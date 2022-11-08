Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Election day results in Coffee County
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—In Coffee County, nearly 38 percent of the approximate 60-thousand voters showed-up at the polls on election day. Probate Judge Jodee Thompson says she’s not satisfied with that number, but it was “higher”. then the primary and runoffs’ from last Spring. Judge Thompson and...
wdhn.com
Voter turnout in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—After a successful 2022 mid-term election, it’s time to look at some of the local counties, and how they faired at the polls. According to Geneva County Probate Judge Toby Seay, the turnout for the 2022 general elections in Geneva County was higher than anticipated. Geneva...
wtvy.com
Coroner Robert Byrd sets record
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victory Tuesday for Coroner Robert Byrd was history-making in Houston County. The win gives Byrd a 10th term in office, making him the longest-serving elected official in county history. Seeking re-election once again was a no-brainer for the republican candidate. “I’ve got the experience,...
alreporter.com
Republican newcomer Rehm unseats Grimsley, flips House District 85
Rick Rehm will represent House District 85 after defeating incumbent Dexter Grimsley. Democrat Dexter Grimsley spent three terms in the Alabama House, representing Henry County and a portion of Houston County. But his time in the seat has come to an end as political newcomer Rick Rehm came out on...
wtvy.com
Blankenship secures win to become first republican Henry County Sheriff
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made Tuesday night in Henry County. Voters chose Eric Blankenship, making him the first republican sheriff for the county. Blankenship took home 59% of the vote over candidate Noel Vanlandingham, who had 41%. He says it’s been a long, hard year of campaigning and...
wtvy.com
Hartford sister city program reaches 50 year milestone
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A 50 year tradition of the Wiregrass continued the week of November 7-11. A group of people from Litchfield, Minnesota visited Hartford, Alabama. They followed in the footsteps of 50 years worth of visitors before them. “A grocery store owner in Litchfield decided he loved peanut...
wdhn.com
Major headliner and deal at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the eighth day of the National Peanut Festival Wiregrass and you know what that means! Your favorite country music artist is coming to town!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., CMA Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson will be performing at the AllMetal Amphitheater. Jess Kellie Adams will...
wtvy.com
Veterans Day events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No matter rain or shine, November 11, is still a national holiday that is celebrated well in the Wiregrass!. The Wiregrass has a heavy military presence which lends itself to hosting many Veterans Day celebrations year after year. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate...
wtvy.com
Senior Citizen Day shortened at NPF
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the threat of inclement weather, the National Peanut Festival will shorten the hours of Senior Citizen Day. Scheduled for tomorrow, the hours will now be 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. for seniors ages 55 and up. The National Peanut Festival encourages anyone attending to...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
wtvy.com
Daleville names interim superintendent
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has named their interim superintendent. Joshua Robertson was appointed during a Board of Education meeting earlier today. Robertson is currently the Daleville High School principal. Former superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation last month. She had served in the position for three and a...
wtvy.com
Special citizen’s day provides inclusive fun at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On November 9, very important people had the National Peanut Festival all to themselves. Special Citizen’s Day brought visitors from all across the south to the Wiregrass for the occasion. The day is just for those with different abilities. The smaller crowds allow them to have a more enjoyable experience.
wtvy.com
National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down November 10, to prepare for weather that is expected in the Wiregrass area. The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down today at 1p.m. Thursday after the Senior Citizens Day Event in preparation of this evening’s expected weather. Board Officials have collaborated with weather experts and the decision to close is the best option for everyone’s safety.
wtvy.com
Join Wiregrass 2-1-1 for fall fun!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass 2-1-1 is gearing up to host a new event this holiday season. The Car Show and Kid’s Fall Festival is a family friendly event that anyone can enjoy. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Houston County Farm Center on Saturday, November...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Geneva veteran Sgt. Janet Pray honored for service and sacrifice
You can’t have the National Peanut Festival without the food, and one local chef knows this from personal experience. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Murder suspect Coley McCraney seeks bond release from jail. Updated: 3 hours ago. News 4's Ken...
wdhn.com
Possible ride shutdowns at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A final decision will be made on Wednesday to determine if the incoming weather could close down certain rides at the National Peanut Festival this Thursday. The National Peanut Festival Board says 35-40 MPH winds could affect the taller rides at the fair, but they do...
wtvy.com
Register now for Wiregrass Toys for Tots
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Time is ticking away to sign your child up for the Wiregrass’ 16th annual Toys for Tots program. Parents have until November 17th to register. The Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment along with 15 area organizations partner to put a smile on a child’s face Christmas morning.
wtvy.com
Tigers ready for second round tango
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Tigers take on Sweet Water in the second round of the playoffs. The last time these two met was in the second round of the 2015 playoffs. A year Elba won it’s last state championship. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the...
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Long signs with ESCC
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- G.W. Long’s Emma Claire Long has signed to play volleyball with the Enterprise State Boll Weevils. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Comments / 0