KEYC
Red Rock Central set for first state tournament in 21 years
MARSHALL, Minn. (KEYC) -For the first time in 21 years, the Red Rock Central football team is heading to the state tournament. The Falcons are coming off a dramatic section championship win against Mountain Lake Area in which the team battled back from down 16 in the fourth quarter to go on to win.
springfieldap.com
Adeline Schubbe
Adeline Schubbe, age 89, of Springfield died on October 31, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. The family will be celebrating her life with a memorial service at a later date. Inurnment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home...
KEYC
Sheriff race winners react to election results
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The sun has set on another election cycle, and newly elected candidates are getting ready to take on a new set of duties come January. The Nicollet County sheriff race resulted in current sheriff Dave Lange being reelected, and he said that the first order of business is getting on the same page and reuniting a department that was divided by the election.
Jackson County Pilot
JCC board sees a shakeup
Incumbent Rhonda Moore was re-elected to the Jackson County Central Board of Education in an eight-way race for three seats, though fellow incumbents Bradley W. Anderson and Eric Kruger fell short of their bids for re-election, according to unofficial results of Tuesday’s general election. Moore was top vote getter...
KEYC
Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed. The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”. Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos...
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
KEYC
New Ulm investigator appears in court for hearing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm investigator appeared in court for a contested omnibus hearing. Eric Gramentz faces three charges of criminal sexual conduct. The defense attorney sought to have the third count of second degree sexual conduct with a victim under 13 thrown out. The defense argues there...
knuj.net
NEW ULM CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
The state patrol was called out Wednesday evening at 9:45 to a rollover crash on Highway 169 in Blue Earth County. A Ford Ranger driven by Ellie Jean Stevenson Machau of New Ulm was southbound on 169 when it entered the median and rolled. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. Her passenger Mitchell Thompson of Lake Crystal was taken to Mankato Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol says alcohol was involved and neither Machau or Thompson wore their seatbelts. Mankato police and fire department, North Mankato Police,along with Lake Crystal police and the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
Teen girl becomes 'superhero' to farmer struck by medical crisis at harvest time
WILMONT, Minn. — Step aside Superman and Wonder Woman. Abi Reetz is vying for your title. “She is a superhero to me,” Steve Brake says about his 17-year-old next-door neighbor. Last fall, Abi leaped to help when the 63-year-old Nobles County farmer found himself in the hospital –...
KEYC
Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
One burned in fiery explosion at New Ulm mobile home park
A fiery explosion overnight Friday at a New Ulm mobile home park left one person with burn injuries, according to authorities. The New Ulm Fire Department said firefighters and police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to the Oakwood Estates on reports of an explosion and fire. Firefighters found one...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for marijuana, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Comfrey, MN, man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective or unauthorized muffler system, operating a nonregistered vehicle and no valid driver’s license.
