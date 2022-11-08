Missouri (4-5) heads into its week 11 game against No. 5 Tennessee (8-1) reeling from another one-possession loss. The 21-17 loss to Kentucky included a number of 50-50 calls like the roughing the punter penalty and the Wildcats' third and one conversion on a play that looked like a tackle for loss in the Tigers favor. Nonetheless, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said those calls alone are not what lost them the game.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO