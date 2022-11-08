Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Immediately Contacted Sasha Banks After Being Cleared To Wrestle Again
Saraya contacted Sasha Banks immediately after being cleared to wrestle, the AEW star has confirmed. At a WWE Live event in December 2017, Saraya suffered an injury during a match with Banks, which would force the Brit to retire the following April. Speaking on ‘The Sessions’ Saraya told Renee Paquette...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Wants Two Ex-Superstars To Return To WWE
Bray Wyatt is back with WWE, and his return to the promotion could see other ex-Superstars return. Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, 15 months after his controversial release. Wrestle Votes reports that Wyatt is hopeful that he will be working with former Superstars Bo...
ewrestlingnews.com
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling
Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Reveals Several New Hires – Details
The WWE Careers page on Twitter announced its monthly ‘welcome to WWE’ clip for hires made by the company in October 2022. The most notable of those names is Rob Fee, who was directly involved in the creative for Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. You can check out the full list of new hires below:
ewrestlingnews.com
El Hijo Del Vikingo Set To Make GCW Debut, Two Big MLW: Fusion Matches
El Hijo Del Vikingo will be making his official debut with Gamechanger Wrestling (GCW) at its Amerikaz Most Wanted event, which takes place on December 16th in Los Angeles, California. Also advertised for the show include: Nick Gage, Pagano, Blake Christian, Nick Wayne, Joey Janela, EFFY, and Masha Slamovich. We’ve...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Talent To Be In Lifetime Movie ‘Bad Tenant’
Laura ‘The Bunny’ Dennis will be starring in ‘Bad Tenant.’. Tampa Bay Times published a feature story about the AEW talent filming for a role in the Lifetime movie ‘Bad Tenant.’ It was shot in the Tampa Bay area from late October through early November.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Bandido had been offered an AEW contract after a strong performance against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of Dynamite. It wasn’t until recently, however, that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Bandido signed the deal. WWE was also interested in signing him. The deal...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Card For Impact Wrestling’s ‘Over Drive’ Pay-Per-View Event
Following this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, we now have the updated lineup for the Over Drive pay-per-view event, which takes place in Louisville, KY on November 18th and airs on Impact! Plus. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling Over Drive card below:. Impact World...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999
Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
Billy Corgan Has Never Seen The NWA World Title Triple H Owns
You would think that the owner of the National Wrestling Alliance would know the whereabouts of the original NWA Ten Pounds of Gold title belt. However, Billy Corgan revealed to Gerald Brisco that he doesn’t own the original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. Corgan was a recent guest of the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast on YouTube.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Files To Trademark ‘Michin’
On November 7, WWE filed to trademark the term “Michin” for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to use the trademark. You can check out the official trademark description below:. Mark For: MICHIN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact News: Delirious Set to Return Next Week, Impact in 60 Episodes
PWInsider reports that Delirious is set to return on next week’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Louisville. The star previously joined the production team for MLW last month. Additionally, PWInsider reports that the next Impact in 60 episodes will focus on Davey Richards and Triple X.
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Top Japanese Wrestlers To Appear On Next Week’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter following last night’s episode of AEW Rampage to announce a new match for next week’s live episode of Rampage, which takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This will be the go-home show before AEW Full Gear 2022.
ewrestlingnews.com
Crown Jewel Draws Lowest WWE PPV Number Ever
The pay-per-view numbers for WWE Crown Jewel have been revealed. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the premium live event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia scored the lowest numbers for a WWE PPV ever. Meltzer wrote, “PPV numbers for the show were 6,500, the lowest for any...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Says She Was Inspired By Steve Austin’s In-Ring Return At WrestleMania 38
AEW wrestler Saraya was a recent guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast to discuss her AEW debut and being cleared to return to in-ring competition. The former Paige also commented on being inspired after seeing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin return to the ring against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.
ewrestlingnews.com
Trevor Murdoch Responds To Nick Aldis’ Criticisms Of NWA
Since announcing his intention to depart NWA when his contract ends in January, Nick Aldis and NWA have been engaged in a war of words. Aldis has since been suspended from the promotion following a falling-out with owner Billy Corgan over a difference in creative vision. Aldis also believes that his wife Mickie James has not been afforded the proper amount of respect for her involvement with the NWA Empowerrr event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants To Face At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA next April. She said,. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Natalya Opens Up On Mentoring Other Women In WWE
WWE Superstar Natalya recently spoke with Darren Stone to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Natalya discussed getting started in WWE, and now taking on the responsibility of mentoring younger WWE talent. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On her start with WWE:
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For Tuesday Night’s Episode Of WWE NXT
We have a new match announced for Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. The official Twitter account of WWE NXT sent out a tweet today, announcing that Indus Sher (Veer and Sanga) will be in action. As of this writing, there is no word on who they’ll be facing.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: MJF Shows Off Incredible Physique Prior To AEW Full Gear
Prior to his match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at next week’s Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, MJF took to Twitter to post a photo of his current physique. You can check out the latest tweet from the Salt of the Earth below:. AEW wrestlers Orange...
