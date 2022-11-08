ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneydining.com

Walt Disney World Messes Up… Again

We are not perfect. Chances are, if you scroll through this article, you will find a handful of errors despite proofing. But, when you’re the Walt Disney Company… well, mistakes are quickly spotted and shared for all to see. And, in this case, someone from Walt Disney World advertising seemingly forgot that Disney KiteTails was canceled.
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
WDW News Today

Disney Stock Dives to Multi-Year Low, Walt Disney World Closures and Phased Reopenings Due to Hurricane Nicole, & More: Daily Recap (11/9/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
decrypt.co

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
iheart.com

If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent

When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...

