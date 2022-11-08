Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy
The Iowa football team will take on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday with the Heartland Trophy on the line. The Hawkeyes have lost six of their last eight of matchups with the Badgers. The last time the Hawkeyes held the Heartland Trophy was 2020. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 49-44-2....
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa sets blackout for Heartland Trophy matchup vs. Wisconsin
Iowa is getting set for a huge B1G West rivalry matchup against Wisconsin in Week 11. With the Heartland Trophy up for grabs, the Hawkeyes are also trying to dial up a little extra juice for Saturday. With a post on Twitter, Iowa officially set Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin drops intense hype trailer for Heartland Trophy showdown vs. Iowa
Wisconsin is looking to maintain control of the Heartland Trophy in the rivalry series vs. Iowa. The Badgers will have to do that on the road this season with a big matchup in Kinnick Stadium Saturday afternoon. Playing on the road is the theme of this week’s hype video for...
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 4/6 Iowa at Drake
Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Game Notes (PDF) Listen Live Live Stats Watch Live. Opponent No. 4/6 Iowa (2-0, 0-0) at Drake (1-0, 0-0) • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Takeaways from Iowa’s 112-71 game against North Carolina A&T
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-1) in another delightful rout, 112-71. The Hawks got it rolling with 11/23 shooting from deep (47.8%) and 51.9% from the field. Here are my takeaways. Kris Murray gets on track. Murray had a lackluster first game scoring points with...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes get offensive, blow out Aces
IOWA CITY — On a record-setting night for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team, it was all about the touch and feel for the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes. Iowa blistered the nets from start to finish in a 115-62 rout of Evansville, setting a program record for points in a game with its second win in four days at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Week 11 Heartland Trophy battle between Wisconsin, Iowa
Tensions will be boiling over on Saturday in Iowa City. ESPN’s Football Power Index has decided what team will be taking home the Heartland Trophy. Wisconsin and Iowa battle for the trophy annually. The Badgers took home the trophy last season, beating Iowa 27-7 in Madison. The Badgers have dominated the Hawkeyes as of late, winning eight of the last ten meetings.
Lisa Bluder Declares ‘No Way We’re Giving Up’ On Ava Jones
Wednesday was National Signing Day across college basketball. It also marked a special day for Iowa commit Ava Jones. A day that many thought might not happen. As the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports, Ava Jones verbally committed to Iowa back on July 3rd. Then, just two days later while at an AAU tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, Jones and her family were hit by an impaired driver while standing on a sidewalk. Ava and her mom Amy spent weeks in a local hospital. Ava's dad Trey did not survive the accident. Jones won't play her senior year of high school and will also miss the 2023-24 season at Iowa as she is facing multiple surgeries on both of her knees.
"Feisty" Caitlin Clark Ready to Get It
Iowa's All-American PG Determined to Lead Hawkeyes to Great Heights
Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa
NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
Radio Iowa
Public Safety Director: alcohol sales at Kinnick Stadium improving game day experience
The director of the University of Iowa Public Safety Department says the introduction of alcohol sales in Kinnick Stadium has led to some positive changes. Director Mark Bullock told the Board of Regents he didn’t anticipate that happening. “I was personally, I think, like many others, not skeptical, but curious about how that was gonna turn out. And I saw a study that was done by our emergency department that actually showed what I believe is a 40% decrease in hospital admissions on game days since the sale of alcohol started,” Bullock says.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids golf course to close for season Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gardner Golf Course will close for the season at the end of play on Thursday. The Cedar Rapids golf course is located near Wanatee Park along Highway 151. The city said the closure is due to predicted colder temperatures. Ellis and Twin Pines Golf Courses...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa DNR says Cedar River water quality plan isn't necessary; experts disagree
CEDAR RAPIDS — The droplets that drip from Cedar Rapids' taps first belonged to a segment of the Cedar River historically impaired by nitrogen, although the city's finished drinking water has always met safe drinking water standards for the nutrient. However, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources now is...
KCRG.com
Iowa City food vendor says robbery might be targeted
Iowa Secretary of State says Linn County didn't follow basic election recommendations. 'Failure to verify their totals against the absentee precinct board's election night results before publishing was the cause of the issue. It has now been corrected.'. Two arrested in January homicide in Linn County. Updated: 6 hours ago.
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide
Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
cbs2iowa.com
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
Daily Iowan
UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change
After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
