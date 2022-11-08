Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calvary Lady Cavalier Volleyball Headed Back To State TournamentUnder The Radar NWLAAlexandria, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Three White former Illinois prison guards face life behind bars after the 2018 fatal beating of Black ManBLOCK WORK MEDIASpringfield, IL
Boo at the Zoo, A Family Tradition, Decatur, ILBrennon HightowerDecatur, IL
Related
Herald & Review
Search for Decatur family of Purple Heart recipient
DECATUR — The hunt is on to return the Tuttle family’s Purple Heart medal. It is one of 11 such medals recovered from abandoned bank safe deposit boxes and turned over to the care of Illinois state Treasurer Michael Frerichs. His office is now trying to trace family...
newschannel20.com
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield residents will get a chance to try out their Wheel of Fortune skills next year. Wheel of Fortune LIVE! if coming to the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Performing Arts Center on January 19. The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment...
This Illinois Cemetery is Said to Be Among the Most Haunted in The World
It's said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in the world, and it's located in Illinois. Located in Decatur, Illinois is a cemetery that's said to be extremely haunted. This cemetery began officially in the mid-1800s, but burials are believed to have started in this area as far back as the early 1800s. Many places have dubbed this cemetery, the "most haunted in the world" due to the number of paranormal legends from this cemetery. From the "devil's chair" to a weeping woman, we'll cover a couple of the most popular legends from Greenwood Cemetery.
taylorvilledailynews.com
TJHS Holds Breakfast For Veterans
The Taylorville Junior High School Student Council recently held its 2nd Annual Veteran’s Day Breakfast at the TJHS cafeteria. Dan Nieves, who is the Social Studies Department Chair, welcomed around 50 veterans and their families to the event. After the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, there was a short program where Nieves recognized each veteran and their branch of service. Jean Ninmer, sixth-grade choir director sang a song called “Shake Hands With America.” There was also an essay read by Julie Wayman who won the VFW Patriot’s Pen Essay Competition. A couple of songs were played, and vets were asked to stand as their branch’s song was played.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Area Arrests And Accidents 11/10/22
The Taylorville Police Department reported the following to Regional Radio News;. Dotty M. Eppenger, age 35, of Taylorville was arrested for domestic battery. Ashlyn N. Hrabak, age 25, of Taylorville was arrested on two counts of retail theft. Brandon A. Durbin, age 31, of Taylorville was arrested on two counts...
Effingham Radio
2022 Election Results
The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville American Legion Hosting Veteran's Day Ceremony at Legion at 10am Friday
Dean Ray with the Taylorville American Legion has informed Regional Radio News that the correct time for Friday's Veteran's Day Ceremony at the Legion, is 10 in the morning. The public is invited to attend.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
taylorvilledailynews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Taylorville Lady Tornadoes Volleyball Loses State Semi Final, Plays for 3rd Place Saturday 4pm
As heard on WRAN groovy 97.3, the Taylorville Lady Tornadoes Volleyball Team lost to LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy in straight sets Friday afternoon in the IHSA State Volleyball Semi-Finals at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena. The Lady Tornadoes lost the first set 29-19 and the 2nd set 25-13. They play...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kiwanis Lead Organization in Providing Head Start Kids Winter Apparel
As part of its ongoing mission to help children and youth in the Taylorville community, the Taylorville Kiwanis Club recently provided coats for Taylorville Head Start children. The local Kiwanis Club was the lead organization, along with the Christian County YMCA, the Old Stonington Baptist Church, and the First Baptist...
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
Herald & Review
'Red Wave' hits Macon County offices
DECATUR – Despite failures to flip some key Congressional and Illinois General Assembly seats, Macon County Republicans still brought on a “red wave” down ballot. Following the conclusion of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Republicans held onto three prime countywide offices – county clerk, treasurer and sheriff – in addition to sweeping victories on the County Board.
newschannel20.com
Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
WAND TV
Decatur Fire crews respond to house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to house fire near S Illinois and E Cleveland street, Thursday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, crews arrived on the scene around noon and found fire coming from the front side of the residence. Officials say no one was reported inside the...
Herald & Review
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
State Police release new details about deadly crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
wmay.com
CNN Sports Anchor, Springfield Native Fred Hickman Dies At 66
A veteran broadcaster who worked at Channel 20 in Springfield before gaining national fame on CNN and ESPN has died. Fred Hickman was a Springfield native and a Southeast High School graduate. After working in radio and TV locally, he became a popular co-anchor on the CNN show “Sports Tonight,” along with the late Nick Charles, who had also worked at Channel 20. Hickman would later join ESPN and was the first main anchor on the New York Yankees sports network called “YES.”
advantagenews.com
Close races in Madison County, Andreas over Mendoza
With the Gubernatorial election headlining the news, voting locations around Madison County were busy Tuesday, according to the County Clerk. Of the 174,000 registered voters, Debbie Ming-Mendoza believes turnout will come in at around 41%. But she says a lot of the contests were close, many of them going back-and-forth.
Comments / 0