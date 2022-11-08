JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Today to honor veterans citizens in Jackson lined bridges over I-40. “We did this when we welcomed the 194 engineer brigade back from downrange, overseas, and we thought it was such a great idea and the guys and women coming home. We're so excited about it. So we decided to expand it and we've been doing this. This is our third year," said Jackie Utley of the West Tennessee Veterans Coalition.

JACKSON, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO