WRBI Radio

Two firefighters injured battling Lake McCoy arson fire

— Two firefighters were injured battling an arson fire Wednesday afternoon at Lake McCoy. Firefighters from the City of Greensburg, the New Point and Napoleon volunteer fire departments and Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire at 999 South Lake McCoy Drive, Lot 40 in Washington Township around 3:40 pm.
GREENSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Neighbors want speed limit reduced in south side neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 80 neighbors along South Sherman Drive are requesting the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to reduce the speed limit from 40 to 30 mph between Southport Road and Stop 11 Road. Ashley Ernsting, a resident of the area, also asking the city to place a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as a result of injuries sustained in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Wave 3

Seymour Fire Department opens new station

JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - The Seymour Fire Department opened the doors at their new station Wednesday. According to department officials, it took about 10 years to build this $100 million dollar facility. The old fire station was about 40 years old and was in need of an upgrade. The...
SEYMOUR, IN
WRBI Radio

Dry conditions coupled with cut up steel spark small fires

Versailles, IN — Versailles firefighters were dispatched to U.S. 50 east of the state park just after 10:30 Thursday morning when a semi lost part of its load of rolled steel. While workers cut the steel to remove it from the scene, dry conditions in the area touched off...
VERSAILLES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Brownstown Man Jailed for Burglary in Washington

An arrest has been made in connection with vehicle burglaries in Washington. Earlier this week Washington Police put out notice about multiple car break ins on the city’s east side. Police say that on Thursday morning at 2:05-am, an officer heard noises while on foot patrol in the area...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indy driver hit on I-70 minutes after getting in crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that began with one driver spinning out […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Bartholomew, Jennings counties under burn ban

INDIANAPOLIS – UPDATE: Bartholomew County was placed under a burn ban on Thursday afternoon at the request of the Bartholomew County Commissioners, per Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). The ban prohibits campfires, any open burning using wood or other combustible matter, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man shot while walking home from liquor store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was said to be in critical condition after he was shot while walking home from a liquor store. Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting outside an apartment building in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive. That’s at the New Bridge Apartments, just off East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue near Douglass Golf Course.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Indy South Greenwood Airport recognized as 2022 Airport of the Year

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood announced Thursday that Indy South Greenwood Airport has been named the 2022 Airport of the Year by Aviation Indiana. The honor recognizes efforts in economic development, aviation education, community outreach, airport promotion, safety and security, environmental improvements and aesthetics, and more. Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, IN
korncountry.com

Seymour police arrest two for burglary, false information

SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) took two women into custody after they allegedly stole a trailer and provided false information to law enforcement. On August 18, officers responded to Main Trailer Sales, at 905 S. Commerce Dr. in Seymour, in reference to a stolen trailer, per SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster. During the initial investigation, two women, identified as Candace Miller and Robin Pondiestrazanski, told police that they had tracked two people who stole a computer from them to the Commerce Drive location but they had fled.
SEYMOUR, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 30-Nov. 5

12:19 a.m. County officers and town officer respond for noise complaint in 200 block of Jefferson Street North; cleared by 12:36 a.m. 1:20 a.m. County officer responds for noise complaint in 6900 block of Gray Wolf Drive; cleared by 1:40 a.m. 1:30 a.m. County officers respond for noise complaint in...
NASHVILLE, IN

