Singer-songwriter and all-round artist, Arlington VA’s Safe Travels shares his latest single “Listening To Your Heart.”. The poignant record is truly catchy and blends notes of indie, pop, and R&B – combined with Safe’s captivating lyrics and his message taking the spotlight, “Listening To Your Heart,” sets the tone for some of his best music yet. Safe Travels, who came up with his artist name “because of the nostalgic euphoria that music relays worldwide,” says that the new record stems from a moment he was laid up with a lady and could hear her heartbeat. Safe says that he heard the girl’s heart skip a beat while he was listening to it – Confused if it was a feeling of affection or a result of drug indulgence, Safe Travels formed “Listening To Your Heart,” out of the ordeal.

2 DAYS AGO