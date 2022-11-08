ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Fort Worth's police monitor sees 'racial divide' in the city

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two and a half years after Kim Neal joined Fort Worth as the city’s first police monitor, she’s stepping down at the end of November. In a one-on-one interview discussing her time in the city, Neal shared the issues she sees with community trust in policing as well as successes in the department and what she hopes to see done after she leaves.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance

A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
DALLAS, TX
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Affordable housing coming to East Dallas

Saigebrook Development and O-SDA Industries, two women-owned and HUB-certified real estate firms committed to meeting affordable housing needs in Texas, are breaking ground on a new mixed-income housing community that will bring 87 units of high-quality affordable and market-rate housing to the rapidly growing Old East Dallas neighborhood located in City Council District 2 represented by Council Member Jesse Moreno.
DALLAS, TX
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Dallas Observer

H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas

Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman hurt in Fort Worth apartment fire

FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is in the hospital after she was injured jumping from the second floor of a burning apartment building. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex near Alta Mesa Drive in Fort Worth. That’s south of Interstate 30 on the city’s west side.
FORT WORTH, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities

The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
Mark Randall Havens

Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas

In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase

The driver of a car believed to be connected to a woman's disappearance in Arlington led police on a multi-city chase Friday afternoon. Arlington Police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday morning for a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance they said posed a credible risk to her health and safety. Officials said...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
ARLINGTON, TX

