AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Demonstrators protest voting tabulation process at Maricopa County Election Center in Phoenix

About 200 people gathered near the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix on Saturday to protest the voting tabulation process while holding signs that decried voter fraud. Other signs called Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate for Arizona governor, “corrupt,” and another sign said, “FBI honor your oath, arrest all traitors.” In a tweet...
PHOENIX, AZ

