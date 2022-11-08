Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
Two firefighters injured battling Lake McCoy arson fire
— Two firefighters were injured battling an arson fire Wednesday afternoon at Lake McCoy. Firefighters from the City of Greensburg, the New Point and Napoleon volunteer fire departments and Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire at 999 South Lake McCoy Drive, Lot 40 in Washington Township around 3:40 pm.
WISH-TV
Neighbors want speed limit reduced in south side neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 80 neighbors along South Sherman Drive are requesting the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to reduce the speed limit from 40 to 30 mph between Southport Road and Stop 11 Road. Ashley Ernsting, a resident of the area, also asking the city to place a...
WIBC.com
Fire at Apartment Complex on Indy’s SouthEast Side Forces People to Evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS--There was a fire Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says it happened at the Emerson Village Lake Apartments around 4:15. That is near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Shelbyville Road. “We found heavy fire pushing from the...
WISH-TV
Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
1 dead after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. According to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup, the fire occurred at Evergreen Village at Bloomington on Heirloom Drive. Rickey Harper, 66, of Bloomington died as a result of injuries sustained in […]
Wave 3
Seymour Fire Department opens new station
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - The Seymour Fire Department opened the doors at their new station Wednesday. According to department officials, it took about 10 years to build this $100 million dollar facility. The old fire station was about 40 years old and was in need of an upgrade. The...
1 injured in large woods fire in Avon
A person was injured and transported to the hospital as fire crews worked to extinguish a large fire in a wooded area in Avon on Tuesday.
WRBI Radio
Dry conditions coupled with cut up steel spark small fires
Versailles, IN — Versailles firefighters were dispatched to U.S. 50 east of the state park just after 10:30 Thursday morning when a semi lost part of its load of rolled steel. While workers cut the steel to remove it from the scene, dry conditions in the area touched off...
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are believed to have taken “numerous” bottles […]
vincennespbs.org
Brownstown Man Jailed for Burglary in Washington
An arrest has been made in connection with vehicle burglaries in Washington. Earlier this week Washington Police put out notice about multiple car break ins on the city’s east side. Police say that on Thursday morning at 2:05-am, an officer heard noises while on foot patrol in the area...
Indy driver hit on I-70 minutes after getting in crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that began with one driver spinning out […]
korncountry.com
Bartholomew, Jennings counties under burn ban
INDIANAPOLIS – UPDATE: Bartholomew County was placed under a burn ban on Thursday afternoon at the request of the Bartholomew County Commissioners, per Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). The ban prohibits campfires, any open burning using wood or other combustible matter, with the exception of grills fueled by charcoal...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man shot while walking home from liquor store
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was said to be in critical condition after he was shot while walking home from a liquor store. Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting outside an apartment building in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive. That’s at the New Bridge Apartments, just off East 25th Street and Hillside Avenue near Douglass Golf Course.
Franklin police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of woman, man arrested for gun possession
FRANKLIN, Ind. — What was originally called in as a suicide is now being called a “suspicious” death by police in Franklin. The man who let police inside the home where the body was found has been arrested. The Franklin Police Dept. confirmed that around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a dead woman was found at a […]
korncountry.com
Indy South Greenwood Airport recognized as 2022 Airport of the Year
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The City of Greenwood announced Thursday that Indy South Greenwood Airport has been named the 2022 Airport of the Year by Aviation Indiana. The honor recognizes efforts in economic development, aviation education, community outreach, airport promotion, safety and security, environmental improvements and aesthetics, and more. Greenwood...
korncountry.com
Seymour police arrest two for burglary, false information
SEYMOUR, Ind. – The Seymour Police Department (SPD) took two women into custody after they allegedly stole a trailer and provided false information to law enforcement. On August 18, officers responded to Main Trailer Sales, at 905 S. Commerce Dr. in Seymour, in reference to a stolen trailer, per SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster. During the initial investigation, two women, identified as Candace Miller and Robin Pondiestrazanski, told police that they had tracked two people who stole a computer from them to the Commerce Drive location but they had fled.
Father recalls family deaths 10 years after Richmond Hill explosion
John Longworth recalls what he was told by a fire department chaplain hours after he arrived in the vicinity of his son’s house: ”’Well, 8340 was at the epicenter of the blast, and we do believe there is at least one body there.’”
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Sheriff’s log, Oct. 30-Nov. 5
12:19 a.m. County officers and town officer respond for noise complaint in 200 block of Jefferson Street North; cleared by 12:36 a.m. 1:20 a.m. County officer responds for noise complaint in 6900 block of Gray Wolf Drive; cleared by 1:40 a.m. 1:30 a.m. County officers respond for noise complaint in...
Police arrest Bedford couple for meth possession
State police have two people in custody after an investigation into tips saying the two were involved in possessing large quantities of meth in and around Lawrence County.
2 arrested after Connersville man shot, critically injured during altercation
Police said they are investigating this as an isolated incident stemming from a domestic altercation.
