Control of the Senate Hangs on Razor-Thin Nevada Race
Just over 800 votes separate Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada’s Senate race as the nation awaits a pivotal results drop from the state’s most populous county. The race could determine if Democrats maintain their Senate majority, as both parties sit at 49 seats with Georgia heading to a December runoff. Laxalt’s lead has shrunk significantly as votes have been reported post-election day, with the Democratic incumbent climbing her way to what could be a decisive victory for the party if she can squeak ahead. Nevada allows ballots to arrive by Saturday as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday, with mail ballot reports tending to provide larger splits for Democrats. Masto currently leads in Clark County—where the bulk of the ballots remain—52 percent to 45 percent. Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent reported 22,000 ballots will be announced from Clark County, the majority of which are mail ballots and drop-off ballots.Read it at Reuters
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez scores upset victory in Washington House race
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner, was elected to Washington’s 3rd Congressional district with roughly 51 percent of the vote Saturday night. She defeated Republican nominee Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret and a CIA paramilitary officer who won an endorsement from former President Trump in the primary against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) – one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment.
