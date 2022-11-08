Read full article on original website
Signed XO Gets Wavy on ‘DR Flows’ Music Video Release
P.G. County Maryland’s Signed XO has finally shared the sunny visuals to his feel-good anthem, “DR Flows.”. Captured in the tropical islands, Signed XO magnifies the beauty of the islands by mirroring the duality of the streets there, and the exotic sides. He captures amazing drone shots on the pearly white beaches riding on four wheelers, flexes his muscles on a lofty villa, and allows us to see his blessed lifestyle as he lives his best life in the sunny tropics. In other scenes, he catches vibes with locals blowing off steam in the streets as he sells his plush lifestyle. The record is an Afro-Swing Bay Hip-Hop tinged number that classifies as a diverse cut, and places Signed XO at the apex without even trying.
Live Session with LISTEN TO THE KIDS/Geffen Records’ Astrokidjay
Live Session with LISTEN TO THE KIDS/Geffen Records signee and hot artist to watch Astrokidjay who just released his hot new single “Hell & Back” along with an accompanying music video. The Tanzania-born and Toronto-based artist drops in and out of hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats with confidence and charisma.
Safe Travels Shares New Euphoric Single “Listening To Your Heart”
Singer-songwriter and all-round artist, Arlington VA’s Safe Travels shares his latest single “Listening To Your Heart.”. The poignant record is truly catchy and blends notes of indie, pop, and R&B – combined with Safe’s captivating lyrics and his message taking the spotlight, “Listening To Your Heart,” sets the tone for some of his best music yet. Safe Travels, who came up with his artist name “because of the nostalgic euphoria that music relays worldwide,” says that the new record stems from a moment he was laid up with a lady and could hear her heartbeat. Safe says that he heard the girl’s heart skip a beat while he was listening to it – Confused if it was a feeling of affection or a result of drug indulgence, Safe Travels formed “Listening To Your Heart,” out of the ordeal.
Ace Sinatra Releases ‘Sneaky Link’
Ace Sinatra is back on his newest single, “Sneaky Link.” The record has a fun bounce that will create a moment every time it is played at a party. Once again, he is proving to fans that he will not let up when it comes to his career as a musician.
The SRG/ILS Group Welcomes Angie Stone!
THE SRG/ILS GROUP WELCOMES ANGIE STONE AND CONJUNCTION ENTERTAINMENT!. The SRG/ILS group is excited to announce a new partnership with Angie Stone and Walter Millsap III’s Conjunction Entertainment. A noted singer, songwriter, actor, and producer, Angie Stone is a Neo-Soul pioneer, and Walter is a noted veteran producer and songwriter who has worked with Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Brandy, and many others.
Balistic Man’s New Album “Street Legacy” Receives Positive Reviews
New York’s prominent hip hop artist, Balistic Man, has made his presence known across the globe. With his impeccable writing skills, resonating lyrics, perfect delivery, and iconic features, it’s no surprise the music scene is buzzing about Balistic Man’s new album, “Street Legacy”. Each track within the album is as real as it gets as Balistic Man pours his heart and soul into each verse. This project is near and dear to his heart as it displays transparency when it comes to trials, tribulations, and transgressions of the talented music artist; hence the title of the project.
Alternative Rapper Mikey Polo Shares Edgy Video To New Single “Wicked Lifestyle”
Emo Hip-Hop artist Mikey Polo has released a new video to his single “Wicked Lifestyle,” from an upcoming project “Red Thoughts”. Mikey Polo taps into his rapper lifestyle and dark fantasies to evoke an intensely passionate vibe. Wicked Lifestyle song speaks on the benefits and disadvantages of the rapper lifestyle, the women, the money, and the cars. Separating the real and fake, how people act before and after fame. Also the patience of building his career to where he wants to be.
Meet Sofia Taquet, the Young Creator Taking Over the Content Creation Space
In the modern social media world, content creation has emerged as a top career path for millions across the world. You can easily record audio, videos, or GIFs and share them with the rest of the world from the comfort of your living room. However, like any other career, you need to work hard and continuously innovate to stand out from what is already a crowded niche.
Lindsay Lohan Reveals If She’s Game For Sequels To ‘Freaky Friday’ & ‘Mean Girls’
Lindsay Lohan is talking about if she’s down to make sequels to some of her past film hits like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. While promoting her new Netflix movie Falling for Christmas, Lohan made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where the host asked the actor about being in the potential sequels. The question came after Jamie Lee Curtis expressed interest in making a follow-up movie to Freaky Friday. Lohan acknowledged that Curtis had reached out to her about the sequel while she was on the set of her holiday movie. “I was on set filming at the time...
