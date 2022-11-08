Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Walt Disney World Messes Up… Again
We are not perfect. Chances are, if you scroll through this article, you will find a handful of errors despite proofing. But, when you’re the Walt Disney Company… well, mistakes are quickly spotted and shared for all to see. And, in this case, someone from Walt Disney World advertising seemingly forgot that Disney KiteTails was canceled.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Park Phased Reopening Schedule Announced for November 10
Walt Disney World has announced the phased reopening schedule for the theme parks in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The parks closed early on November 9 for the safety of guests and Cast Members. Early entry for resort guests will not be available at any park. Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom...
Disney Needs to Fire CEO Chapek
CEO Bob Chapek has bungled Disney’s move into the streaming business, an arena on which he has bet the company's future.
WDW News Today
Disney Stock Dives to Multi-Year Low, Walt Disney World Closures and Phased Reopenings Due to Hurricane Nicole, & More: Daily Recap (11/9/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
decrypt.co
Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Jim Cramer Tears Up, Apologizes on TV for Trusting Mark Zuckerberg as Meta Stock Plummets
Jim "Mad Money" Cramer has made a career of giving stock market advice in a signature brash style. So it caught everyone off-guard when Cramer teared up on CNBC on Thursday and apologized to viewers for promoting Meta's stock after it plummeted following yet another devastating earnings report for the company.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
iheart.com
If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent
When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
ZDNet
Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers
Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
Twitter layoffs were so chaotic one employee was kicked off the company systems in the middle of a meeting, report says: 'A master class in how not to do it'
As Twitter laid off half its workforce, one person was in a meeting about Twitter Blue when they abruptly dropped off the call, sources told the NYT.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk: Letting Anyone Get Verified ‘Killed the Most Valuable Part of Twitter’
After Elon Musk took over Twitter and introduced a surge of new policies regarding verification and impersonation, Mark Cuban is giving the fellow billionaire advice on how to fix the app. With Musk’s new $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription, anyone can buy a blue check mark and become verified...
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
