Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Elko, NV
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 15. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko Daily Free Press
Driving hazards continue; extended cold spell coming
ELKO – Snowfall returned to northeastern Nevada late Wednesday morning as reports of adverse driving conditions continued across the region. Elko County Fire Protection District reported that its station in Wells has been responding to vehicle accidents on U.S. Highway 93 north of Wells this morning. They posted photos of two vehicles that ran off the road.
Elko Daily Free Press
Joe's Fishing Hole: A few weeks left for good fishing
What a difference a week makes. Last week, there were two days with highs in the 50s and the lows in the 30s. This week we are seeing highs in the 20s and 30s with the lows in the single digits. On top of that 13 and a half inches of snow has fallen at the Elko Airport but much more in the Ruby Mountains with Lamoille #3 Snotel sight showing 30 inches of snow earlier this week.
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO — The Western Folklife Center presents Let’s Dance! At 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Dance lesson run from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m. Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary.
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Lady Eagles soar over Spring Creek
LAS VEGAS – In the semifinal round of the Division 3A Nevada State Volleyball Championships, Spring Creek ran into a buzz saw. On Friday night, at Clark High School, in Las Vegas, South No. 1 Boulder City dominated the action from the opening tip and never looked down — the Lady Spartans flying by the Lady Spartans in three sets by scores of 25-14 twice and 25-12 in the third game.
Elko Daily Free Press
Watch Now: 2022 Elko County Veterans Day Parade
Highlights from the 2022 Elko County Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 with members of VFW Post 2350, Elko Co. Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi and more.
Elko Daily Free Press
Henry James Wallock
Henry James Wallock, formerly of Elko, Nevada and current resident of Saratoga Springs, Utah, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022, with family at his side. Henry, or Jim as he was known to his friends, resided in Elko, Nevada, for 66 years before his health resulted in his move to Utah to live with family and be closer to medical facilities.
Elko Daily Free Press
Donna Belle Reed White
Donna Belle Reed White was born December 26, 1932, at the Elko General Hospital in Elko, Nevada, to Lawrence Woodward Reed and Clara Ladorse Horn Reed. Donna was born with a fire shared by her brother, Jake Reed. Together, the two set up a legacy in Elko, Nevada, a continued succession of 4 generations of ranchers and businesswomen. Donna was a Silver Stampede Attendant, while her brother was well known as an auctioneer.
Elko Daily Free Press
Las Vegas candidate tops Elko for Regents seat
ELKO – Board of Regents representation for much of rural Nevada is expected to be in the hands of a Las Vegas resident beginning in January. After Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Cathy McAdoo of Elko decided not to run for re-election, Great Basin College theater professor John Patrick Rice of Elko faced off against Las Vegas elementary school principal Michelee “Shelly” Crawford in the General Election.
Elko Daily Free Press
'Love on purpose,' Families celebrate National Adoption Day
ELKO – Adoption is love on purpose. That was the message from one adoptive mother speaking at Elko County’s National Adoption Day Luncheon about her journey in adopting twins a few years ago. “It’s National Adoption Day I’m glad it’s becoming more and more common for people to...
Elko Daily Free Press
More votes from Elko County residents added to tally
ELKO – More than a thousand additional votes were counted Thursday afternoon in Elko County from ballots that were mailed or placed in drop boxes before the end of Election Day. The new votes did not change any of the election-night results. Several hundred more are expected to arrive...
kmvt
Man accidentally shot on hunting trip dies, officials say
ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A Nevada man has died Wednesday after being accidentally shot by a friend during a hunting trip last week. Deputies with the Elko County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched Nov. 1 for reports of a hunter who had been shot in the chest in the North Pequop Mountains, a mountain range located in the northeastern part of Nevada.
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (8) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko police: Attempted scam reaches new level of danger
ELKO – Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to a local bank Thursday to assist a citizen who was nearly the victim of what could have been a costly scam. The victim received a telephone call from someone who stated they were a member of the Elko Police Department. The suspect told the unsuspecting victim she had a warrant for her arrest, and she would need to pay $12,000 in order to avoid being arrested.
Elko Daily Free Press
Veteran servicewomen lead VFW Post 2350
ELKO – At Veterans’ of Foreign Wars Post 2350, Michelle Milam and Merlene Merck are holding down the fort as the first women back-to-back female post commanders. Merck and Milam serve as a team, with Milam as post commander and Merck as vice commander. Merck said part of her job “is to have her back” and encourage Milam to attend conventions and speak to as many people as possible.
