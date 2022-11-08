Read full article on original website
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Reacts To His Hall Of Fall Speech
Over the years, celebrity rapper Eminem has devoted a number of his hit songs to his daughter Hailie Jade including Hailie's Song and Mockingbird and When I'm Gone. The rapper also credits his daughter as his major source of inspiration behind his success. The 26-year-old also made a special appearance in a recent event that duly honored her beloved dad for his years of expertise in the rap industry.
Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos
Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
Dolly Parton Interrupts Duran Duran’s Interview At Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction
Many incredible artists recently came together to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Dolly Parton and Duran Duran were a few of the artists honored this year and Dolly adorably interrupted an interview with Duran Duran on accident. Just before the ceremony, many of the honorees...
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Janet Jackson Gives Nod to Control With Hair, Outfit at 37th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who helped Jackson produce the Janet Jackson's iconic 1986 album Control, were inducted Saturday into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Janet Jackson is still an icon. The Grammy Award winner, 56, brought back one of her signature looks from the '80s to support her friends, songwriting and producing duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, at their 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday night in Los Angeles. She wore an all-black pantsuit with a high collar jacket...
NME
Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
Eminem gives epic Rock Hall performance with Steven Tyler, Ed Sheeran
LOS ANGELES – For the second year in a row, a rapper delivered the most jaw-dropping performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In 2021, it was LL Cool J sweating across the stage. In 2022, it was Eminem, whose star power combined with amazing special guests brought the house down at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Eminem was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, and others. There’s been a lot of people celebrating Eminem recently. The “Lose Yourself” rapper celebrated the 20th anniversary of 8 Mile, and released a deluxe version of the motion picture soundtrack. Em also turned 50 last month, and received a whole slew of birthday wishes.
Prevention
See Dolly Parton, 76, Stun in Head-to-Toe Leather at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend. To accept the honor (and perform her first rock song), she dressed the part, wearing head-to-toe leather. She had previously withdrawn from the nomination, but had a change of heart. Just a few months ago,...
EW.com
Duran Duran's Andy Taylor shares cancer diagnosis during Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. The English musician, 61, did not attend the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Lead singer Simon Le Bon told the stunned audience that Taylor's absence was due to a setback in his health, and read a letter (which has since been shared on the band's website) the guitarist drafted to commemorate the band's big night.
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
The Jewish Press
Rock Musician John Mellencamp Denounces Antisemitism at Attorney’s Induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Iconic musician John Mellencamp – who is not Jewish – spoke out against antisemitism this weekend while inducting his longtime friend and attorney Allen Grubman into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, who received the Ahmet Ertegun Award, Billboard reported. The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of...
Alanis Morissette Rips Music Industry, Drops Out of Rock Hall of Fame Performance
Last weekend’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a magical night of music history. In addition to some major names joining the ranks of the world’s most celebrated musicians, such as Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar, and Duran Duran, the show included some truly incredible performances. We never knew we needed heavy metal icon Rob Halford belting out the Dolly classic “Jolene,” but now that we have it, we could never do without it.
thebrag.com
There’s a petition to get INXS into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The dust has barely settled on the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but a campaign is already underway to get INXS inducted next year. As discovered by The Music Network, a change.org petition, simply titled “Induct INXS into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame”, is already well on its way to reaching its target of 15,000 signatures.
Actress Dedee Pfeiffer opens up about recovery journey ahead of Betty Ford Center 40th anniversary
One of the last places actress Dedee Pfeiffer ever wanted to find herself in was the Betty Ford Center. In fact, it was "one of the many places I was scared of," she said, when she was battling alcoholism. "You don't want to hear anything about Betty Ford or anything to deal with sobriety."
