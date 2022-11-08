Read full article on original website
"Red, White, and You" Hiring Event Helps Veterans and Transitioning Service Members
JACKSON, Tenn. - Employment opportunities can be hard to find for our transitioning service members and veterans. That’s why the American Job Center organizes an employment event to connect them to job opportunities. The “Red, White, and You” hiring and resource event is meant to connect employers, service members,...
Veterans and supporters line bridges over I-40 for "Bridges of Honor"
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Today to honor veterans citizens in Jackson lined bridges over I-40. “We did this when we welcomed the 194 engineer brigade back from downrange, overseas, and we thought it was such a great idea and the guys and women coming home. We're so excited about it. So we decided to expand it and we've been doing this. This is our third year," said Jackie Utley of the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition.
Jackson Rotary Club honors veterans
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- The Jackson Rotary Club held a special meeting today to honor veterans. Jerry Powell shared his dad’s story with those in attendance. By choice, Graddy Powell served in the Army Aircore 555th bomb squadron during World War two. “It just makes me more proud that he...
