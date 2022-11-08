ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) Token Listed on LBank Exchange

On November 10, 2022, Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) will be listed on LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform. On November 10, 2022, at 6:00 UTC, the KUSUNOKI/USDT trading pair will go live on LBank Exchange for all users. Kusunoki Samurai (KUSUNOKI) is an open-world, story-driven metaverse game that gives...
Inery Token (INR) Launches on BitMart Exchange

$INR, the governance token of Inery, is live on the BitMart exchange following the community’s request and successful voting to have it listed on the exchange. While Inery is a layer 1 blockchain focused on providing one-of-its-kind data management services, BitMart is a leading crypto exchange serving over 9 million users across the globe and boasting over 800 crypto trading pairs.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Raises $400k in 2 Days of Presale

The past few months have been challenging for most blockchain projects, and many of them have slowly lost momentum in what one might call a ‘crypto winter’. This naturally has had many increasingly concerned. Even big names in the game have had a tough time staying afloat. Highly...
Twtzer IPO for 49% equity via TWTZ will be live on 9th Nov

It’s clear that there’s potential for enviable yields from an IPO. The trading process for these assets is distinct from regular stock trading, so it’s important to have a firm grasp on the topic before making any commitments. Also, it would be best if you get thorough...
Ether’s First-Appeared Monthly Deflation: Burning Amount Surpasses 560K, with Negative 30-Day Avg New Increase

Ultrasound.money data shows that this month marks the first time total deflation has occurred in Ethereum in a calendar month. The total ETH supply has decreased by 56955.01 units, or about $88.98 million, over the past month. Ethereum entered deflation as its daily average, weekly average, and the monthly average of outstanding supply were all negative. Since the Ethereum merge was completed, the total gain has only been 1330.46 ETH after more than 40 days, or slightly more than 80% of the daily issuance of 1654.06 ETH.
Oryen ICO Sees remarkable progress and now considered one the best tokens of 2022

The Oryen Network’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO) gained the favour of its early holders as it amassed 110% profits in mere weeks after its first phase started. The incredible stats prove the unique features that make Oryen stand out. The network is on the path of revolutionizing DeFi. What...
Solana Validators Unstake Over 31 Million SOL Tokens Amid Price Rout

According to Solana Compass data from the Solana blockchain explorer, the network has just seen over 31.2 million SOL tokens (worth around $438 million at current prices) deactivated by validators who provide security to the blockchain at the end of epoch 370. The unlocked tokens come from approximately 250 accounts...
Peter Schiff On Why Bitcoin Will Never Hit $69,000 Again

Peter Schiff, the chief market strategist of Euro Pacific Asset Management, has hit out at the benchmark cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), stating that it will never again reach its Nov. 2021 all-time high (ATH) price of $69,000. In a tweet, the long-time Bitcoin sceptic gave the reason for his claim that...
Heavy Taxation Could Kill India’s Cryptocurrency Market, Binance CEO Warns

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao mentioned India’s high crypto taxes as something that can kill the Indian cryptocurrency sector. He said this while speaking at the Singapore Fintech Festival. “India has high tax which is probably going to kill the industry,” he said. He was referring to the 1% transaction...
Bears Drag Bitcoin to Lowest Price Level In Two Years — Where’s BTC Headed Next?

The Bitcoin (BTC) market continues to be dominated by bearish traders. BTC bears dragged down the price of the benchmark crypto to around $17,500, its lowest level in two years, as noted by crypto market intelligence platform Santiment. In a tweet, Santiment highlighted that bears flocked into the derivatives market...
Bitcoin Plunges Below $17,000 As Concerns Over FTX Spook Investors

Crypto investors continued to take heat Saturday following a market plunge that has largely to do with concerns over FTX’s financial health. At the time of publication, Bitcoin was trading at $16,854 after a 1.7% drop in the past 24 hours. Ethereum took an even bigger hit, shedding roughly...
Crypto Market Attempts Recovery; Ethereum Whales Lead In Accumulation

The cryptocurrency market has been attempting a price recovery after crashing hard in the last few days. According to data from crypto market intelligence platform Santiment, Ethereum sharks and whales have been the leading contributors to the price surge with their accumulation. Per Santiment’s data, Ethereum addresses holding between 100-1...
Cool Cats NFT Proponents Moving To Toon Finance Presale

A year ago, if you had asked anyone what the coolest NFT collection was, they would have replied with Cool Cats, as they were the most popular NFT collection. The average price for just one of these avatars was more than $90,000 in 2021. Of course, such a high price is one of the top reasons enthusiasts moved to the Toon Finance presale.

