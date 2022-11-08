Read full article on original website
Saraya Immediately Contacted Sasha Banks After Being Cleared To Wrestle Again
Saraya contacted Sasha Banks immediately after being cleared to wrestle, the AEW star has confirmed. At a WWE Live event in December 2017, Saraya suffered an injury during a match with Banks, which would force the Brit to retire the following April. Speaking on ‘The Sessions’ Saraya told Renee Paquette...
Tag Team Match Set For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE has announced that Riddle & Elias will take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) in tag team action on this Monday’s episode of RAW. “Ever since returning, Elias has had a tough time, most recently suffering a loss to Otis. He has, however, found a fan in...
Road Dogg Reacts To Criticism Over Him Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t A Great Wrestler
Road Dogg shocked a lot of fans when he stated that he didn’t think WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart was a great wrestler. The former New Age Outlaw member made the comment on a recent episode of his “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast. He later posted a video responding to all of the negative feedback from his comments about Hart.
William Regal Discusses Rip Rogers Helping Him Get To America
During the latest episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW talent William Regal commented on working with Rip Rogers in Germany and Austria, Rip Rogers’ connection to Bill Watts, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On working with Rip Rogers in...
Gunther Discusses His Chemistry With Sheamus, Potential Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames Match
WWE star Gunther was recently did an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Gunther discussed his matches with Sheamus and the potential of a Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames match. Here are the highlights:. His matches with Sheamus:. I mean, overall I would say...
Ken Shamrock Reveals Why He Decided To Leave WWE Back In 1999
Back in 1999, Ken Shamrock made the decision to depart WWE and return to MMA. During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Shamrock commented on his decision to leave WWE, whether he ended up taking a liking to the wrestling business in the end, and more. You can check out...
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Reveals The Origin Of His 2X4, Talks Career
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently spoke with the Times Union in Albany, NY to promote his one-man show this weekend. During the interview, the 2011 WWE Hall of Famer commented on his lengthy in-ring career, where his trademark 2X4 came from, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
Mick Foley Reveals Why AEW Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch Fell Short Of Expectations
During the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod” on Ad Free Shows podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on AEW’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch and why it failed to meet the expectations from the fans. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
QT Marshall Pokes Fun At Danhausen, News On Adam Cole & Orange Cassidy
AEW wrestler QT Marshall appeared on last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, hitting Danhausen with a Piledriver on the steel ring steps. Following the show, Marshall took to Twitter to poke fun at the Very Evil, Very Nice one:. ShopAEW.com is selling a limited number of special Orange Cassidy...
Billy Corgan Has Never Seen The NWA World Title Triple H Owns
You would think that the owner of the National Wrestling Alliance would know the whereabouts of the original NWA Ten Pounds of Gold title belt. However, Billy Corgan revealed to Gerald Brisco that he doesn’t own the original NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. Corgan was a recent guest of the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast on YouTube.
Chris Jericho: Logan Paul Wrestling Is Good For The Business
AEW’s Chris Jericho has defended Logan Paul against critics, saying the YouTuber is “good for business.”. Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 and also competed at SummerSlam. The popular social media star competed at last week’s Crown Jewel event but came up short against Roman Reigns....
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Bandido had been offered an AEW contract after a strong performance against Chris Jericho on the September 28th episode of Dynamite. It wasn’t until recently, however, that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that Bandido signed the deal. WWE was also interested in signing him. The deal...
Digital Media Championship Changes Hands On Impact Wrestling
Joe Hendry captured the Digital Media Championship from Brian Myers in the opening match of this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This win marks Hendry’s first title with Impact Wrestling, and ends Myers’ reign at 113 days. Myers had held the title since defeating Rich Swann at Against All Odds on July 1st.
Erick Redbeard Shares Emotions Surrounding Brodie Lee Tribute Show
Erick Redbeard (Eric Rowan in WWE) shared some of his emotions regarding the Brodie Lee tribute show. He also shared his thoughts on several other topics during a recent interview, ranging from a new movie role, underrated talents he’s worked with, and more. You can read highlights of Redbeard’s...
PHOTO: MJF Shows Off Incredible Physique Prior To AEW Full Gear
Prior to his match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at next week’s Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, MJF took to Twitter to post a photo of his current physique. You can check out the latest tweet from the Salt of the Earth below:. AEW wrestlers Orange...
Saraya Says She Was Inspired By Steve Austin’s In-Ring Return At WrestleMania 38
AEW wrestler Saraya was a recent guest on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast to discuss her AEW debut and being cleared to return to in-ring competition. The former Paige also commented on being inspired after seeing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin return to the ring against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.
Alexa Bliss Comments On Always Evolving Her Character
Alexa Bliss has undergone many different character changes in her career and now seems to be settling into her babyface role. The former RAW Women’s Champion recently spoke with WWE Deutschland to discuss the evolution of her character and why she believes it has helped with her longevity. You...
Paul Heyman Responds To Notable Name Wanting Him To Be His Manager
Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Logan Paul in the main event of Crown Jewel last Saturday. Logan’s brother, Jake, was involved in the match. It’s been reported that Jake and WWE are interested in working together again down the line. Jake Paul was speaking...
AEW Talent To Be In Lifetime Movie ‘Bad Tenant’
Laura ‘The Bunny’ Dennis will be starring in ‘Bad Tenant.’. Tampa Bay Times published a feature story about the AEW talent filming for a role in the Lifetime movie ‘Bad Tenant.’ It was shot in the Tampa Bay area from late October through early November.
WWE Reveals Several New Hires – Details
The WWE Careers page on Twitter announced its monthly ‘welcome to WWE’ clip for hires made by the company in October 2022. The most notable of those names is Rob Fee, who was directly involved in the creative for Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. You can check out the full list of new hires below:
