Madison police are warning of an increase in scams targeting elderly people. They saw this trend is increasing in Madison and surrounding communities. The scams come in many forms but involve the victim getting a call from a loved one. Police have recently seen scams where scammers ask for cash and send a “courier” to collect it. Other times, the scammer will ask for bank or credit card information, or they’ll ask the victim to go to a Bitcoin ATM and complete a transaction.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO