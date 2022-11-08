The sight of James Bond cruising up a precipitous road towards the rock-hewn city of Matera, southern Italy, at the beginning of No Time to Die, proved irresistible. While Bond drove an Aston Martin, we arrived on the bus with an under-the-weather child. Like Bond, we checked into a cave hotel, the stylish Corte San Pietro, and meandered through the city’s labyrinth of staircases and cave dwellings. Then, just as disaster struck Bond in the cathedral square, we had to abandon sightseeing to look after our poorly four-year-old. At least we got to sample the gelato (excellent medicine for sore throats) at the famed I Vizi degli Angeli – something poor 007 had no time for.

