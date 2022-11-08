Ultrasound.money data shows that this month marks the first time total deflation has occurred in Ethereum in a calendar month. The total ETH supply has decreased by 56955.01 units, or about $88.98 million, over the past month. Ethereum entered deflation as its daily average, weekly average, and the monthly average of outstanding supply were all negative. Since the Ethereum merge was completed, the total gain has only been 1330.46 ETH after more than 40 days, or slightly more than 80% of the daily issuance of 1654.06 ETH.

2 DAYS AGO