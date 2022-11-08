Read full article on original website
drugtopics.com
Understanding the IRS: Deductions for Pharmacy Owners
For pharmacy owners, understanding tax code can lead to financial benefits at tax time. Tax code can often be described as confusing at best and understanding how that code applies to pharmacy ownership is something that many pharmacy owners may not have time to deal with. There’s one particular piece of the tax puzzle, though, that all owners should be aware of, and that’s IRS Section 179.
Addressing Medication Adherence May Also Mean Tackling Disparities
As a health plan worked to boost medication adherence among members, it made a startling discovery. As SCAN Health Plan worked to boost medication adherence among members, it made a startling discovery. The Medicare Advantage plan used the CMS’ Star Ratings system to self-assess their program. “We saw that...
News Roundup: November 7 to November 11
Your weekly roundup of the latest news from Drug Topics®. Working collaboratively can be key to either avoiding a PBM audit altogether or making the process as painless as possible. Impact of Guideline Changes on Opioid Use in Childhood Cancer Survivors. Childhood cancer survivors are high risk of pain...
Selecting Appropriate Drug Therapies for Diabetes
Jerry Meece, RPh, CDCES, FACA, FADCES: Let’s move on to the wheelhouse of pharmacists: drugs and medications. As pharmacists and diabetes educators, we have this incredible array of drugs that address at least 8 different targets for diabetes management. We’re getting more as we get into more research. But how do you recommend and select a drug therapy? What are your primary concerns? How do you recommend one drug over another? What goes into your choice?
Evaluating Changes in Systemic Anticancer Therapy Use Between 2015 and 2019
While the use of chemotherapy at end of life is decreasing, the use of immunotherapy is increasing. The use of any systemic anticancer therapy, inclusive of immunotherapy, at end of life may lead to higher rates of downstream care, delayed hospice care, and higher costs for patients. In one study, published in JAMA Oncology1,researchers analyzed patterns in systemic anticancer therapy near end of life across all cancer types between 2015 and 2019 to try to understand changes in the use of cytotoxic chemotherapy and targeted therapies.
How to strengthen your team’s role as a trusted clinical advisor
How to strengthen your team’s role as a trusted clinical advisor. Every day you and your team are focused on your highest goal: guiding the best possible treatment for every patient you encounter to help them reach their desired outcomes. Achieving this requires coordinating your efforts with members of...
Diabetes Patients Not Buying Supplies Due to Costs
Many diabetes patients are rationing supplies, putting off purchasing them, or completely forgoing them because of costs. Many patients with diabetes are put off buying necessary supplies such as continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and test strips due to their cost, a new study says.1. According to the American Diabetes Association...
Does CBD Play a Role in Acne Treatment?
CBD therapy has had positive outcomes in other inflammatory conditions. Cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabis derived therapies may reduce both inflammation and the expression of inflammatory cytokines when used to treat acne and other acne-like conditions, according to a review published in the Journal of Inflammation Research.1. Acne is the...
Educating on Proper Insulin Administration Techniques
Jerry Meece, RPh, CDCES, FACA, FADCES: Let’s move on to a more specific medication. In spite of all the new drug entities that we’ve developed over the past few years, a lot of our patients with type 2 diabetes and all of our patients with type 1 diabetes are going to start using insulin. They need insulin to survive. In educating patients on insulin use, what factors do we need to consider that impact the rate of absorption? How is that absorption affected if I go too deep and do an IM [intramuscular injection] instead of subcutaneous? Talk to us a little about insulin use and how we’re going to work with getting the right needle into the right patient.
Barriers to Optimal Treatment for Patients With Diabetes
Jerry Meece, RPh, CDCES, FACA, FADCES: A study [that was published] in Diabetes & Metabolism in 2021 showed a 1% decrease in patients over 60 years old. There was a 1% decrease in A1C [glycated hemoglobin] in people who were using the pen vs the vial and syringe. If you go back to the practicality of it, if you’ve ever watched someone draw up a vial of insulin in their syringe, very often they’re missing it. Ten units isn’t quite 10 because of that little rubber stopper—it’s 9 or 9½. They found out that when this population dialed up 10 units in a pen, it was 10 units. That’s nice. What you see is what you get.
Using Data to Improve Health Equity
Thinking carefully about how data are collected is the first step improving health outcomes. Social determinants of health are an important cornerstone of public health and should be considered when working on a program meant to improve health outcomes in a community. At the American Public Health Association 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo, held November 6 to 9, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts, presenters discussed the equitable allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Minnesota and what is overlooked by using the term “other” when collecting demographic characteristics.1.
OTC Progestin-Only Pill May Prevent Unintended Pregnancies
An over-the-counter (OTC) progestin only pill (POP) could potentially reduce the overall number of unintended pregnancies in the United States. “Previous models had attempted to estimate the potential impact of a prescription (Rx)-to-OTC switch of an oral contraceptive on the number of unintended pregnancies in the United States,” said co-author Helene Guillard, PharmD, global Rx-to-OTC switch director at HRA Pharma, headquartered in Paris, France, which is the company that sponsored the clinical study on which the model is based, as well as the sponsor of an application that was submitted earlier this year to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to request a change of its POP minipill Opill from Rx to OTC.
Social Determinants of Health Data Collection Needs Improvement
Collecting data on social determinants of health carries a number of issues and needs to be improved to create learning health systems. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States’ insufficient data infrastructure exposed the most socially marginalized and vulnerable populations, showing the true extent of existing structural health care disparities. These populations are at a greater risk for physical, social, and financial harm; however, our understanding of these harms often comes from weak data sources, anecdotes, experiences of single institutions, and indirect data taken from the United States Census.
Whatever Happened to Predictability?
Inland Pharmacy is using pharmacy automation to put more emphasis on patient care. These days, it feels like there is little predictability in the pharmacy industry, or at least the type of predictability that pharmacists would like. Most previous models of pharmacy included the act of filling and dispensing prescriptions. With declining reimbursements, increasing DIR fees, and changes in the workforce, this model cannot provide for sustainability in pharmacy.
Clarifying Conversations: What's the Difference Between CBD and THC?
Learn more about the difference between CBD and THC—and why it matters. John J. Miller, MD, shares why it is important to differentiate between CBD and THC when discussing cannabis at the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference. Miller: I'd like to spend a little bit of...
