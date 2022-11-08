ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Inquisitr.com

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Reacts To His Hall Of Fall Speech

Over the years, celebrity rapper Eminem has devoted a number of his hit songs to his daughter Hailie Jade including Hailie's Song and Mockingbird and When I'm Gone. The rapper also credits his daughter as his major source of inspiration behind his success. The 26-year-old also made a special appearance in a recent event that duly honored her beloved dad for his years of expertise in the rap industry.
HollywoodLife

Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos

Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
Decider.com

Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
NME

Watch Eurythmics reunite for rare live performance at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Eurythmics have reunited for a live performance at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, coinciding with the duo’s induction. The group — composed of frontwoman Annie Lennox and instrumentalist Dave Stewart — were among the 2022 inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where they joined a class that also included Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. The pair celebrated their induction with a performance at the Los Angeles ceremony on Saturday (November 5th), where they were introduced by U2 guitarist The Edge.
People

Janet Jackson Gives Nod to Control With Hair, Outfit at 37th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who helped Jackson produce the Janet Jackson's iconic 1986 album Control, were inducted Saturday into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Janet Jackson is still an icon.  The Grammy Award winner, 56, brought back one of her signature looks from the '80s to support her friends, songwriting and producing duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, at their 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday night in Los Angeles.  She wore an all-black pantsuit with a high collar jacket...
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Eminem was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, and others. There’s been a lot of people celebrating Eminem recently. The “Lose Yourself” rapper celebrated the 20th anniversary of 8 Mile, and released a deluxe version of the motion picture soundtrack. Em also turned 50 last month, and received a whole slew of birthday wishes.
EW.com

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor shares cancer diagnosis during Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. The English musician, 61, did not attend the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Los Angeles. Lead singer Simon Le Bon told the stunned audience that Taylor's absence was due to a setback in his health, and read a letter (which has since been shared on the band's website) the guitarist drafted to commemorate the band's big night.
WHAS 11

'The Masked Singer': Late Leslie Jordan Guest Stars on Hall of Fame Night -- See Who Got Unmasked! (Recap)

The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday -- following Sunday's special show -- for a night of all new performers and some emotional cameos. Stalwart panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were all on hand, per usual. However, Ken Jeong was absent from the taping -- which took place in the summer -- due to illness. In his stead, his longtime frenemy, Joel McHale, took Jeong's spot behind the panel.
Outsider.com

Alanis Morissette Rips Music Industry, Drops Out of Rock Hall of Fame Performance

Last weekend’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a magical night of music history. In addition to some major names joining the ranks of the world’s most celebrated musicians, such as Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar, and Duran Duran, the show included some truly incredible performances. We never knew we needed heavy metal icon Rob Halford belting out the Dolly classic “Jolene,” but now that we have it, we could never do without it.
thebrag.com

There’s a petition to get INXS into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The dust has barely settled on the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but a campaign is already underway to get INXS inducted next year. As discovered by The Music Network, a change.org petition, simply titled “Induct INXS into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame”, is already well on its way to reaching its target of 15,000 signatures.
WHAS 11

Jason and Brittany Aldean Attend CMA Awards After Maren Morris Feud

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean have arrived on the red carpet for the 56th annual CMA Awards, more than two months after feuding with fellow country star Maren Morris over trans rights. The Aldeans arrived Wednesday in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena donning a long silver dress and Jason's signature cowboy hat....
