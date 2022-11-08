Read full article on original website
Faresin debuts electric telehandler
The world premiere for a new series of fully electric telehandlers made by Italian equipment manufacturer Faresin, has taken place at the Bauma 2022 construction equipment event in Munich, Germany. The ‘Big Range Full Electric” machine series comprises the 14.42, 17.40 and 17.45 models, which offer maximum lifting capacities of...
Hitachi showcases Zaxis-7 electric machines
Hitachi Construction Machinery Europe (HCME) celebrated its 50th birthday at Bauma this year, with an array of 20 construction machines on display - including a number of new zero-emission Zaxis range excavators. Among the electric excavators were the 14-tonne ZX135-7EB model and the 5-tonne ZX55U-6EB compact machine, which can both...
How Sumitomo is approaching sustainability
Andy Brown, Editor of International Construction Magazine, interviews Norihiro Kumagi, General Manager of Sumitomo, at Bauma 2022 in Munich. Delivered directly to your inbox, Access International Newsletter features the pick of the breaking news stories, product launches, show reports and more from KHL's world-class editorial team. 10% drop in construction...
CMC majority acquired
A private finance company has acquired a 70% share of Italy-based spider lift specialist CMC. The majority investment by Metrika SGR will allow CMC to implement a range of development programmes, including the 12,000 square metre expansion of its current factory to incorporate new product lines, increase its spider platforms range with new models and new product families, and strengthen its presence in export markets, with improvements to the distribution network in Europe and the USA.
Lou-Tec acquires in Canada
Canadian rental company Lou-Tec has acquired Yep Location D’équipements, its second acquisition this year following the deal in June to buy Accès Location+. Founded in 1977, Yep is a based at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu in Quebec and has more than 70 employees and five branches, all in the province of Quebec.
