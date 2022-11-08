ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Mizzou Stat Breakdown: Third Down Struggles

Missouri (4-5) heads into its week 11 game against No. 5 Tennessee (8-1) reeling from another one-possession loss. The 21-17 loss to Kentucky included a number of 50-50 calls like the roughing the punter penalty and the Wildcats' third and one conversion on a play that looked like a tackle for loss in the Tigers favor. Nonetheless, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said those calls alone are not what lost them the game.
COLUMBIA, MO
Scarlet Nation

Mizzou Football Notebook: Reviewing UK, personnel changes, UT offense

Missouri (4-5) will be looking to rebound from a 21-17 loss to Kentucky in week 10 with an upset win over No. 5 Tennessee (8-1). The loss to Kentucky still lingers in Columbia after a few questionable calls didn't go the Tigers' way most notably the roughing the punter called on Will Norris in the final minutes.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy