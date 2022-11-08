ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Election 2022: Few voting issues seen as key races unfold

By WILL WEISSERT
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39tirx_0j3albc600

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close Tuesday with top races around the country that will provide a key test of Joe Biden's presidency.

Democrats feared their grip on the U.S. House may be slipping and their control of the U.S. Senate — once seen as more secure — may loosen. The party's governors in places like Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada are also staring down serious Republican challengers.

Even Biden, who planned to watch the evening's election returns at the White House, said late Monday night that he thought his party would keep the Senate but “the House is tougher.” Asked how that would make governing, his assessment was stark: “More difficult.”

All House seats were up for grabs as were 34 Senate seats — with cliffhangers especially likely in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona. Thirty-six states are electing governors, with many of those races also poised to come down to the slimmest of margins.

The election could have a profound impact on Biden's next two years. Republican control of even one chamber of Congress would leave the president vulnerable to numerous investigations into his family and administration while defending his policy accomplishments, including sweeping infrastructure legislation and a major health care and social spending package.

An emboldened GOP could also make it harder to raise the debt ceiling and add restrictions to additional support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Republicans are betting that messaging focused on the economy, gas prices and crime will resonate with voters at a time of soaring inflation and rising violence. Ultimately, they're confident that outrage stemming from the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate a woman's constitutional right to an abortion has faded and that the midterms have become a more traditional assessment of the president's performance.

“It will be a referendum on the incompetence of this administration,” Minnesota Republican Rep. Tom Emmer, who's running the GOP effort to retake the House, said of the election.

Few major voting problems were reported around the country, though there were hiccups typical of most Election Days. Some tabulators were not working in a New Jersey county. In Philadelphia, where Democrats are counting on strong turnout, people complained about being turned away as they showed up in person to try and fix problems with their previously cast mail-in ballots.

In Maricopa County, Arizona, which encompasses Phoenix and is the state's largest county, officials reported problems with vote-tabulation machines in about 20% of voting places. There were few instances of long lines — but the incident fueled anger and skepticism about voting that has been growing among some Republicans since the state went narrowly for Biden in 2020.

“They may be trying to slow a red tsunami,” said Kari Lake, the state's Republican governor candidate, "but it's coming."

AP VoteCast, a broad survey of the national electorate, showed that high inflation and concerns about the fragility of democracy were heavily influencing voters.

Half of voters said inflation factored significantly, with groceries, gasoline, housing, food and other costs that have shot up in the past year. Slightly fewer — 44% — said the future of democracy was their primary consideration.

If the GOP has an especially strong election, winning Democrat-held congressional seats in places like New Hampshire or Washington state, pressure could build for Biden to opt against reelection in 2024. Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, may try to capitalize on GOP gains by formally launching another bid for the White House during a "very big announcement" in Florida next week.

Voting in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, Trump predicted that Republicans would have “a great night” and that his upcoming event “would be very exciting for a lot of people.”

The former president endorsed more than 300 candidates in the midterm cycle and said he personally voted for Republican Ron DeSantis, who is seeking his second term as Florida's governor. That's despite DeSantis being viewed as a potential leading GOP primary alternative to Trump should the governor jump into the 2024 White House race, as is widely expected.

The midterms unfolded as the U.S. is emerging from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic only to confront sharp economic challenges. The Supreme Court stripped away the constitutional right to an abortion, eliminating protections that had been in place for five decades.

“People recognize that this fundamental freedom has been taken away,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

“They see this is an economic issue, a health care issue, a freedom issue,” McGill Johnson added. “And they’re enraged.”

It's also the first national election since the Jan. 6 insurrection, meaning the country's very democratic future is in question. Some who participated in — or were in the vicinity of — the deadly attack are poised to win Tuesday, including House seats. Lake, the Arizona gubernatorial candidate, and GOP hopefuls for secretary of state in her state and places like Nevada and Michigan have refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

That could leave them overseeing future elections in states that are often pivotal in presidential contests — helping to fuel the kinds of worries about core American values that VoteCast showed.

