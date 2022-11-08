A private finance company has acquired a 70% share of Italy-based spider lift specialist CMC. The majority investment by Metrika SGR will allow CMC to implement a range of development programmes, including the 12,000 square metre expansion of its current factory to incorporate new product lines, increase its spider platforms range with new models and new product families, and strengthen its presence in export markets, with improvements to the distribution network in Europe and the USA.

1 DAY AGO