Trench Twins Turn All the Way Up on New Single ‘Trench SZN’
Turning up and turning out the trenches is none other than the Trench Twins! Still breathing fresh air into the hit, the Hip-Hop brotherly duo remain a relevant topic following the positive feedback surrounding their trendy track titled, Trench SZN. Their smash single appears on their 2021 My Brother’s Keeper project which also played as their debut project as a group. In doing so, they beautifully blended Reggaeton, R&B, dancehall and drill. Capturing catchy sounds in what felt like a night on the town in the city.
Aqyila Returns With Passionate New Single “OH!”
R&B singer-songwriter Aqyila has always been passionate about sharing her peace through music and aims to help uplift people with her art. Her latest track, “OH!” out now via Sony Music Entertainment Canada, blends melodic tunes with catchy hooks to offer a complete vibe to the listeners. Aqyila...
Live Session with Rapper and Snowboarder Miranda Writes
In this Live Session, I talk to renowned snowboarding rapper Miranda Writes! Miranda is a rapidly rising female rapper with a real foothold in the competitive world of snowboarding and is also a brand ambassador for Burton Snowboards. Miranda is so dope, she earned herself a feature in Forbes as the first biracial female Hip Hop artist to cross over into the snowboarding market.
The Collabo Nobody Saw Coming! Fivio Foreign, Eli Manning And Shaun O’Hara Create A Music Video
“GIANTS ON 3” – STREAMING ON THE NEW YORK GIANTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL. A PREVIEW TO FIVIO FOREIGN’S NEW SINGLE “1 ON 3” TO BE RELEASED ON 11/11/22 AT MIDNIGHT ON ALL DSP’S. Listen & Download the official version of “1 On 3” by Fivio...
Toshae Talks His Third LP ‘Motion’, Using Music as Therapy, and Diversifying Outside of Music
Born Cody Quertermous, Toshae has always been a message-centric artist. A product of Southeast Missouri, Toshae has been resilient through multiple adversities in his life but has been adamant in making a name for himself through his music exploits. “From watching a family go in and out of jail, from...
African Hip-Hop King Sarkodie Shares New Album “JAMZ”
Named as one of the biggest hip-hop acts on the African continent by The Guardian, previously a winner of the Best International Act: Africa at the BET Awards and with 7 hugely popular and acclaimed studio albums to his name, the internationally renowned Ghanaian Hip-Hop artist Sarkodie releases his highly-anticipated 8th studio album “JAMZ.”
Ty Thagod “Here We Go Again” Hits #24 on the Urban Charts
Hearing the name Ty Thagod already makes him stand out. The music is what separates him from other artists out right now. Ty Thagod is from New Haven, Connecticut, where there’s not much of a music scene. This actually helped him stands out from his peers. Ty’s life has been filled with a lot of heartbreaks, which could be heard about throughout his music when you listen. When speaking to Ty you would see he’s very wise and ahead of his time for his age.
Emilio Rojas Pulls The Beamers and Vixens Out for New Video “Creep Wit Me” (video)
Emilio Rojas is a long-time elite-level East Coast lyricist that continues to establish dominance and accrue a cult-like following with every slick word that comes out of his mouth. Not only an emcee but hip hop historian, Rojas remembers the classic cut from Bronx natives and hip hop superstars Fat Joe and Big Pun, “Twinz,” with the drop of his homage song and music video “Creep Wit Me.” On the DJ Hoppa-produced track, Rojas takes us on a ride throughout the city with neck-breaking slick rhymes about pulling up on the opps, women, and showing out.
Live Session with Drumma Boy for “Welcome to My City Vol 4”
In this Live Session, legendary Memphis music icon Drumma Boy pops in to talk about his new project “Welcome to My City, Vol 4”, his relationship with Takeoff (RIP), his Mayor’s Ambassador Award, and what it means for him, as well as what he’s most looking forward to from the new generation of artists and how he listens to music these days. Tune in!!!
North Carolina’s Jass Clutch Collabs with Finesse2Tymes on ‘Whole Lot’ Video
Rapper Jass Clutch from North Carolina is on the rise and has no plans of stopping any time soon. The hottest Memphis rapper right now, Finesse2Tymes, is featured in and appears in Jass Clutch’s new visual “Whole Lot.” The two exchange bars on “Whole Lot,” which establishes the direction that Jass Clutch will take this year.
