just another hurdle to clear.

“I don't know what Gary’s role is there,” Dykes said Tuesday. “It's hard for me to evaluate that. Gary is a very good coach. … I know he obviously knows our players. I don’t have any idea how that is going to affect the game.”

It may not, but it’s a delicious subplot nonetheless.

Dykes certainly knows what is at stake. His father, Spike, was a legendary high school coach in Texas, including at powerhouse Midland Lee. He spent 14 years as head coach at Texas Tech. Sonny was an assistant at Tech after his father retired and later head coach at La Tech and Cal before spending four seasons at SMU over in Dallas. He even spent a year, in 2017, as an analyst on Patterson’s TCU staff.

He jumped at the chance to take over, a full believer that the program could go even higher in the talent-rich Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Seventeen of TCU’s 20 current recruits hail, not surprisingly, from Texas. The next breakthrough is if TCU can not just beat Texas or Oklahoma regularly on the field, but for recruits as well.

The 9-0 start is part of that. So is all the attention, the big crowds, the local excitement. A playoff bid (the first for a school in Texas) would be next level. It’s a byproduct of Dykes refusing to set limitations on this first season post-Patterson.

“We might have exceeded expectations externally but we haven’t internally,” Dykes said. “I don’t think anyone is all that surprised.”

In Fort Worth, the dream seasons for an upstart program churns on, only with its old architect looming Saturday down in Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Best of College GameDay: Crowd in Austin delivers with savage team signs

The crowd for College GameDay showed up with strong signs for today’s Texas-TCU matchup in Austin, Texas. The University of Texas is hosting College GameDay and the Texas fans have showed up in full force with signs directed at TCU. Each week, fans show up to the GameDay site with signs in hand and they cheer on the home team. The signs usually promote the home team or take direct shots at the opposing team.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay

Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
AUSTIN, TX
Sporting News

Why does Gary Patterson coach at Texas? Tracing TCU legend's switch to Longhorns

Gary Patterson is the all-time winningest coach at TCU. He has a statue on campus. He led the program through four conferences in 22 seasons with the Horned Frogs. Now he'll be on the other sideline when No. 4 TCU takes on No. 18 Texas on Saturday. Patterson is on the Longhorns' staff as a special assistant to head coach Steve Sarkisian. Patterson will be on the sideline for Saturday's game, too.
AUSTIN, TX
fwtx.com

W.R. 'Bob' Watt Jr. Dies at 88

W.R. “Bob” Watt Jr., who for 33 years served as president and general manager of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Fort Worth, the organization announced. He was 88 years old. Watt played a pivotal role in transforming the...
FORT WORTH, TX
tcu360.com

TCU’s notorious car burglar arrested

TCU has experienced a rise in car burglaries this year as a result of one notorious burglar. From the beginning of August to November this year, there were 11 car burglaries on campus. Last year, there was only one during the same time period. “The burglaries did have a huge...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week

VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
VENUS, TX
WFAA

How 'the perfectly imperfect small Texas town' of Mineral Wells shaped decorated country songwriter Shane McAnally

MINERAL WELLS, Texas — Grammy Award winner Shane McAnally was always entertaining -- even at a young age. The singer-songwriter has since made it big on an international scale in country music, but his career started little in the city of Mineral Wells. In a city historically known for its Crazy Water, his success might have some people wondering just what's in that water here -- and how much Shane had to drink of it.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tensions Flare at Dallas O’Rourke Rally

Tensions flared between supporters of Robert “Beto” O’Rourke and opposition media personalities at a Dallas rally on election day. The gubernatorial challenger spent the day traveling to various polling locations across Texas to rally and meet supporters, stopping at Fretz Park Branch Library in the afternoon. “Are...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

The Great Hat Article

Sure, hats are the perfect combination of practicality and solid fashion. But let’s face it, sporting one is also the coolest dang thing about being a cowboy or cowgirl — or close to the coolest. From the material to molding to manufacturing (and more), this article has everything you ever wanted to know about our favorite item of clothing.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy