Actually, this lesson could and should apply anywhere, but it's definitely needed here. I personally learned this lesson this morning, and I thought I would pass this on to others who may have experienced this, OR soon will. Just like last April's blizzard, I was given the opportunity to leave my 2001 Chevy Impala at work in Mandan, and I was allowed to take home our station's vehicle ( which is equipped with a 4-wheel drive ) Wednesday night. So when yesterday's weather kicked in, I was pretty confident driving home. The snow started falling at a steady clip yesterday, and I still had no problem driving around dangerous road conditions. A NO TRAVEL ADVISED was issued and I made sure I got home as soon as possible, BUT STILL had no fear of just WHY those alerts are issued.
When I left the radio station last night, I had a white knuckle ride back to my home south of Lincoln for the ages. I barely and I mean barely made it home. My windshield wipers couldn't keep up with the snow coming down on my truck. There were times I had to stick my head outside of my vehicle to even see because my windshield visibility was so terrible.
Before the internets came creeping in, people that interacted with one another did so while undergoing the same experiences. The business was more local. You felt like everyone you talked with understood the dire weather situation you were all in because they were experiencing it too. I didn't reply because...y'know,...
The wind is howling. The snow is drifting. The temperature has dropped over 60 degrees from a week ago. Yup, that is the situation being faced across the Dakota's this week. However, it is NOT all bad. Have you ever thought, just maybe Mother Nature is working with you? She maybe thought, folks, you need a break from the rat race to hunker in and enjoy the comforts of home. And hopefully, enjoy it so with the ones you love. (Quick note: for those that are emergency personnel, DOT, various businesses and companies working around the clock to keep the world functioning, you are in our thoughts and prayers. Be Safe.)
Like it or not, the snow is here and even though there's a chance it may disappear before Thanksgiving, we say, "Embrace it". Get into the holiday spirit, we won't tell anyone. If the thought of curling up in front of the glow from a lit Christmas tree to watch movies would be heavenly, then by golly do just that.
I recently recorded a fishing report with Mike Peluso where I asked him if a state-record Walleye might be caught this fall in North Dakota. He brought up the fact that some big Walleyes have been caught on Lake Oahe this fall, and he believes the record could fall this fall or next spring for sure.
We spend quite a bit of money around the holidays. Gifts, decorations, food -- the list goes on! We know how much those things cost, because we see the price tag right away. What about the ultimate holiday expression/decoration? What about our lights? If you plan on putting lights up this year, you might be interested to know how much it will cost you.
Winter is here again, kicking a$$ and chewing bubble gum. I wish I could say the worst part of the Winter is the snow or the cold temps, but that's not it. Without fail, every year people forget all the basic rules of Winter. We reset the learning curve. I decided to put together a list of the different things people do in Winter/snowy weather that is beyond ANNOYING. Here we go.
Snow fell Monday but there are still some attractions worth getting out to see, well in this case before they become FEED FOR WINTER. Creativity and community involvement is one thing that is strong in our North Dakota small towns. Though they may be few and far between, there is something that even the busiest of people can appreciate. The time one takes to use their own resources, then imagination, and lastly put together a fun sight for all to enjoy in hopes of making at least one person smile. Or in this case, we think it's fair to say, this homage to the farmer and rancher hay harvest has made many smile.
As much as we need the moisture, I suppose I shouldn't complain, but it looks like it's going to be a longggg winter. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Central North Dakota including Burleigh and Morton counties. This could be a very...
A blizzard warning was issued at early this morning, November 9th, 2022 covering a large portion of central North Dakota by the National Weather Service. This being said, all are to be preparing for as we quote from said advisory at 9:15amCST, "Impacts... Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility."
You're not alone If you shudder every time your furnace kicks in. Not necessarily shuddering from the cold, but shuddering over the thought of paying your heating bill all winter long. According to the Energy Information Administration, you've got good reason this winter to fear your furnace. Of course, the...
It's that time of year again. We're winterizing our homes, pulling out heavy blankets and warm clothes, we're parking in the garage again, and getting our holiday decorations out for the holidays. How Bad Is It?. We aren't operating under the delusion that North Dakota is a walk in the...
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
Some people are starting to think it never will happen. I wrote about this yesterday, election day here in Bismarck, North Dakota. One of the most popular, heated, and controversial subjects on the ballot was the good old number 2 - North Dakota Measure No. 2. Legalizes marijuana. Legalizes the use and sale of marijuana by adults 21 and older. In years past, this has come about and failed - just four years ago so many North Dakotans were hopeful when this was voted on - "It's finally going to pass!" one such person wrote. "Close but no Blunt" - cnbc.com reported back then " Marijuana legalization did not pass in North Dakota...losing by a margin of 41% to 59%..."
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. Do you know how you come across conversations by mistake sometimes? I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON $1.9 BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober? To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
Finding love isn't always a love-ly experience. It takes a lot of trying and failing, does it not? As it turns out, there are places where finding your sugar-plum soulmate is a lot easier. -- I know life is a scam, I agree. Jk. A company called SlotSource did a...
The time is here! North Dakota deer rifle opener is almost revered as a state holiday for many hunters. Opening at noon on Friday, November 4th, 2022; the anticipation of what the upcoming weeks may hold and how much time will be spent, we have musts to not leave for the field without. With numbers believed to be down after the effects of the 2021 EHD outbreak, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued only 64,000 deer gun licenses. This is 8,000 fewer tags than last year. As a result of the 2021 EHD outbreak and the similarities between it and CWD, North Dakota Game and Fish has added some new regulations, mainly in the areas noted previously or newly added CWD units. Hunters remember it is your responsibility to be aware of all state rules and regulations, and are highly encouraged to review the latest hunting guide. Especially regarding restrictions in units that one may not have been aware of having been added to the CWD unit list.
I'm not a meteorologist, I'm just a weather nerd. However, with today's technology and long-range weather models, even I can be right 20% of the time much like John Wheeler on TV. Shots fired. Back on October 1st of this year, I made my annual prediction when I thought Bismarck...
Let's pretend we're rich and bougie. Let's take a look and see how some of the highest earners in our state have been living. It's fun to peruse realtor sites and see what's on the market, even if you have no interest in buying, or are nowhere near financially stable enough to buy. -- Hi, that's me.
