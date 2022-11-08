Authorities in Green County say they are investigating a fire on a bridge on the Badger State Recreation trail in Monroe as an arson. According to a report, dispatchers in Green County received a 911 call at 2:30am on Thursday from someone reporting the fire at the bridge, which passes over Round Grove Road. By the time Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crews from the Monroe Rural Fire Department, Juda Fire Department and Monticello Fire Department got to the bridge, it was engulfed in flames. Crews were eventually able to put out the fire on the wooden bridge, but extensive damage was done, leaving the bridge unstable. The bridge had to be closed in July when a bucket truck driver, 31 year old Todd Richard of Lancaster, was driving on the road and had the bucket too high and crashed into the bridge.

GREEN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO