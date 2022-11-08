ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ars Technica

Nurse who called 911 on her ER talks chaos, fear amid understaffing crisis

The charge nurse who called 911 last month when her emergency department became overwhelmed with patients is speaking candidly about the chaos, fear, and unsafe conditions that continue to plague her hospital and others around the country. Further Reading. Kelsay Irby, the ER charge nurse at St. Michael’s Medical Center...
SEATTLE, WA
lovewhatmatters.com

My Daughter Was Born Still, Then She Gifted Me With Her Baby Sister

Disclaimer: This story contains details pertaining to stillbirth/child loss that may be upsetting to some. “We always wanted a big family, my husband and I. However, we didn’t envision placing a tiny white coffin 2 feet in the dirt on that summer day. We met when we volunteered in...
Fatherly

Parents Who Raise Independent, Self-Sufficient Kids Do These 4 Things

It’s easy for parents to feel like they didn’t get anything done after spending all day at home with the kids. However, the wave of exhaustion that hits once the bedtime routine warps up would indicate otherwise. While nothing got checked off the to-do list, plenty got done by the time everyone was dressed, fed, entertained, and cleaned up after 14 straight hours.
psychologytoday.com

How to Respond When Your Adult Child Says Hurtful Things

Adult children who are hurting often take their angst out on their parents. Being a voice of reason is the best gift you can give when your adult child is struggling. Don't forget to encourage your adult child when they speak and act in more reasonable ways. Melanie could not...
Upworthy

Therapist shares 5 insightful things she never does with her kids: 'I don't comment on their bodies'

Parent-child relationships can be very complicated. TikTok user Jess, who is a licensed therapist and parent herself, took to the platform earlier this year to share a few tips that could help make this dynamic a little easier and healthier. In a detailed video, Jess—who goes by the username @strongtherapy on the app—revealed five parenting tips that referenced her personal experience as a mom and professional experience as a therapist of 20 years. The video outlined five things she doesn't do with her kids.
physiciansweekly.com

Women with Venous Thromboembolism and Abnormal Menstrual Bleeding Related to Anticoagulation

In women of reproductive age using anticoagulants, preliminary data and clinical experience had revealed an increased risk of abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB), but more conclusive evidence was needed. A multinational, multicenter prospective cohort research called TEAM-VTE examined women between the ages of 18 and 50 who had been diagnosed with acute venous thromboembolism (VTE).
BBC

Croydon University Hospital: Patient 'horrified' during stay

A patient recovering on a "run-down" hospital ward has said she was "horrified" by her experience. Sarah Hills spent five nights at Croydon University Hospital in south London, where she filmed dirty walls, broken radiators and bramble growing through the window. Rishi Sunak's first official visit as prime minister was...
