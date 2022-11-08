Read full article on original website
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' batting streaks other than hits, homers
You may know that Jerome Walton had the longest hitting streak by a Cub in the Modern Era: 31 games, in 1989. You may even know that only 3 Cubs ever hit home runs in 5 straight games: Hack Wilson (1928), Ryne Sandberg (1989) and Sammy Sosa (1998). But it's...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' odd recent winning rate by runs scored
The more runs a team scores, the more likely it is to win. During the 2022 regular season, these were the combined winning percentages of all teams when they scored each specific number of runs:. 1: .084. 2: .262. 3: .372. 4: .590. 5: .677. 6: .762. 7: .797. 8:...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
In appreciation of Alec Mills
In portions of five seasons for the Chicago Cubs, Alec Mills made 66 appearances (39 starts). He posted a 4.84 ERA and 1.320 WHIP and struck out 209 in 253 innings. All of that was worth a grand total of 0.3 bWAR, so essentially Mills was a replacement level pitcher. He was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa Thursday and elected free agency.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks stands in the hourglass
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. I am assuming you’re up on the roster moves, reported elsewhere on the front...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field history: Curt Flood makes a catch
I don’t actually need to sleuth the date of this game, because it’s right in this tweet, which is where I found the photo:. In fact, it’s impossible for me to tell you exactly when this happened, because in that game, won by the Cubs 4-3, Flood made three putouts. He caught fly balls by Nelson Mathews and Moe Thacker in the second inning and another one by Mathews in the fourth.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, November 11
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks says hmm
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. There are a lot of trial balloons floating around out there, kept aloft by...
Cardinals: Three Things to Watch vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals need to answer these three questions ahead of Sunday's meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.
Hooker throws three TDs, No. 5 Tennessee tops Missouri 66-24
Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a 66-24 victory over Missouri
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Pete Rose still wants into the Hall of Fame, so he wrote Rob Manfred an apology
Pete Rose, as you know, has been banned from consideration for induction into the Hall of Fame for decades due to his admission that he bet on games in which his Reds were involved, while he was managing the team. He’s made several efforts to get this ban rescinded, most...
Halftime report: Clemson leads Louisville by two touchdowns
Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a solid first half as the team heads into the locker room with a 17-7 lead over Scott Satterfield and the Louisville Cardinals. It has been a solid recovery game for Clemson so far, as Swinney’s team looks much improved from their 35-14 loss to Notre Dame last week. Though the first half wasn’t perfect, the Tigers have looked like the better team so far Saturday. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has had a much-needed bounce back, completing 14-20 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. He has been effective on the ground, taking nine carries for 28 yards and a touchdown. Freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams has been his top target, with six receptions for 59-yards and the last touchdown of the first half. Starting running back Will Shipley has been good but hasn’t seen a full workload, as it looked like he got banged up on a pass block in the first half. Clemson’s defense has been solid but once again has struggled against the run. Louisville will start the second half with the ball as they trail the Tigers by ten. List ESPN's College GameDay makes its picks for Clemson vs. Louisville
Bleed Cubbie Blue
We are getting closer to an automated ball-strike system in MLB
Many people have been clamoring for an automated ball-strike system in Major League Baseball (the so-called “robot ump”) and things have been edging in that direction. An ABS has been tested in some of the lower levels of the minor leagues and in the independent/MLB partner Atlantic League over the last couple of years, and now that sort of testing will be expanded in 2023:
