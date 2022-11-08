ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Elko, NV

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Driving hazards continue; extended cold spell coming

ELKO – Snowfall returned to northeastern Nevada late Wednesday morning as reports of adverse driving conditions continued across the region. Elko County Fire Protection District reported that its station in Wells has been responding to vehicle accidents on U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells this morning. They posted photos of two vehicles that ran off the road.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Joe's Fishing Hole: A few weeks left for good fishing

What a difference a week makes. Last week, there were two days with highs in the 50s and the lows in the 30s. This week we are seeing highs in the 20s and 30s with the lows in the single digits. On top of that 13 and a half inches of snow has fallen at the Elko Airport but much more in the Ruby Mountains with Lamoille #3 Snotel sight showing 30 inches of snow earlier this week.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

What's Happening Around Elko

ELKO — The Western Folklife Center presents Let’s Dance! At 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Dance lesson run from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m. Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

WATCH NOW: Lady Eagles soar over Spring Creek

LAS VEGAS – In the semifinal round of the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball Championships, Spring Creek ran into a buzz saw. On Friday night, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas, South No. 1 Boulder City dominated the action from the opening tip and never looked down — the Lady Spartans flying by the Lady Spartans in three sets by scores of 25-14 twice and 25-12 in the third game.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Henry James Wallock

Henry James Wallock, formerly of Elko, Nevada and current resident of Saratoga Springs, Utah, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022, with family at his side. Henry, or Jim as he was known to his friends, resided in Elko, Nevada, for 66 years before his health resulted in his move to Utah to live with family and be closer to medical facilities.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Donna Belle Reed White

Donna Belle Reed White was born December 26, 1932, at the Elko General Hospital in Elko, Nevada, to Lawrence Woodward Reed and Clara Ladorse Horn Reed. Donna was born with a fire shared by her brother, Jake Reed. Together, the two set up a legacy in Elko, Nevada, a continued succession of 4 generations of ranchers and businesswomen. Donna was a Silver Stampede Attendant, while her brother was well known as an auctioneer.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Las Vegas candidate tops Elko for Regents seat

ELKO – Board of Regents representation for much of rural Nevada is expected to be in the hands of a Las Vegas resident beginning in January. After Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Cathy McAdoo of Elko decided not to run for re-election, Great Basin College theater professor John Patrick Rice of Elko faced off against Las Vegas elementary school principal Michelee “Shelly” Crawford in the General Election.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

'Love on purpose,' Families celebrate National Adoption Day

ELKO – Adoption is love on purpose. That was the message from one adoptive mother speaking at Elko County’s National Adoption Day Luncheon about her journey in adopting twins a few years ago. “It’s National Adoption Day I’m glad it’s becoming more and more common for people to...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

More votes from Elko County residents added to tally

ELKO – More than a thousand additional votes were counted Thursday afternoon in Elko County from ballots that were mailed or placed in drop boxes before the end of Election Day. The new votes did not change any of the election-night results. Several hundred more are expected to arrive...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
kmvt

Man accidentally shot on hunting trip dies, officials say

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A Nevada man has died Wednesday after being accidentally shot by a friend during a hunting trip last week. Deputies with the Elko County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched Nov. 1 for reports of a hunter who had been shot in the chest in the North Pequop Mountains, a mountain range located in the northeastern part of Nevada.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko police: Attempted scam reaches new level of danger

ELKO – Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to a local bank Thursday to assist a citizen who was nearly the victim of what could have been a costly scam. The victim received a telephone call from someone who stated they were a member of the Elko Police Department. The suspect told the unsuspecting victim she had a warrant for her arrest, and she would need to pay $12,000 in order to avoid being arrested.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Veteran servicewomen lead VFW Post 2350

ELKO – At Veterans’ of Foreign Wars Post 2350, Michelle Milam and Merlene Merck are holding down the fort as the first women back-to-back female post commanders. Merck and Milam serve as a team, with Milam as post commander and Merck as vice commander. Merck said part of her job “is to have her back” and encourage Milam to attend conventions and speak to as many people as possible.
ELKO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy