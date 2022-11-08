Read full article on original website
Kevin Hart Reveals He and His Mother Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Philadelphia
Kevin Hart did not grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth, but the comedian says his mother was tough as nails. According to Complex, Hart appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosted by fellow Philadelphian rapper Gillie Da King and his cousin, Wallo267. During the discussion, Hart revealed that he and his mother were robbed when he was a kid in Philadelphia.
Tia Mowry Says She Feels Like She's 'Always in Survival Mode' as a Newly Single Mom to Her 2 Kids
Tia Mowry — who has partnered with Lactaid — shares son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict Tia Mowry is rolling with the punches as a newly single mother to her two kids. While chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Lactaid, the actress, 44, also opens up about home life with her two kids, son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Cory Hardrict. Noting how she is "really learning how to really be present" in her new parental role,...
Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild
Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
My baby boy’s rare condition that means I have to hold him all day long – and move him every hour at night
HAVING children is tiring, but one mum has revealed she is up every hour with her little boy due to a rare condition. Charlene Stewart's baby Blake has spina bifida, which affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth. Because of this, the mum-of-five has to hold her baby...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.
Dad Hilariously Misunderstands His Daughter's Needs When She Gets Her Period at School
One of the scariest, but also most enjoyable parts of being a parent is getting the opportunity to be there for your kids when they need you most. To help someone navigate situations they've yet to experience can make you feel like you're worth a damn. So while they're grateful for your help, it's often infinitely more gratifying to be of use.
‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey Tributes Her Late Daughter With A New Tattoo
Brooke Bailey recently shared one of the special ways she's tributing her late 25-year-old daughter Kayla who passed away in September.
Parents shocked after receiving note telling them to 'limit child's time outside' or they'd call police
With some neighbours, you don't even realise that they exist. With others, they make their presence known in the most bizarre of ways. A couple of parents were probably extremely shocked after they received a note from neighbours telling them to 'limit' their child's time outside, or they'd call police.
Madame Noire
Erica Mena In Tears After Learning The Amount Of Safaree’s Child Support Payments
In this week’s episode, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta viewers saw Erica Mena grappling with the realities of her and her ex-husband Safaree Samuels’ new court-ordered financial responsibilities regarding their two young children. Erica was emotionally distraught over the amount Safaree’s set to pay her in monthly child...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why Erica Campbell Is Nominated For 'Best Gospel/Inspirational' Award This Year
Many fans may know Erica Campbell from the chart-topping gospel musical duo MaryMary, but ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards, where the singer, songwriter, and actress is nominated for the “Best Gospel/Inspirational Award,” get to the veteran musician better with these interesting facts. Also, don’t forget to tune into our celebration of soul and r&b, all hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole.
Bow Wow becomes emotional on stage during Millennial Tour
The Millennial Tour is back again and this time with headliners such as Lloyd, Jacquees, Keri Hilson, Mario, The Ying Yang Twins, and the legendary Bow Wow. The event brought out thousands of attendees who were able to immerse themselves in early 2000s R&B and hip-hop music. Fans were able to sing along to timeless hits and take a trip back in time.
intheknow.com
Mom thought she ordered small backpacks for her kids but received huge ones instead
This mom on TikTok ordered small backpacks for her toddlers that were as big as the kids themselves, and viewers can’t stop cracking up over the hilarious visual. A new school year means new school supplies, and when it comes to backpacks, size matters, especially when you’re barely in kindergarten. TikToker and parent Taylor Negley (@taynegley) discovered this when the backpacks she had ordered ended up being bigger than expected, and the backpack-to-child ratio very much amused viewers.
Offset Breaks Silence On Takeoff’s Death With Heartbreaking Speech At Funeral: ‘I Don’t Get It’
Offset paid tribute to Takeoff while attending the rapper’s funeral on Nov. 11 — ten days after Takeoff was tragically shot and killed in Houston, Texas. Up until then, the “Only You” rapper, 30, remained silent on the passing of his former Migos bandmate. And in a newly released video from Takeoff’s funeral, which you can view below, we can now assume that Offset’s silence was probably due to the fact that he’s extremely upset over his friend’s death.
People in shock after mum shares clip of her baby sleeping outside alone
People are in shock after a mum shared a clip of her baby sleeping outside alone – something she says is the ‘cultural norm’ where she lives. Mum-of-four Annie (@annieineventyrland) is an American who lives in Denmark, who regularly posts on TikTok about what life is like in her adoptive home, whether it’s taking her kids to the dentist or what Halloween is like for her family.
Upworthy
Mom shares how her 3-year-old daughter's obsession with a creepy doll worked out in their favor
It was love at first sight for little Briar Rose. The moment she spotted the spooky-looking baby doll wearing dirty clothes and cracks painted on its skin, the 3-year-old decided it was coming home with her. "She said, 'But I'm its mommy and it needs me!' Briar named the doll, Chloe and I then immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe. I'm pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," Briar's mother, Brittany Beard, wrote on Facebook in a now-viral post. Speaking to TODAY, the 33-year-old mother-of-two revealed that although she herself isn't a big fan of Halloween, she took her family to a Spirit Halloween store at the end of August just to browse.
intheknow.com
Woman is furious when mom picks stepdaughter’s wedding over granddaughter’s birthday party
A woman is furious with her family for choosing her stepsister’s wedding over her daughter’s first birthday. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. Years ago, her mother remarried after her divorce. The Reddit poster went to live with her father because she felt like her new stepsister was replacing her.
Mum heartbroken as she can’t pay £2.50 entry for daughter’s school disco
One mum was left heartbroken after she was unable to afford a £2.50 entrance fee for her daughter's school disco. Taking to Mumsnet, she outlined her situation as she wrote that she couldn't send her five-year-old daughter to her first school disco. She explained that she feels like she...
Horror as Mom Finds Snakeskin in Toddler's Bedroom: 'Send Help'
"I'd be crying if I didn't own a snake and found that in my son's room," commented one TikTok user.
