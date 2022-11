VERONA, Va. (November 8, 2022) – The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank hosted the official public unveiling of a 53’ trailer, sponsored by Food Lion, on Thursday November 10, at the Food Bank’s Verona warehouse. This is a new development in the long-standing partnership between the Food Bank and Food Lion. The Delivering Hope recognition means that Food Lion has made a significant financial contribution to help the Food Bank deliver healthy nutritious food to our guests.

