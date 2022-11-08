ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

Has this election overwhelmed you with political stress? You're not alone.

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjK77_0j3aGy3k00

Election stress disorder may not be a diagnosis but feels real to some 01:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2022 midterm election has many Americans emotionally charged and worried about the outcome. Election stress and anxiety are sky-high.

"It's more divisive," one man said.

"We live in turbulent times," another man said.

"Election stress disorder" isn't an actual medical diagnosis, but something that many are experiencing right now.

"It feels very negative regardless of what side you're on," Dr. George James said. "It just feels like it's intense, it's overwhelming."

James, a therapist with the Council for Relationships, says it's not just conflicting political agendas, but it's also hard to escape from the constant negative advertising and social media commentary.

"I think a lot of people are stressed and overwhelmed," James said. "Even triggered."

Politics is a big stressor in America now, according to a survey from the American

About 66% of adults who responded to a survey from the American Psychological Association cited politics as a major source of their stress . And 76% were stressed and worried about the future of our nation.

"Political ads are the epitome of this," psychologist Susan Albers said. "It convinces us that if we vote for candidate X, disaster will happen. It seeps into our subconscious and replays over and over again."

Signs that political stress is becoming overwhelming include:

  • trouble sleeping
  • loss of appetite
  • upset stomach
  • sweating
  • excessive worry

"Control the things you can," James said. "Go take the walk and go vote."

Experts say managing things you can control is one of the best ways to handle anxiety. That includes getting enough sleep and exercise and using relaxation techniques.

Doctors say the importance of managing campaign stress will continue even after the election because the results might be disputed and it's a divided country politically.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up: CBS News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up. Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave." Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority. As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans. Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority. In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans.With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated what he called a "good day for democracy." Among the victories he celebrated is the winner of Pennsylvania's open Senate seat. John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz, flipping the commonwealth's open Senate seat from Republican to Democrat. "Democrats had a strong night," Biden said. "We still have a possibility of keeping the House, but it's...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
100K+
Followers
23K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy