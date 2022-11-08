Read full article on original website
Pine City Council Amends Housing Ordinance
The Pine City Council amended a housing ordinance during its last regular meeting to allow tri and quadplexes as a conditional use in the areas zone R-2. According to community development director Mike Gainor, the addition comes after Luke Anderson asked the planning commission to build a quadplex on the corner of 5th ave and 9th street southwest.
MnDOT to Host Info Session on Hinckley Bridge Project
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hosting three meetings to share information on the I-35 bridge project at Hinckley and how it will impact residents, businesses and visitors. The project is planned for 2023-25 and includes the replacement or rehab of three bridges and pavement of three miles through that area.
North Branch Falls to Rocori at the State Tournament
The Vikings played against the Spartans of Rocori in the first round of the state tournament. North Branch made their way to Blaine for the quarterfinal matchup against the Spartans. The first half was dominated by North Branch in terms of time of possession. They had the ball 23 and...
Tigers Fall to Annandale at State, on to Consolation Round
Rush City made their way to the Xcel Energy Center Thursday afternoon for the 1st round of the class AA state tournament. The Tigers faced off against the Cardinals off Annandale. The Tigers struggled to get on track in the first set falling 25-14. Things seem to come together more in the 2nd set, the nerves certainly were out of their system. The Tigers kept the set close, but late the Cardinals began to pull away and grabbed the victory 25-16.
