Garmin Instinct Crossover Smartwatch Blends High-Tech Features With Analog Dial

 5 days ago

All of the modern, rugged outdoor-oriented smartwatches are pretty amazing in their own right, but most lack the satisfying old-school feeling of being able to check an analog dial at a glance. However, Garmin's new Instinct Crossover smartwatch , which dropped today, blends the now-commonplace technology that lets you check scores of fitness metrics, along with having GPS and solar charging, with a fully analog dial. Designed for urban and rural outdoor adventures, the watch has a durable fiber-reinforced nylon case built to meet a military standard for stress and durability, thermal and shock resistance, and is rated to 100 meters of water resistance.

“We created Instinct Crossover for active lifestyle individuals who prefer the look of a traditional watch but who are ready to tap into the functionality of a modern smartwatch,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice-president of global consumer sales. “By eliminating the need to compromise between tradition and technology, the Instinct Crossover reimagines and redefines the modern adventure smartwatch.”

The new watch includes the usual Garmin suite of health and wellness features. Sleep scoring and monitoring, health tracking, plus fitness-focused metrics like VO2 max, pulse oximetry, training status, heart rate variability status, and recovery times are all there. To help you in the wild, you've also got GPS tracking, multi-GNSS support, TracBack routing (for navigating the same route back to a starting point), and altimeter and sensors, plus compass at your finger tips. The Tactical Edition adds onto these features with cool upgrades like night vision compatibility, stealth mode, dual-format GPS, and a kill switch.

Those features are great—and expected on any modern smartwatch—but the main attraction with the Instinct Crossover is the analog aspect. The Garmin has Super-LumiNova coated analog hands and a chapter ring to check the time at a glance. The hands are overlayed on a high-resolution digital display—and they quickly move out of the way to a 9:15 position to better see smart feature data. The internal RevoDrive analog hand mechanism ensures you'll always have accurate timekeeping. During intense activities or in challenging environments, it'll activate auto-calibration.

And, probably the most appreciated feature for anyone who's constantly charging their smartwatch, is solar charging (a highly recommended upgrade). Not only will the watch give you up to 70 days of battery life while using the advanced smartwatch features, but you can put it into battery-saver mode. This will give it almost infinite life since it switches to just giving you the analog necessities like time, date, and stopwatch, just like an old-school time piece. The base Crossover, without solar, will still give you nearly a month of battery life in smartwatch mode, and over 110 hours in GPS.

[From $500; garmin.com ]

