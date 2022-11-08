UCF, Central Florida public schools close because of Nicole

UCF and K-12 public schools across Central Florida were all shutting down as Tropical Storm Nicole headed toward the state’s eastern coast.

School districts in Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties all said they were closing in advance of the storm, some on Wednesday and others on Thursday. Friday was already scheduled as an off day for Veterans Day in some districts.

Statewide, at least 20 of 67 school districts have announced closures as Nicole threatens Florida.

Orange schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, district officials said.

Seminole County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of the storm and the potential need to use a few campuses as shelters for residents unable to safely remain in their homes.

Lake County public schools will be closed Thursday because of anticipated high winds that could make it dangerous for school buses, the district announced Tuesday. Lake schools will be open Wednesday.

Osceola County public schools will close an hour earlier than usual on Wednesday afternoon and remain closed Thursday and Friday because of the storm and Veterans Day.

UCF is closing its campuses on Wednesday and Thursday. UCF, too, was already scheduled to be closed on Friday because of Veterans Day.

“Though Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact is forecast to be weaker than Hurricane Ian, we are making these decisions in the interest of our community’s safety and well-being,” an email from the school read.

Rollins College in Winter Park has opted to keep school running, with the option of holding classes online.

“At this time we do not expect interruptions to residential campus life,” the school posted to Twitter. “Residential halls will remain open. Faculty may offer flexible instruction & virtual learning options beginning Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. through Nov. 11.”

Stetson University in DeLand opted to move all classes online beginning at noon Wednesday through Thursday night.