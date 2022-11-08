Read full article on original website
EB Beltline reopened past Gammon Road following crash
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened between Gammon Road and Whitney Way Friday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. A Dane County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported.
Manufacturers find no defects in officer’s gun that accidentally fired inside Janesville school
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Manufacturers have determined that a school liaison officer’s gun that was accidentally fired inside of a Janesville middle school earlier this year did not have any defects, officials with the Janesville Police Department said Friday. School district officials initially said the gun went off inside...
Fire Forces Closure of Green County Bridge
Authorities in Green County say they are investigating a fire on a bridge on the Badger State Recreation trail in Monroe as an arson. According to a report, dispatchers in Green County received a 911 call at 2:30am on Thursday from someone reporting the fire at the bridge, which passes over Round Grove Road. By the time Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crews from the Monroe Rural Fire Department, Juda Fire Department and Monticello Fire Department got to the bridge, it was engulfed in flames. Crews were eventually able to put out the fire on the wooden bridge, but extensive damage was done, leaving the bridge unstable. The bridge had to be closed in July when a bucket truck driver, 31 year old Todd Richard of Lancaster, was driving on the road and had the bucket too high and crashed into the bridge.
Badger State Trail bridge in Monroe torn down after suspected arson
MONROE, Wis. — A bridge on the Badger State Trail in Monroe had to be torn down Thursday morning after a fire that local authorities are investigating as arson. Dispatchers in Green County received a 911 call at 2:25 a.m. Thursday from someone reporting a fire at the bridge, which passes over Round Grove Road. By the time Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crews from the Monroe Rural Fire Department, Juda Fire Department and Monticello Fire Department got to the scene, the bridge was engulfed in flames.
First Warn Traffic: Street closures Sunday for annual Madison Marathon
MADISON, Wis. — The annual Madison Marathon will lead to a number of road closures downtown starting Sunday morning. The races will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 on the Capitol Square. From there, runners will pass through the UW Arboretum, UW Campus, Warner Park, and back to the Capitol. You can find the full route here and embedded below.
In the 608: “Holiday Fantasy in Lights” turns on this weekend
MADISON, Wis. – The “Holiday Fantasy in Lights” is back for the season starting this weekend in Madison. The displays, located at Olin Park on Lake Monona, will light up for the first time on Saturday, November 12th. The Madison community supports this event through sponsorship of...
Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase. Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Janesville.
Wisconsin now accepting ornaments for State Capitol Holiday Tree
MADISON, Wis. — Students across Wisconsin will once again have the opportunity to help decorate the State Capitol Holiday Tree this year. Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Friday that the tree will once again be in the Capitol rotunda this year and that this year’s decoration theme will be “Wisconsin Waters.”
Burglars get into home with garage door opener from unlocked car, Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a burglary after someone got into a home using a garage door opener from an unlocked car in the driveway. Officials say the burglary likely happened sometime between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday at a...
Beloit Tactical Operations Unit arrests man after gunshot, alleged threat overnight
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit say a tactical situation overnight began with a report of gunshots early Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers were called at 3:39 a.m. after someone reported they were being threatened by a man who later fired a gunshot into the air.
‘This is going to be tough for everybody:’ MG&E to raise prices by nearly 9% next year
MADISON, Wis. — Utility bills for more than 150,000 customers in south-central Wisconsin are about to increase. Madison Gas and Electric is increasing rates by about 9% in January, which will result in customers paying about $8.20 more per month. The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin approved the price...
First Annual Great Midwest Crane Fest takes flight in Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. — From November 10 through November 12, people could get up close and personal with Wisconsin’s feathered friends all for a good reason. Two of Wisconsin’s leading conservation organizations, based in Baraboo, the International Crane Foundation (savingcranes.org) and the Aldo Leopold Foundation (aldoleopold.org), have come together to create the first annual Great Midwest Crane Fest.
Men charged in Madison homicide to stand trial next summer
MADISON, Wis. — Two men charged with killing a man on Madison’s northeast side in November 2021 will stand trial next summer. Thirty-two-year-old Chabris Link and 33-year-old Justin Burage were arrested earlier this year in connection with a Nov. 17 shooting that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson. Link faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide; Burage faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.
Woman Indicted For Intent To Distribute Meth in Southwest Wisconsin
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin has indicted a woman from California for a charge of attempting to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute to numerous people in La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and Richland Counties. In early 2022, investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified 49 year old Heather Carter of Santa Monica, California as a person transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to Southwest Wisconsin. The charges against Carter are the result of an investigation by the Crawford and Vernon County Sheriffs’ Offices, Coon Valley Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and several other agencies. A search warrant was executed at a residence in the Village of Coon Valley where Carter was taken into custody on September 23rd. If convicted, Carter faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.
WisCares vets for homeless pets in high demand as colder weather approaches
MADISON, Wis. — With the cold weather of winter, people experiencing homelessness in the area struggle to find warm shelter, and some have cats or dogs with them. One non-profit in Madison has offered care and shelter to those animals, but the group is having trouble keeping up. Wisconsin...
Former MMSD board president, deputy mayor Gloria Reyes running for Madison mayor
MADISON, Wis. — The race for mayor is officially underway in Madison as former Madison Metropolitan School District board president Gloria Reyes has filed paperwork to run in next spring’s election, records show. The City of Madison’s 2023 Candidate Filings page shows Reyes has filed her Declaration of...
Madison police warn of scams targeting elderly people
Madison police are warning of an increase in scams targeting elderly people. They saw this trend is increasing in Madison and surrounding communities. The scams come in many forms but involve the victim getting a call from a loved one. Police have recently seen scams where scammers ask for cash and send a “courier” to collect it. Other times, the scammer will ask for bank or credit card information, or they’ll ask the victim to go to a Bitcoin ATM and complete a transaction.
Man who stole handgun during drug deal sentenced to 4 years in prison
MADISON, Wis. — A 20-year-old Madison man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for stealing a handgun from a person during a drug deal in Dane County earlier this year, the justice department said. Ka’Toine Richardson was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following...
City of Platteville and Family Advocates Disagree on Payments
Platteville City Council members and Family Advocates staff and supporters got together Tuesday to discuss the $12,405 yearly stipulation currently listed in a drafted development agreement for the organization’s new shelter to be built on Eastside Road. That amount would be adjusted each year for inflation, but a report says little progress was made in reaching an agreement. City officials say the payment is necessary to offset some of the costs associated with taking the 3-acre property off the tax roll since nonprofits do not have to pay property taxes. Opponents of the payment say it will put further financial strain on an essential community service that already relies on donations and grants to fund its operations. In the past, the City of Platteville has received payments in lieu of taxes from certain faith organizations and nonprofit housing developments. Family Advocates does not currently make any similar payments on its existing Platteville properties and supporters oppose the payment in lieu of taxes. Options include lowering the payment amount, only requiring it for a certain number or years or reducing the amount if the organization sells one of its other buildings, thus returning it to the tax roll. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel say discussions will continue between the city and Family Advocates to see if a compromise can be found.
New memorial honors UW-Platteville students, alumni killed in Vietnam War
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A new memorial honoring a dozen University of Wisconsin-Platteville students and alumni killed in action during the Vietnam War now sits in front of Ullsvik Hall. The memorial, a boulder featuring a plaque with the names of all 12 students and alumni killed in the war,...
