Monona PD: Retail theft suspects crash into squad car, lead officers on pursuit
MONONA, Wis. — Police are searching for two suspects who they said crashed into a Monona police officer’s squad car before leading officers on a pursuit through multiple cities Thursday afternoon. In a news release, the Monona Police Department said its officers were called to the Kohl’s department store in the 2500 block of West Broadway shortly before 3:40 p.m....
EB Beltline reopened past Gammon Road following crash
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened between Gammon Road and Whitney Way Friday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. A Dane County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported.
Attempted homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Madison
Veterans Day was observed Friday morning with a ceremony in the Wisconsin Capitol Rotunda. For the last 18 years, the Portage community has ensured their veterans feel honored on Veterans Day.
Police officer accidentally discharged firearm in Janesville middle school
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have released the findings of an investigation after an officer’s weapon was fired at Edison Middle School. According to police, on September 19th, the officer’s firearm was discharged at the school. Police sent the weapon back to the manufacturer for analysis, a process that took until November 10th. The […]
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Manufacturers have determined that a school liaison officer's gun that was accidentally fired inside of a Janesville middle school earlier this year did not have any defects, officials with the Janesville Police Department said Friday. School district officials initially said the gun went off inside...
Task force arrests man on warrants from 2020 shots fired incident in Sun Prairie
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. marshals and Madison police officers arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday on multiple active warrants, including for attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shots fired incident in Sun Prairie nearly two years ago. In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service said its Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and city police officers arrested...
Three teens face car theft charges after chase in Stephenson, Winnebago counties
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A police chase through Stephenson and Winnebago counties Wednesday night ends with the arrest of three teens and the search for two other suspects. Freeport police say the teens were part of a group involved in stealing a car Wednesday in Chicago. According to investigators, the...
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
Felon arrested for Beloit shooting on Thursday
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police have arrested Christopher Baumann, 38, after he reportedly tried to intimidate a victim by firing a gun. According to police, at 3:39 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of shots fired and learned that Baumann had made threats toward the victim […]
Men charged in Madison homicide to stand trial next summer
MADISON, Wis. — Two men charged with killing a man on Madison’s northeast side in November 2021 will stand trial next summer. Thirty-two-year-old Chabris Link and 33-year-old Justin Burage were arrested earlier this year in connection with a Nov. 17 shooting that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson. Link faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide; Burage faces one count of first-degree intentional...
Wisconsin man charged with posting threatening messages on Facebook, arrested in Kansas
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Dane County is facing two counts of making threats to injure an individual after allegedly posting messages on Facebook. According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Michael Yaker is charged with sending and posting threatening messages online. The alleged communications threatened to injure a Wisconsin citizen.
Burglars get into home with garage door opener from unlocked car, Sheriff’s Office says
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a burglary after someone got into a home using a garage door opener from an unlocked car in the driveway. Officials say the burglary likely happened sometime between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday at a...
Beloit Tactical Operations Unit arrests man after gunshot, alleged threat overnight
Police in Beloit say a tactical situation overnight began with a report of gunshots early Thursday morning.
Madison man sentenced for illegally having firearm while facing 11 felony charges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old Madison man was sentenced to federal prison time Thursday for stealing a firearm while facing almost a dozen felony charges in Dane County. Ka’Toine Richardson will serve four years for receiving a handgun while facing state felony charges, according to the U.S. District Court...
Two Wisconsin Men Arrested in Nebraska With 100lbs of Weed in a Nissan Maxima
Two guys from Madison, Wisc were in Nebraska...Maybe sight seeing, maybe visiting friends, maybe SELLING WEED? Yes, let's go with the last one...Anyway, they had 100lbs of weed in a Nissan Maxima. NOW. Chao Lee, and a passenger, Kou Yang, were pulled over on the interstate in Nebraska, for failing...
Man who stole handgun during drug deal sentenced to 4 years in prison
A 20-year-old Madison man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for stealing a handgun from a person during a drug deal in Dane County earlier this year, the justice department said.
Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city's far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: 23-year-old found with chest...
Madison police warn of scams targeting elderly people
Madison police are warning of an increase in scams targeting elderly people. They saw this trend is increasing in Madison and surrounding communities. The scams come in many forms but involve the victim getting a call from a loved one. Police have recently seen scams where scammers ask for cash and send a “courier” to collect it. Other times, the scammer will ask for bank or credit card information, or they’ll ask the victim to go to a Bitcoin ATM and complete a transaction.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said Wednesday that scams targeting elderly people are growing more sophisticated. Police said there has been an uptick in scams targeting elderly victims in the area. The scams tend to begin with a caller claiming to be a family member in need. The scammer will ask potential victims to give them money immediately or ask...
