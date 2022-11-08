Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Nurse who called 911 on her ER talks chaos, fear amid understaffing crisis
The charge nurse who called 911 last month when her emergency department became overwhelmed with patients is speaking candidly about the chaos, fear, and unsafe conditions that continue to plague her hospital and others around the country. Further Reading. Kelsay Irby, the ER charge nurse at St. Michael’s Medical Center...
Woman Divorces Husband for Living a Second Life With His Ex-Wife
There is "plenty of blame to go around" and those involved "all contributed to a very complicated and painful situation," a therapist told Newsweek.
Pregnant Woman Blocking Her Parents From Moving in Praised
"DNA doesn't entitle anyone to anything you don't want to give," wrote one Redditor, while another posted, "Tell them you reap what you sow."
lovewhatmatters.com
My Daughter Was Born Still, Then She Gifted Me With Her Baby Sister
Disclaimer: This story contains details pertaining to stillbirth/child loss that may be upsetting to some. “We always wanted a big family, my husband and I. However, we didn’t envision placing a tiny white coffin 2 feet in the dirt on that summer day. We met when we volunteered in...
Parents Who Raise Independent, Self-Sufficient Kids Do These 4 Things
It’s easy for parents to feel like they didn’t get anything done after spending all day at home with the kids. However, the wave of exhaustion that hits once the bedtime routine warps up would indicate otherwise. While nothing got checked off the to-do list, plenty got done by the time everyone was dressed, fed, entertained, and cleaned up after 14 straight hours.
Anger as Son Refuses To Help His Mom Care for Pregnant Wife
"It's supposed to be 'in sickness and in health,' not 'in health or get out of here so I don't have to even see you be ill,'" said one commenter of the mom's son.
Dad Who Kept His Affair Secret for 11 Years Slammed: "Take Responsibility"
"That sounds shattering. And just so sly and sneaky. It must change everything about how you view him and your life together," one user said.
psychologytoday.com
How to Respond When Your Adult Child Says Hurtful Things
Adult children who are hurting often take their angst out on their parents. Being a voice of reason is the best gift you can give when your adult child is struggling. Don't forget to encourage your adult child when they speak and act in more reasonable ways. Melanie could not...
Upworthy
Therapist shares 5 insightful things she never does with her kids: 'I don't comment on their bodies'
Parent-child relationships can be very complicated. TikTok user Jess, who is a licensed therapist and parent herself, took to the platform earlier this year to share a few tips that could help make this dynamic a little easier and healthier. In a detailed video, Jess—who goes by the username @strongtherapy on the app—revealed five parenting tips that referenced her personal experience as a mom and professional experience as a therapist of 20 years. The video outlined five things she doesn't do with her kids.
In-Laws Failing to Tidy Up When Staying With Family Slammed as 'Disgusting'
Their daughter-in-law told Mumsnet: ""I cannot bear to look into our bedroom where they are sleeping as the one time I did it was horrible..."
physiciansweekly.com
Women with Venous Thromboembolism and Abnormal Menstrual Bleeding Related to Anticoagulation
In women of reproductive age using anticoagulants, preliminary data and clinical experience had revealed an increased risk of abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB), but more conclusive evidence was needed. A multinational, multicenter prospective cohort research called TEAM-VTE examined women between the ages of 18 and 50 who had been diagnosed with acute venous thromboembolism (VTE).
I Want To Disown My Family for Being Unfair With Money—What Should I Do?
"Every time I visit and the other children are there, my mother gets very sarcastic and tries to belittle me for having a college education."
NBC Connecticut
‘It's Been Really Stressful': Twin Babies From Orange Hospitalized With RSV
Ashley Western is keeping a close watch on her twin boys – Bodie and Crew - at Yale New Haven Hospital. “It's been really stressful to be admitted to the hospital,” Western said. On Monday, the mom from Orange decided to bring her three-month-olds to Yale after they...
Mom Refusing To Make Friends With Anyone Who Earns Less Than Her Dragged
A woman has been almost unanimously slammed for claiming it's not worth being friends with people who earn less than her.
My Stepdaughter Is Making Me Feel Like an Outcast—What Should I Do?
"I told my boyfriend about everything when it happened. He just brushes it off saying 'she's a kid.'"
Outrage as Mom Prioritizes Her Own Happiness Over Kids: 'Not Worth It'
"Mom doesn't realize that what she sacrificed was her relationship with her children. 'But it's all worth it!'" wrote one Redditor.
BBC
Croydon University Hospital: Patient 'horrified' during stay
A patient recovering on a "run-down" hospital ward has said she was "horrified" by her experience. Sarah Hills spent five nights at Croydon University Hospital in south London, where she filmed dirty walls, broken radiators and bramble growing through the window. Rishi Sunak's first official visit as prime minister was...
Groom Banning Mom From Wedding as She Invited Bride's Estranged Dad Praised
"That kind of betrayal would be enough for me to consider going no contact with my mum," one Reddit user wrote.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1031M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0