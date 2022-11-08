Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Son Denounces “King Of Pop” Label Given To Harry Styles
Prince Jackson, the eldest of Michael Jackson’s three children, has broken his silence regarding Harry Styles’ attempt to claim the throne as the new King of Pop. On Friday (Oct. 28), Prince, 25, sat with Good Morning Britain and, according to Metro UK, explained, “He’s got his own genre, and he’s definitely an amazing artist. But, the ‘King of Pop’ was a moniker that really my dad earned.”
Janet Jackson & Her Former Choreographer Paula Abdul Reunite In Qatar: Photos
Janet Jackson and Paula Abdul reunited at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar on Wednesday, Oct. 26 — and posed for the cutest pictures to commemorate it! In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, Janet, 56, and Paula, 60, looked stunning in show-stopping outfits. The younger sister of the late Michael Jackson donned a fitted blazer dress by British designer Alexander McQueen that featured a wide belt to show off her hourglass figure. She paired the look with black boots and wore a tailored button-down blouse underneath.
ETOnline.com
Prince Jackson Addresses King of Pop Controversy, Shares Who Comes Close to Claiming the Crown (Exclusive)
The King of Pop is and will remain Michael Jackson -- at least according to his son, Prince Jackson. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Prince at the Thriller Night Halloween benefit over the weekend, following Rolling Stone UK's controversial move to hand over the crown to Harry Styles. While Prince acknowledged the "As It Was" singer's talents, he maintained that the title is reserved for his late father, and his late father only.
WHAS 11
Wynonna Judd Says Recreating The Judds' 1991 Farewell Concert Was 'Painful as Hell' (Exclusive)
Wynonna Judd has been having a hard time since Naomi Judd's April death. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 58-year-old singer at Wednesday's CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, and she opened up about how difficult it was to recreate The Judds' 1991 Farewell Tour for The Judds: Love Is Alive earlier this month.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
PopSugar
Mariah Carey's Daughter, Monroe, Is a "Diva" Just Like Her Mom in New Instagram Photo
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon welcomed two children together on their third wedding anniversary in 2011, twins named Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, who appear to have inherited the large personalities that both of their parents possess. Despite Cannon and Carey's 2014 divorce, the family still make appearances together and share many holiday and birthday celebrations.
Mariah Carey reveals she 'owns all' of her master recordings while teasing miniseries based on her 2020 memoir
Unlike pop star Taylor Swift, five-time Grammy winner Mariah Carey actually owns all of her master recordings, including 86 singles and 15 studio albums dating back to 1990. The 53-year-old R&B diva made the revelation while discussing what actress could portray her in the upcoming small-screen adaptation of her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Jessica Biel Shared Never-Before-Seen Wedding Renewal Photo with Justin Timberlake & She’s Glowing
Hollywood power couple Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake got married back 2012. Today, the couple is celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary, which officially makes them one of the cutest and long-lasting Hollywood couples out there. “Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!” Biel wrote on Instagram alongside...
Millie Bobby Brown Teases Music Collab With Mariah Carey
"She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me," Brown said of Carey.
Aaron Carter’s life in photos
In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album "Love" in 2018.
Michelle Williams walks first red carpet since giving birth to baby No. 3
Bye-bye, baby bump. Michelle Williams stepped out for her first red carpet appearance since welcoming her third baby (and second with husband Thomas Kail) earlier this fall, dressed in an elegant off-the-shoulder black satin gown by Celine. Williams hit the Los Angeles premiere of “Fabelmans” in the glamorous look, which she completed with a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger necklace dotted with diamonds. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum wore her blond hair in a sleek, center-parted bob, and kept her makeup simple with a nude lip and subtle blush. The movie’s director, Steven Spielberg, and Williams’ co-stars Seth Rogen and Paul Dano also walked the red...
Amy Duggar Would 'Love' To Show Off Her Moves On 'DWTS' After Uncle Jim Bob Reportedly Banned Her From The Show
Here's to second chances! Amy King (neé Duggar) is ready to shimmy and shake on ABC's Dancing with the Stars — if only they'd ask her again! The Counting On alum previously revealed the show had offered her a gig in one of the earlier seasons, but she was quickly shot down by family members who found it inappropriate. Now, Amy is ready to give it another go. "I didn’t turn it down. Are you kidding me? I would have loved to have done it," Amy gushed of the celebrity dance competition. "I've never danced a day in my life...
NME
Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during recent London Show
The Backstreet Boys have paid tribute to the late Aaron Carter during a recent show at London’s O2 Arena. Aaron Carter – the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick – was found dead at his home in Southern California last week (November 5). Carter, who launched his music career as a child in the late 90s, was aged 34 at the time of his death. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his bathtub after police received a 911 call at 11am local time.
WHAS 11
Alyssa Scott Posts Ultrasound Photos of Second Baby with Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott is sharing the first look at her future baby with Nick Cannon. The 29-year-old model took to Instagram to post a sweet image of the 3-D ultrasound of her future child's face, writing, "Hi baby!! We'll be seeing you soon." Scott has previously shared that her little one...
Ariana Grande Proves She’s Best in Show With Spot-on Jennifer Coolidge Impression
Watch: Ariana Grande Wins Best in Show With Jennifer Coolidge Costume. Ariana Grande is switching the positions this Halloween. Ahead of the spooky holiday, the Wicked star shared videos of herself with former Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies reenacting scenes from the 2000 film Best in Show, starring Jennifer Coolidge and Eugene Levy.
WHAS 11
Lainey Wilson on Celebrating Her Six CMA Awards Nominations and 'Yellowstone' Acting Debut (Exclusive)
Country singer Lainey Wilson has a lot to celebrate! Nominated for six CMA Awards, only the fourth artist in the awards show's history to do so in her first year, Wilson is also gearing up for her anticipated acting debut on the No. 1 TV show, Yellowstone. ET was with...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
WHAS 11
Sylvester Stallone Shares Update on Family Life with Jennifer Flavin After Calling Off Divorce (Exclusive)
It was a family date night for Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. The couple, who had their daughters by their side, did not look like a family in turmoil when they hit the red carpet for Paramount+'s Tulsa King premiere on Wednesday night. The 76-year-old actor and his 54-year-old wife...
