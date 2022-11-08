ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak, TN

Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' batting streaks other than hits, homers

You may know that Jerome Walton had the longest hitting streak by a Cub in the Modern Era: 31 games, in 1989. You may even know that only 3 Cubs ever hit home runs in 5 straight games: Hack Wilson (1928), Ryne Sandberg (1989) and Sammy Sosa (1998). But it's...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' odd recent winning rate by runs scored

The more runs a team scores, the more likely it is to win. During the 2022 regular season, these were the combined winning percentages of all teams when they scored each specific number of runs:. 1: .084. 2: .262. 3: .372. 4: .590. 5: .677. 6: .762. 7: .797. 8:...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

In appreciation of Alec Mills

In portions of five seasons for the Chicago Cubs, Alec Mills made 66 appearances (39 starts). He posted a 4.84 ERA and 1.320 WHIP and struck out 209 in 253 innings. All of that was worth a grand total of 0.3 bWAR, so essentially Mills was a replacement level pitcher. He was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa Thursday and elected free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks stands in the hourglass

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. I am assuming you’re up on the roster moves, reported elsewhere on the front...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Wrigley Field history: Curt Flood makes a catch

I don’t actually need to sleuth the date of this game, because it’s right in this tweet, which is where I found the photo:. In fact, it’s impossible for me to tell you exactly when this happened, because in that game, won by the Cubs 4-3, Flood made three putouts. He caught fly balls by Nelson Mathews and Moe Thacker in the second inning and another one by Mathews in the fourth.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, November 11

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks says hmm

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. There are a lot of trial balloons floating around out there, kept aloft by...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Halftime report: Clemson leads Louisville by two touchdowns

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a solid first half as the team heads into the locker room with a 17-7 lead over Scott Satterfield and the Louisville Cardinals. It has been a solid recovery game for Clemson so far, as Swinney’s team looks much improved from their 35-14 loss to Notre Dame last week. Though the first half wasn’t perfect, the Tigers have looked like the better team so far Saturday. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has had a much-needed bounce back, completing 14-20 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. He has been effective on the ground, taking nine carries for 28 yards and a touchdown. Freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams has been his top target, with six receptions for 59-yards and the last touchdown of the first half. Starting running back Will Shipley has been good but hasn’t seen a full workload, as it looked like he got banged up on a pass block in the first half. Clemson’s defense has been solid but once again has struggled against the run. Louisville will start the second half with the ball as they trail the Tigers by ten. List ESPN's College GameDay makes its picks for Clemson vs. Louisville
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bleed Cubbie Blue

We are getting closer to an automated ball-strike system in MLB

Many people have been clamoring for an automated ball-strike system in Major League Baseball (the so-called “robot ump”) and things have been edging in that direction. An ABS has been tested in some of the lower levels of the minor leagues and in the independent/MLB partner Atlantic League over the last couple of years, and now that sort of testing will be expanded in 2023:

