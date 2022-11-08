ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Monona PD: Retail theft suspects crash into squad car, lead officers on pursuit

MONONA, Wis. — Police are searching for two suspects who they said crashed into a Monona police officer’s squad car before leading officers on a pursuit through multiple cities Thursday afternoon. In a news release, the Monona Police Department said its officers were called to the Kohl’s department store in the 2500 block of West Broadway shortly before 3:40 p.m....
MONONA, WI
x1071.com

EB Beltline reopened past Gammon Road following crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened between Gammon Road and Whitney Way Friday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. A Dane County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Task force arrests man on warrants from 2020 shots fired incident in Sun Prairie

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. marshals and Madison police officers arrested a 21-year-old man Wednesday on multiple active warrants, including for attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a shots fired incident in Sun Prairie nearly two years ago. In a news release Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service said its Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and city police officers arrested...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Felon arrested for Beloit shooting on Thursday

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police have arrested Christopher Baumann, 38, after he reportedly tried to intimidate a victim by firing a gun. According to police, at 3:39 a.m., police were called to the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a report of shots fired and learned that Baumann had made threats toward the victim […]
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Men charged in Madison homicide to stand trial next summer

MADISON, Wis. — Two men charged with killing a man on Madison’s northeast side in November 2021 will stand trial next summer. Thirty-two-year-old Chabris Link and 33-year-old Justin Burage were arrested earlier this year in connection with a Nov. 17 shooting that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson. Link faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide; Burage faces one count of first-degree intentional...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

June homicide on Madison’s far east side deemed justified, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city’s far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: 23-year-old found with chest...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison police warn of scams targeting elderly people

Madison police are warning of an increase in scams targeting elderly people. They saw this trend is increasing in Madison and surrounding communities. The scams come in many forms but involve the victim getting a call from a loved one. Police have recently seen scams where scammers ask for cash and send a “courier” to collect it. Other times, the scammer will ask for bank or credit card information, or they’ll ask the victim to go to a Bitcoin ATM and complete a transaction.
MADISON, WI

