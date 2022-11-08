SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) took two women into custody after they allegedly stole a trailer and provided false information to law enforcement. On August 18, officers responded to Main Trailer Sales, at 905 S. Commerce Dr. in Seymour, in reference to a stolen trailer, per SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster. During the initial investigation, two women, identified as Candace Miller and Robin Pondiestrazanski, told police that they had tracked two people who stole a computer from them to the Commerce Drive location but they had fled.

