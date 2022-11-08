Read full article on original website
BBC Adds Seven New Assistant Commissioner Roles
BBC is creating seven new assistant commissioner roles, with a focus on increasing representation from the Nations and Regions and candidates who are deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent. Five new assistant commissioner roles in the Nations and English Regions will bolster the BBC’s commissioning footprint outside of London. Four of the...
Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics
ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
What have the Romans ever done for us... the answer is they left Britain with a wealth of ruins and treasures that will enthral history buffs and families alike
For nearly 400 years, the Romans ruled Britain — or Britannia, as they called it. When they fled in 410 AD, they left behind a country rich in treasures. Many of them survive today — from temples in ancient Londinium to hot baths in Shropshire to freezing cold garrison towers in Northumberland. Here’s an insider’s guide to Britain’s best hidden Roman sites.
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
ROME — (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths...
Ancient Roman Temple Found Under 18th-Century Church in Croatia
The foundations of an ancient temple were discovered under and next to the 18th-century Church of St. Daniel in a Croatian village. The remains of the structure were discovered in Danilo, near Šibenik, the former Roman city Ridit. The location of the building was previously unknown, though archaeologists had unearthed many architectural elements and decorations from the Roman sacral building. Using georadar images, the team found the frame of the entrance. The frame is most likely what remains of a colonnade. The ancient temple features large walls, and it once stood 66 feet by 33 feet. Fabian Welc, of the Institute...
Updown girl: DNA research shows ancient Britain was more diverse than we imagined
When you imagine life for ordinary people in ancient Britain, you’d be forgiven for picturing quaint villages where everyone looked and spoke the same way. But a recent study could change the way historians think about early medieval communities. Most of what we know about English history after the...
CASETiFY Launches Exclusive Collection for M+’s 'Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now' Exhibition
Featuring artworks displayed at the show. Following collaborations with the Louvre and The Met, CASETiFY now partners with Hong Kong’s new M+ Museum to celebrate the arrival of its Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition opening on November 12. The upcoming show is the largest-ever retrospective exhibition of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan, looking to examine her artistic practice over the years through the six themes: Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life.
Banksy, Breughel’s boy and a house of Britain’s horrors – the week in art
Bauhaus, Helen Chadwick, Susan Hiller, Juno Calypso and many more in a ghost train tour through the story of modern Britain. Somerset House, London, 27 October to 19 February. Paintings on everyday objects and films made on phones feature in this Glasgow artist’s two-decade retrospective. Fruitmarket, Edinburgh, 22 October...
What made the Domesday Book the most important ancient document to be penned: Understanding the British history
Wiliam the Conqueror, also known as William, the Bastard, was the first Norman ruler of England. His infamous conquest of 1066 brought him a position and power that were unmatched then. However, his authority didn’t remain stable for long. Two decades after coming to power, his son Robert started looking for ways to overthrow his father and become the sole ruler of England. Meantime, Denmark’s King Cnut also planned to destroy the great conqueror.
Production Begins on BBC Crime Drama Steeltown Murders
Production has begun on Steeltown Murders (w.t.), a fact-based crime drama for BBC One and BBC iPlayer produced by Severn Screen (The Pembrokeshire Murders, Hidden/Craith) in association with All3Media International. Written by Ed Whitmore (Manhunt, Safe House), the series takes place in both 1973 and the early 2000s. It centers...
ITV Commissions Sophie Turner-Led Drama
ITV has ordered the six-part drama Joan for ITVX, with Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The Staircase) starring in the titular role. The drama is inspired by the life of the U.K.’s notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington, who began as a petty offender and rose to be a highly talented diamond thief. Screenwriter Anna Symon (Mrs. Wilson, The Essex Serpent, Deep Water) is adapting Hannington’s story for TV based on her memoir.
CJ ENM HK to Co-Produce Kinmen-Set Drama Series
CJ ENM Hong Kong has signed a co-production agreement with Central Motion Pictures Corporation (CMPC) and Deepwaters Digital Support for an island-culture-based scripted series in Kinmen in 2023. The collaboration, supported by Taiwan Creative Content Agency and Kinmen County’s Magistrate Yang Cheng-wu, is scheduled to begin production in the second...
From Father Ted to Bond in Basilicata: the best film and TV-inspired holidays chosen by readers
The sight of James Bond cruising up a precipitous road towards the rock-hewn city of Matera, southern Italy, at the beginning of No Time to Die, proved irresistible. While Bond drove an Aston Martin, we arrived on the bus with an under-the-weather child. Like Bond, we checked into a cave hotel, the stylish Corte San Pietro, and meandered through the city’s labyrinth of staircases and cave dwellings. Then, just as disaster struck Bond in the cathedral square, we had to abandon sightseeing to look after our poorly four-year-old. At least we got to sample the gelato (excellent medicine for sore throats) at the famed I Vizi degli Angeli – something poor 007 had no time for.
Fight the Power Hip-Hop Doc from BBC Studios
BBC Studios is collaborating with PBS on a new four-part music documentary boxset featuring and executive produced by hip-hop legend Chuck D. Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World will tell the story of the relationship between politics and the hip-hop movement, recounting the origins of the art form through firsthand accounts and charting the journey of how it became a cultural phenomenon against a backdrop of social and political American history.
Showcase: All3Media International
Basking in a post-MIPCOM glow, All3Media International is getting ready for what it believes will be a busy MIP Cancun for the company and a fruitful Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF). “Across the market, interest in our wide-ranging, high-quality catalog has never been higher,” says Yari Torres, VP for...
TV Latina’s Screening Rooms for MIP Cancun Now Available
Watch clips and access detailed information on hundreds of new shows by visiting TV Latina’s dedicated Screening Rooms for MIP Cancun. Watch clips and access detailed information on numerous shows by visiting our video portal’s dedicated MIP Cancun 2022 Screening Rooms. TVLatinaScreenings.tv allows you to search for a show by company, title, keyword and genre. Clips can be watched in widescreen and full-screen modes and you can create your own playlist with your favorite titles. You can also see detailed company information via the Screening Rooms.
Viaplay Orders Furia Season Two
Viaplay has ordered a second season of its hit Norwegian drama Furia, set to hit screens in 2023. Season two will take place two years after the first, with security police agents Ragna and Asgeir continuing to battle extremist forces in Norway. When an undercover mission goes wrong, they must race against time to foil a terrorist plot that takes them across Europe.
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
Series Mania, Telefilm Canada, CNC, Banff Set Canada-France Series Lab
Series Mania Forum, Telefilm Canada, CNC and Banff World Media Festival have come together to launch the Canada-France Series Lab. The focus of the Canada-France Series Lab is to encourage and facilitate the development of new relationships between Canadian and French producers and create new co-production opportunities, while at the same time fostering the development of projects with strong international potential in a competitive environment.
The First Responders Coming to Disney+
The Korean drama The First Responders, centered on those who put themselves in harm’s way to save others, is slated to bow on Disney+ on November 12. The series follows a detective with a knack for understanding the criminal mind, a firefighter who takes great care of victims and a paramedic with a warm heart. Fate and tragedy bring them together.
