Rush City made their way to the Xcel Energy Center Thursday afternoon for the 1st round of the class AA state tournament. The Tigers faced off against the Cardinals off Annandale. The Tigers struggled to get on track in the first set falling 25-14. Things seem to come together more in the 2nd set, the nerves certainly were out of their system. The Tigers kept the set close, but late the Cardinals began to pull away and grabbed the victory 25-16.

RUSH CITY, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO