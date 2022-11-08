2022 General Election Results

We have the latest results for the November 8, 2022 General Election here (it will open in a new window if you’re using a browser, it should stay in this window if you’re using our app.)

– U.S. Senator – Marco Rubio (R) def. Val Demings (D)

– Florida Governor – Ron DeSantis (R) def. Charlie Crist (D)

– Florida Attorney General – Ashley Moody (R) def. Aramis Ayala

– U.S. Representative District 17 – Greg Steube (R) def. Andrea Doria Kale (D)

– U.S. Representative District 18 – Scott Franklin (R) def. Keith Hayden Jr. (I) & Leonard Serratore (Write-In)

– U.S. Representative District 19 – Byron Donalds (R) def. Cindy Banyai (D) & Patrick Post (Write-In)

– U.S. Representative District 26 – Mario Diaz-Balart (R) def. Christine Alexandria Olivo (D)