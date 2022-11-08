Read full article on original website
Lindsay Lohan Reveals If She’s Game For Sequels To ‘Freaky Friday’ & ‘Mean Girls’
Lindsay Lohan is talking about if she’s down to make sequels to some of her past film hits like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. While promoting her new Netflix movie Falling for Christmas, Lohan made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where the host asked the actor about being in the potential sequels. The question came after Jamie Lee Curtis expressed interest in making a follow-up movie to Freaky Friday. Lohan acknowledged that Curtis had reached out to her about the sequel while she was on the set of her holiday movie. “I was on set filming at the time...
Horde of Timothée Chalamet Fans Shut Down ‘Bones and All’ Red Carpet
Police shut down the red carpet at the Milan premiere of Bones and All after a massive group of Timothée Chalamet fans prompted safety concerns, Variety reports. The horde of fans had gathered outside the Space Cinema Odeon in hopes to see the 26-year-old heartthrob, who stars in the cannibal romance. The premiere continued in a limited capacity with members of the press turned away as well. The film’s limited release is set for Nov. 18 in the U.S. and will expand to wide release Nov. 23.Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Luca Guadagnino wave to the crowd at the #BonesAndAll premiere in Milan. https://t.co/PycbQzYAzd pic.twitter.com/ZgG8Kvc3CU— Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2022 Read it at Variety
Twitter Has Been Hell Lately, So Here Are 30 Wholesome Tweets To Remind You Of The Better Days
Twitter has become an absolute dumpster fire — but at least we have these tweets.