With only rare exceptions, the president's party loses seats in his first midterm. And Biden's lagging approval left many Democrats in competitive races reluctant to campaign with him. Only 43% of U.S. adults said they approved of how Biden is handling his job as president, according to an October poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 25% said then that the country is headed in the right direction.

Still, Biden has for months urged voters to reject Republicans who have contributed to an extreme political environment.

That resonated with Kevin Tolbert, a 49-year-old who works in labor law and lives in Southfield, Michigan, and said, “It is something that has to be protected and we protect that by voting and being out and supporting our country."

“It’s a fragile space that we’re in. I think it’s really important that we protect it, because we could end up like some of the things we saw in the past — dictators and such," Tolbert said. "We don’t need that.”

Michael Dupigny, 83, of Washington, wasn’t expecting issues, but went to cast his ballot in person, saying he wanted “to see what’s happening, with the machines, with the people, to see that everything is working well at the voting station.”

Federal and state election officials — and Trump’s own attorney general — have said there is no credible evidence the 2020 election was tainted. His allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed. But political divisions that have smoldered for two years weren't on display everywhere on Tuesday.

Barbara Brown, 76, voted Tuesday in Chestertown, Maryland, east of the state capital of Annapolis, and said she saw Republican and Democratic candidates standing together, holding their campaign signs, “laughing and talking. I was blown away.”

Brown noted that it was local candidates showing political civility, “But we’ll take what we can get."

___

Associated Press writers Corey Williams in Southfield, Michigan, Gary Fields in Chestertown, Maryland, Anita Snow in Phoenix and Claudia Lauer in Philadelphia, Jill Colvin in Washington and Associated Press photographer Jacquelyn Martin contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections. And learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, putting Democrats one seat from holding Senate

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, boosting Democratic hopes of holding onto the Senate. With 83% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Friday evening for Kelly — a Navy combat veteran, retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He leads Masters, a 36-year-old “anti-progressive” venture capitalist, by an insurmountable 52% to 46% margin.
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely...
NEVADA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Blake Masters wasn't posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona's biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches...
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

State Supreme Court wins shaped by abortion, redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Republicans have claimed key victories in state Supreme Court races that will give them an advantage in major redistricting fights, while Democrats notched similarly significant wins with help from groups focused on defending abortion access. The expensive fights over court control in...
KANSAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Trump vs. DeSantis: A simmering rivalry bursts into view

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start. Eying the Florida governor as his most formidable foe within the Republican Party, the former president has sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in lifting the relatively obscure congressman to the leader of one of America's largest states.
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

UN climate talks near halftime with key issues unresolved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — As the U.N. climate talks in Egypt near the half-way point, negotiators are working hard to draft deals on a wide range of issues they'll put to ministers next week in the hope of getting a substantial result by the end. The...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hundreds protest at UN summit, German gov't voices concerns

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday called on industrialized nations at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt to pay for the impact of global warming, the largest demonstration yet that came as German officials raised concerns about possible surveillance and intimidation of delegates and other conference attendees.
KIRO 7 Seattle

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials announced Thursday, amid concerns that financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. The aid comes as the vote counting from Tuesday's election...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hundreds protest for climate action at UN summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Hundreds of activists called on industrialized nations to pay for the impact of climate change and to speed up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy on Saturday in the largest protest yet at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt. Protests...
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 dead, over a dozen sick from outbreak tied to deli meat

A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people, including one who died, U.S. health officials said Wednesday. Most were hospitalized and one illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The illnesses date back to April last year with the most recent report on Sept. 29, the agency said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Midway through UN climate talks, Egypt pushes to bridge gaps

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Egypt is pushing to bridge the gaps between negotiating parties at the United Nations' climate conference as negotiators Saturday finalize draft deals as the first week of the summit wraps up in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Anti-government protest held in Albania over rising costs

TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters on Saturday protested the country's cost-of-living crisis, blaming it on the center-left government. Opposition supporters gathered in front of the main government building, shouting that Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling Socialist Party should resign. The protest...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for student loan forgiveness after a second federal court shut down the program. "Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program," the Education Department said on its federal student aid website. "As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders."
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
142K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy