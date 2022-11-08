Read full article on original website
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fort Worth's police monitor sees 'racial divide' in the city
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two and a half years after Kim Neal joined Fort Worth as the city’s first police monitor, she’s stepping down at the end of November. In a one-on-one interview discussing her time in the city, Neal shared the issues she sees with community trust in policing as well as successes in the department and what she hopes to see done after she leaves.
Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance
A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
whiterocklakeweekly.com
Affordable housing coming to East Dallas
Saigebrook Development and O-SDA Industries, two women-owned and HUB-certified real estate firms committed to meeting affordable housing needs in Texas, are breaking ground on a new mixed-income housing community that will bring 87 units of high-quality affordable and market-rate housing to the rapidly growing Old East Dallas neighborhood located in City Council District 2 represented by Council Member Jesse Moreno.
The Dallas Central Appraisal District Has Been Attacked by Ransomeware
By now most real estate professionals know that the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s, or DCAD’s, systems are down because of a ransomware attack. Ironically the attack hit on Tuesday, Election Day. Here is what they posted on their Facebook page:. “Early Tuesday morning, 11-8-2022, The Dallas Central Appraisal...
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
Dallas Observer
H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas
Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
fox4news.com
Woman hurt in Fort Worth apartment fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman is in the hospital after she was injured jumping from the second floor of a burning apartment building. The fire started around 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex near Alta Mesa Drive in Fort Worth. That’s south of Interstate 30 on the city’s west side.
Jury awards Fort Worth woman the largest single discrimination judgment ever against FedEx
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth woman is using her win in a civil lawsuit with a historic judgment award to encourage others. Jennifer Harris used to work for one of the world's shipping giants until things went sour. She said she became the target of retaliation. "I...
Resident in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — It feels good to win, just ask the Fort Worth favorite TCU Horned Frogs this college football season, and the Dallas Cowboys at that point too with only a few losses, but a different kind of win is being celebrated in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Thursday.
Dallas air show crash: Official says it's believed 6 people total were on board
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Help Place a Wreath at Every Headstone at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
In 2021, North Texans made sure there was no shortage of wreaths to decorate the headstones of those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery over the holiday season — and it's time to do it again. This year 51,00 graves need a wreath. According to the Wreaths Across America...
High school senior helps homeless people get off the streets
A high school senior is helping homeless people find recovery, and get off the streets. Here’s this week’s KRLD Difference Maker. When Gina Tedesco worked by the High 5 in Dallas, she met a new friend.
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities
The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Considers Permanent Protections for Tenants While Also Cutting Eviction Timeline
Throughout the pandemic, a temporary ordinance in Dallas offered additional protections for tenants facing eviction. Over time, though, it became difficult to get the full benefit of these protections. Changes to the ordinance City Council approved Wednesday aim to remedy that. Before, the deal was your landlord had to give...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD students hate the district's new cellphone-free policy, they also admit it works
RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson ISD is reporting positive results from strictly enforcing a cellphone-free school environment, including Forest Meadow Junior High, where the district is testing out pouches that lock phones during the school day. The pouches, from Yondr, are only being tested at Forest Meadow. The district originally planned...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase
The driver of a car believed to be connected to a woman's disappearance in Arlington led police on a multi-city chase Friday afternoon. Arlington Police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday morning for a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance they said posed a credible risk to her health and safety. Officials said...
fox4news.com
1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
Dallas shortens the warning period before landlords can post eviction notices
A new but temporary eviction ordinance has been enacted in Dallas. The current ordinance was put in place during the peak of the Coronavirus outbreak when many tenants were struggling to pay their rent.
